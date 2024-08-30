China Life Insurance Company Limited (CILJF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.95K Followers

China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCPK:CILJF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 29, 2024 9:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Tang Xin - Culture and Brand Development, a Department General Manager
Li Mingguang - President and Executive Director
Liu Hui - VP and Executive Director
Hou Jin - Chief Actuary
Ruan Qi - VP and Executive Director

Conference Call Participants

Ting Sun - Haitong Securities
Thomas Wang - Goldman Sachs

Tang Xin

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to China Life's 2024 Interim Results Briefing. My name is Tang Xin, Culture and Brand Development, a Department General Manager of the company. The Beijing and Hong Kong venues for this briefing are connected by a live video conference. We invite those who are not able to attend this briefing in person to use the Dalian facility to join and access through the live webcast.

Now let me introduce the management attending today's briefing in Beijing and Hong Kong venues respectively. With us in Beijing are President Li Mingguang; Vice President Liu Hui; Mr. Ruan Qi; Vice President, Ms. Hou Jin, Chief Actuary.

With us in Hong Kong via live video conference are Mr. Bai Kai, Vice President, Ms. Yuan Ying, person in charge of Finance. Today's briefing will start with a presentation by our management team on the company's 2024 interim results, followed by a Q&A session during which our management will take questions from both Beijing and Hong Kong venues.

Ms. Liu Hui, Securities Representative of the company, will co-host the Q&A session in Hong Kong. Your questions are welcome.

Let me now hand over to our President, Mr. Li Mingguang, to introduce the company's 2024 interim results.

Li Mingguang

Ladies and gentlemen, good morning. Welcome to China Life's 2024 interim results announcement. This briefing comprises four parts. First, I will give you an overview about

Recommended For You

About CILJF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CILJF

Trending Analysis

Trending News