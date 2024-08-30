Conagra Brands: Positive Valuation But With Some Risks

Aug. 30, 2024 3:45 AM ETConagra Brands, Inc. (CAG) Stock
Lorenzo Micheletti profile picture
Lorenzo Micheletti
31 Followers

Summary

  • Conagra Brands recently announced the launch of new products and the acquisition of Sweetwood Smoke & Co.
  • This strategy will update the portfolio of products offered by the company, which could lead to an increase in sales in the coming period.
  • CAG is quite solid, although it shows some red flags to take into account.
  • The valuation through the discounted dividend model estimates an upside potential of approximately 50%.

Salame conservato o bastoncini di carne (rosso) in primo piano

sfe-co2/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) is a holding company that deals with the production and packaging of various food products.

The company is investing heavily to strengthen its product portfolio. In fact, on August 9th, Conagra Brands expanded

This article was written by

Lorenzo Micheletti profile picture
Lorenzo Micheletti
31 Followers
Hello, I’m Lorenzo, a proud graduate specializing in Finance and Risk Management. My passion lies in the financial stock market and fundamental analysis, with a particular affinity for the tech sector. My investment approach is centered around identifying the intrinsic value of a company and maintaining a long-term position in its stocks for sustained growth, In addition, I enjoy monitoring the market during unique circumstances to uncover short-term investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CAG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CAG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CAG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News