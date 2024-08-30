S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 - 2nd Estimate GDP Inspires Wall Street Turnaround (Technical Analysis)

Dean Popplewell profile picture
Dean Popplewell
2.97K Followers

Summary

  • Nvidia’s Q2 earnings beat estimates, but forward guidance disappoints.
  • Other semiconductor stocks, like Broadcom, show positive performance despite Nvidia’s mixed guidance.
  • The S&P 500 eyes fresh all-time highs, with immediate support at 5538.

Bull market in the US stock market

honglouwawa

By Zain Vawda

The S&P 500 (SP500)(SPX) and Nasdaq 100 (NDX) roared back to life on Thursday after a slight blip as Nvidia's forward guidance pointed to a slowdown in growth in 2025. Nvidia (

This article was written by

Dean Popplewell profile picture
Dean Popplewell
2.97K Followers
Dean Popplewell has nearly two decades of experience trading currencies and fixed income instruments. He has a deep understanding of market fundamentals and the impact of global events on capital markets. He is respected among professional traders for his skilled analysis and career history as global head of trading for firms such as Scotia Capital and BMO Nesbitt Burns. Since joining OANDA in 2006, Dean has played an instrumental role in driving awareness of the forex market as an emerging asset class for retail investors, as well as providing expert counsel to a number of internal teams on how to best serve clients and industry stakeholders.

Recommended For You

About SP500 Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
NDX
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News