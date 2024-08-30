Q2 GDP Second Estimate: Real GDP At 3.0%, Above Forecast

Doug Short profile picture
Doug Short
6.13K Followers

Summary

  • The US economy grew at a faster-than-expected pace during the second quarter of this year.
  • Real gross domestic product increased at an annual rate of 2.95% in Q2 2024, according to the second estimate.
  • The 10-year moving average is below the historical average, illustrating that US economic growth has slowed dramatically since the Great Recession.

Gross domestic product or GDP. Business, economy, trade, Consumption, and Investment. An arrow sign pointing downwards and up in a wooden block

Khanchit Khirisutchalual

The US economy grew at a faster-than-expected pace during the second quarter of this year. Real gross domestic product increased at an annual rate of 2.95% in Q2 2024, according to the second estimate. The latest estimate is above the forecasted 2.8% growth

This article was written by

Doug Short profile picture
Doug Short
6.13K Followers
Advisor Perspectives is a leading interactive publisher for Registered Investment Advisors. Our AP Charts & Analysis portion of our website analyzes economic and market trends.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News