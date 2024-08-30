I Am Still Buying Alibaba Group Hand Over Fist Here

Summary

  • Alibaba's strong free cash flow and low profit multiple of 8.3x make it an undervalued investment with a positive risk/reward profile.
  • Despite slowing sales growth in 1Q25, BABA's cloud segment and free cash flow remain robust, supporting future share repurchases.
  • The stock's technical setup is bullish, with improving investor sentiment and potential for a breakout as retail spending in China recovers.
  • Investment risks include potential regulatory actions by the CCP and dependency on the Chinese eCommerce market's recovery.

Alibaba headquarter

maybefalse/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) is profiting from bullish investor sentiment following the eCommerce company's earnings for the last quarter.

Alibaba benefited from growth in its eCommerce segment, while seeing encouraging momentum in cloud as well.

A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BABA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

