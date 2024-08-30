Cango Inc. (CANG) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 30, 2024 9:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jiayuan Lin - CEO
Yongyi Zhang - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Good morning, and good evening, everyone. Welcome to Cango Inc.'s Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] This call is also being broadcast live on the company's IR website.

Joining us today are Mr. Jiayuan Lin, Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Yongyi Zhang, Chief Financial Officer of the company. Following management's prepared remarks, we will conduct the Q&A session. Before we begin, I refer you to the Safe Harbor statement in the company's earnings release, which also applies to the conference call today as management will make forward-looking statements.

With that said, I'm now turning the call over to Mr. Jiayuan Lin, CEO of Cango. Please go ahead, sir.

Jiayuan Lin

Hello everyone and welcome to Cango's second quarter 2024 earnings call. In the second quarter of 2024, the automotive market remains sluggish, presenting significant challenges for the industry.

According to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, vehicle production and sales in June reached 2.500 million and 2.552 million units, respectively, reflecting a year-on-year decline of 2.1% and 2.7%, respectively. Passenger vehicle sales in June fell by 2.3% year-on-year. Although sales of new energy vehicles continue to outpace the market, their growth has not been sufficient to alter the industry's overall downward trajectory.

In response to these challenges, we continue to implement strict cost control and risk management strategies, reinforcing our financial stability through disciplined expense management and cost efficiency measures. Meanwhile, we maintain meticulous oversight for current assets and liabilities, closely monitoring our risk exposure.

As of June 30, our total outstanding loan balance stood at approximately RMB6.2 billion with M1+ at 2.93% and M3+ at 1.57%. Our credit risk exposure has been decreased to

