Kinross Gold: Stock Re-Rating Depends On Inorganic Growth Strategy

Summary

  • Initiate coverage on Kinross Gold with a “Hold” rating; stock surged 76% in 12 months due to strong fundamentals and operational performance.
  • Kinross stock remains attractively valued with potential for 30%-40% upside, but concerns about production growth in the next 24–36 months.
  • Strong financials: $480M cash, $2.1B liquidity, low leverage, and robust free cash flow visibility with potential for dividend growth.
  • Kinross needs to boost production; potential paths include asset acquisition or being acquired, but valuation challenges exist.
Dirt road between mine tailings as seen from above, Kalgoorlie, Australia

Abstract Aerial Art

Investment Overview

I am initiating coverage on Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC)(TSX:K:CA) stock with a “Hold” rating. The gold miner has surged by 76% in the last 12 months. This has been on the back of strong fundamentals and

