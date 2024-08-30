BalkansCat/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Komercni banka (OTCPK:KMERF) or KB is a regional commercial bank, based in the Czech Republic, with primary listing on the Prague Stock Exchange and secondary on the LSE, DB, and in the US. For those who are turning to Google Maps now, the country lies approximately in the geographical centre of the European Union and gained its independence from the Communist Bloc in 1989. A year later, Komercni was established and since 2001 has been operating as a subsidiary of Société Générale (OTCPK:SCGLF) which holds c. 60% share in the bank. Komercni operates especially in the retail and SMB corporate segments, and hence the loan book consists mainly of residential mortgages and corporate loans. It is the third-largest bank in the country with approximately 2.2 billion accounts and c. CZK 1.5 tn ($65.5 bn) of total assets. My "buy" rating is based on the following five points: better fundamental outlook with ROE of 15%, broadening of the net interest rate spread thus increasing NII, high dividend yield, safe balance sheet, and cheap valuation.

Investment Thesis

First and foremost, this CEE bank, as well as many others in the region, is under the radar of many investors, which means that important strategy changes usually go unnoticed. The bank specifically has embarked on an ambitious 2025 strategy, building a new digital bank. This effectively means a radical reduction in retail branches resulting in a material reduction of costs (e.g., headcount, leases, and overheads) as well as introducing new investing and structured products for its clients. And here is an important divergence between regionals in the US and in CEE, while investing is fairly common in North America, in CEE not as much, only about one in three adults have an investment product.

When the interest rates were higher, people could sleep well earning up to 5% on their savings accounts, but now, when the interest rates are declining, people are searching for higher yields. Komercni is offering new investment products (the page is in Czech, but easy to translate) that can offer various options to appreciate your hard-earned money. This is already resulting in higher attractiveness as in Q2 the bank added 50,000 new clients and higher fees thanks to cross-selling of products. Such changes should, according to KB's outlook, result in 2025 ROE of 15% which is above the regional peers (e.g., some well-known banks as Raiffeisen Bank is at 12.5%, ERSTE at 14%, PKO at 14%, and BNP at 10%) and well above the US regionals making it an attractive growth story.

Second, the declining interest rate will result in a widening of the net interest rate spread. As I mentioned in the first point, the national bank has already cut its rate 6 times from 7% to 4.5%, resulting in a rapid decline in yields on savings products. Komercni recently announced that the basic rate on its savings accounts effective 1.10.2024 is going to be 0.1%. At the same time, the bank will still enjoy c. 3% on their deposits at the national bank and 3-4% on their mortgages. At the moment, the 3-year fix is at 5.1% (the link is inherently in Czech, but again, it's easy to translate). As far as refinancing is concerned, the lawmakers recently passed a new rule that effectively means that the people will have to pay a fee of 1% of the remaining principal if they are going to refinance so broadly speaking, most people are going to keep their mortgages longer or may not refinance at all.

The third point is an attractive dividend yield. The company's payout ratio is (and will be) at 100%, giving out all of its earnings to the shareholders. The consensus EPS 〜 DPS for 2024 is c. 85 CZK or $3.85 which gives us a dividend yield at the current price of c. 766 CZK / $35 of 11%. But that's not all, the bank has decided to sell, as a part of the aforementioned restructuring, one of its oldest buildings in the heart of Prague for CZK 2.5 bn net ($146 mil.) or CZK 13 per share ($0.6) and confirmed in the Q&A, that they should distribute the profit to shareholders.

"I do not see any reason not to pay it also as a dividend…. subject to approval by the general meeting. But again, I do not see any reason why not." - Jiri Sperl, CFO

Resulting in the total dividend at the consensus EPS of CZK 98 or $4.45 or c. 12.7% dividend yield. This is, in my view, too attractive to ignore and also serves to protect any downside to the share price. Given the lack of M&A optionality and focusing on internal changes, I see the bank having a capital surplus also in 2025 and 2026 which should result in keeping the 100% payout ratio even longer.

Fourth, Société Générale owns a 60% stake in the bank, making the effective free float only 39.27%, thus effectively limiting any big swings that US or other investors may fear when investing into the emerging markets. Moreover, Société Générale maintains a good operational oversight on Komercni, and has appointed Didier Colin as their Chief Risk Officer. This should help assuage any investor concerns around the bank's risk management practices"

Fifth, KB trades at only 1.2x FY25 P/BV and 9.2x fwd P/E for 2024E ROE of 12.6% and 2025 ROE of 15.0% with c. 12% dividend yield, making it an attractive investment with a high dividend and limited downside.

Latest Results

Q2 results (Q2 earnings)

Strong balance sheet

Total capital ratio is a key indicator that expresses the bank's ability to cover its risks with its own capital. It is the ratio of equity to risk-weighted assets. In the Czech Republic, the minimum requirement for capital adequacy is set at 8% according to Basel III rules. KB's capital adequacy reached a strong 18.9%.

Core Tier 1 ratio represents the highest quality of capital a bank can have. It consists primarily of common stock and retained earnings. This capital is essential in assessing the financial strength of the bank as it provides the best protection against losses. Core Tier 1 should be at least 4.5%. Tier 1 in KB reaches 17.8%.

The Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) measures a bank's ability to cover its short-term obligations over a 30-day period. LCR is calculated as the ratio of highly liquid assets (HQLA) to total cash outflows over 30 days. This indicator is important to ensure that the bank has sufficient liquidity to cover its obligations in the event of a financial crisis. The minimum LCR level is set at 100%. KB has 170%.

The Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) assesses the stability of a bank's funding for one year. This indicator is important to ensure that the bank has sufficient and stable funding for its activities. The minimum level of NSFR is also set at 100% and for KB, it reached 135%.

These indicators are crucial for the stability of the banking sector and the protection of depositors. In the Czech Republic, they are regulated by the Czech National Bank and are based on the Basel III international regulatory framework for banks. All the key banking indicators thus far exceed the minimum threshold.

Cost of risk, i.e. the net creation of provisions (+13 bps), compared to the net dissolution of provisions of -22 bps. Net provisioning for credit risk is mainly related to consumer loan portfolios and the small business segment, which was partially offset by the successful closing of several exposures to corporate clients. KB, unlike most American banks, has not yet dissolved the reserve for risks related to inflation, created in 2021 and 2022, which gives it additional coverage and upside in the possibility of dissolving these reserves, since inflation in the Czech Republic is already close to its 2% target. The mortgage portfolio continued to show a strong degree of resilience.

The KB's liquidity, expressed as a ratio of net loans and deposits, was 78.5% and the LCR was 154%, which is well above the regulatory limit of 100%.

The portfolio of Non-performing loans contracted further in the last quarter to 2.0% from the already low 2.1% by the successful resolution of one material corporate client situation. The NPL provision coverage ratio is at 43.1%. This means that the bank has an extremely low portfolio of non-performing loans, making it one of the safest in the region.

Non-performing loans (Company data, latest quarter)

Business performance

The total volume of deposits in the KB Group increased by 6.5% year-on-year. Of this, the amount of money in current accounts increased by 4.9%, the rest of the deposits went to investment accounts (fixed income and savings accounts). This is a significant change in trend because in the first quarter, on the contrary, the bank recorded a 4.5% outflow from current accounts to these savings products. The reason is the falling yield on savings products. Thus, the interest spread should begin to gradually widen as clients receive 0% and the bank 3-4% interest at the national bank and on mortgages. Volume in mutual funds increased by 26.2% and in the pension funds by 2%. Clients are looking for yield, but as many statistics show, most mutual funds and pension funds do not achieve above-average results, let alone the performance of the S&P 500. The important thing is that Komercni earns c. 3% fees from each deposit.

This is evidenced by the net income from fees and commissions, which increased by 6.9% and was driven precisely by income from the sale of mutual funds, life insurance and asset management solutions, demand for bonds, etc. In contrast, the bank paid lower fees for accepted guarantees and the amount of cashless payments, i.e. more fees for paying by card.

In the guidance for 2024, the management increased the band of expected growth of client deposits, which should grow at a medium to higher single-digit rate (before medium single-digit rate). At other levels, management confirmed the previous outlook. Importantly, the operating costs should grow slower compared to revenues and the cost of risk should remain below 20-30 basis points.

As far as mortgages are concerned, the growth is tremendous: 42% Y/Y and 60% Q/Q.

Housing loans (mortgages + building loans) have outstanding volume up 4.7% and the new sales in 1H24 are by c. 39% Y/Y as market demand was boosted by lower interest rates and a rebound in residential property prices.

Volume of housing loans (Company data, latest quarter)

The total volume of financial loans increased by 3.7% Y/Y. Loans to citizens increased by 4.7% Y/Y, credit card loans increased by 5.1%. The volume of business loans was up 2.7% Y/Y, which means that investment activity is quite subdued in the context of a slowly growing economy. Lending to small businesses was flat. Loans to medium and large enterprises increased only by 2.4%. There is a potential upside here once the Czech economy, which is strongly correlated to the German economy, picks up. I will not speculate here when, but it is almost certain that this will happen at least in the medium term, together with the reduction of interest rates in the Eurozone.

To sum up the business performance, the NII trends are encouraging, with improvement in deposit costs and acceleration in loan and mortgage growth on the back of lower rates which should support NII in the second half of 24 and further.

Valuation

My 2025 price target of CZK 869 or $42 is based on the 50/50 blend of estimated 2024 EPS of 90 with 10x P/E and BPS 670 with 1.25x P/B. Giving investors a modest c. 13% share upside combined with c. 13% dividend yield. Making KB, in my opinion, a safe dividend buy.

The 10Y averages for the 12M fwd consensus P/E and P/B are 12x and 1.4x, while the corresponding ROE is just short of 12%. Therefore, I believe my multiples are on the conservative side due to anticipated ROE improvement. Moreover, the past 5 years have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic period and the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The multiples before such events averaged even higher, at 15x P/E and 2x P/B.

My multiples are also justified by peers operating at a similar 15% ROE level. For example, Moneta is trading at fwd consensus P/E and P/B of 10x and 1.6x, or Polish Santander Bank at 13x and 1.5x or Austria's Erste at 10.5x and 1.2x.

The upside risks include lowering opex costs with further restructuring, further increase in deposits with the rollout of a new digital banking app, increase in loans of local businesses esp. SMBs. The downside risks include increases in funding costs leading to a higher contraction in loan-deposit spreads, adverse regulatory changes, and higher wage growth, although this would be partially offset by higher deposits and higher fees on spending.

Takeaway

Based on the latest results, I find Komercni as an attractive long-term investment. The regular dividend yield of c. 11% with a one-time extra dividend resulting in an expected yield of 13% effectively providing a floor for the current share price. Moreover, the bank trades at only 1.2x FY25 P/BV and 9.2x fwd P/E for 2025 ROE of 15%. I don't expect the valuation to change dramatically, but again, this provides an additional floor - not to mention an excellent balance sheet and a widening NII margin.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.