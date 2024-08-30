Buyers' Strike Deepens: Pending Home Sales Drop To Record Low Despite Surging Supply And Much Lower Mortgage Rates

Aug. 30, 2024 6:10 AM ETITB, XHB, NAIL, HOMZ, PKB, IYR, REZ, REM, RWR, VNQ, ICF, FRI, PSR, JRE, KBWY, SCHH, ROOF, MORT, REET, FREL, SRET, RSPR, XLRE, USRT, NURE, PPTY, SRVR, INDS, BBRE, NETL, RDOG, IVRA, REIT, FPRO, LMBS, VMBS, SPMB, JMBS, MBB, VABS, DEED
Wolf Richter profile picture
Wolf Richter
4.63K Followers

Summary

  • Pending home sales dropped by 5.5% in July from June, and by 8.5% from a year ago, to an index value of 70.2.
  • Pending sales are based on contract signings and track deals that haven’t closed yet and could still fall apart or get canceled.
  • The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate dropped to 6.35% in the latest reporting week, according to Freddie Mac today.
  • Applications for mortgages to purchase a home in August have dropped back to the near record lows in November 2023.

Real estate values chart

Olena_T/E+ via Getty Images

"A sales recovery did not occur in midsummer": NAR. Because prices are way too high, doesn't take a genius to figure that out.

Pending home sales - a forward-looking indicator of "closed sales" over the next couple of months - dropped by

This article was written by

Wolf Richter profile picture
Wolf Richter
4.63K Followers
Wolf Richter is the analyst at, and the publisher of, WOLF STREET, where he discusses business, finance, and money. Core focus: Federal Reserve, credits, equities, residential and commercial real estate, the auto industry, trade, consumers, and energy. He started this operation in 2011. Prior to that, he worked for 20 years in C-level positions, including 10 years in the auto industry. MBA from the University of Texas at Austin.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ITB--
iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF
XHB--
SPDR® S&P Homebuilders ETF
NAIL--
Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares ETF
HOMZ--
The Hoya Capital Housing ETF
PKB--
Invesco Building & Construction ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News