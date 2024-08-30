Domo: Advantageous Time To Sell (Rating Downgrade)

Gary Alexander
Summary

  • Domo's Q2 results showed worsening growth metrics, with revenue declining by 2% y/y and billings down by 3% y/y, signaling poor future prospects.
  • Despite a recent 20% stock rally, Domo's decelerating growth, receding margins, and intense BI competition make it a sell.
  • The Company's weak liquidity, higher debt than cash, and leadership changes further undermine confidence in its ability to achieve profitability.
  • Given the bleak outlook and fundamental red flags, it's an opportune time to sell Domo and invest elsewhere.

The Q2 earnings season has continued to be a friendly one for out-of-favor tech companies that have been racking up recent declines. Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) is one of the most recent beneficiaries: this software company, best known for its business intelligence

Gary Alexander
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

