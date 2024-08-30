ONEOK Consolidating Again: Buying GIP's Stakes In EnLink, Medallion

Summary

  • ONEOK is acquiring Global Infrastructure Partners’ interest in EnLink Midstream, as well as private Medallion Midstream, in a pair of transactions valued at $5.9 billion in aggregate.
  • OKE is acquiring GIP’s managing member interest in ENLC for $300 million in cash and is acquiring the common units owned by GIP for $14.90 per unit, which represents a 12.8% premium to ENLC’s closing price on August 27.
  • OKE expects to maintain its investment-grade credit ratings and still expects having to begin paying cash taxes under the alternative minimum tax in 2027.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) is acquiring Global Infrastructure Partners' (GIP) interest in EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC), as well as private Medallion Midstream, in a pair of transactions valued at $5.9 billion in aggregate. Both transactions are expected to

