Introduction

It's been more than three months since I wrote here on Seeking Alpha about tobacco stocks in general and the underfollowed and (for a long time) underrated U.K.-based Imperial Brands PLC (OTCQX:IMBBY, OTCQX:IMBBF) in particular. Of course, the tobacco sector has also participated and continues to participate in the broad rotation into stocks with a solid value proposition and good current cash flows. However, I would argue that investors are finally starting to realize again that Big Tobacco is not dead and increasingly pricing these stocks at somewhat more realistic valuation multiples.

Imperial Brands serves as a particularly important example. In my December 2023 article, I used a scenario-based discounted cash flow (DCF) analysis to explain how pessimistic the market really is. For example, I assumed that the company's cash flow would immediately start to decline at a rather conservative (and accelerating) rate and that the company would go bankrupt after a certain number of years. I have also factored in margin compression due to increasingly weaker economies of scale.

I was able to show that Imperial Brands was still so cheap at that point - and the stock was already well above the October 2023 price - that the company could shut down operations after just 12 years for the stock to still generate a return of more than 9% per year.

To give you an idea of the recent performance of Big Tobacco, Figure 1 compares the total return on Imperial Brands shares with that of the three major tobacco companies: British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI, OTCPK:BTAFF), Altria Group, Inc. (MO), and Philip Morris International Inc. (PM). IMBBY shares lead the field by a wide margin and have gained almost 60% since the mini-crash at the beginning of October. In comparison, BTI stock is up 33%, PM stock is up 40% and MO stock is up 37%. This is particularly counter-intuitive as Imperial Brands undoubtedly has the weakest position in smoke-free products and is therefore expected to be most affected by the decline of the cigarette industry.

Figure 1: Total return of IMBBY, BTI, MO, and PM since October 4, 2023 (own work, based on daily adjusted closing prices of the mentioned securities)

I'm sure my regular readers and followers will agree that it is probably no exaggeration to call me a "perma-bull" of the tobacco sector. However, given the strong performance and the still intact upward trend, it is becoming increasingly difficult to find value in this sector. After all, the traditional business - the manufacture and sale of cigarettes - is in decline, so it would be foolish to value tobacco companies in the same way as fully intact businesses.

In this article, therefore, I will take a step back and examine the valuation of Imperial Brands shares and compare it with that of its three larger competitors to see if, and if so, where, the tobacco sector still has value. Where appropriate, I will also provide an update on the companies' recent results. I will apply the valuation concept explained above to Imperial Brands after having incorporated the latest results. In addition, and at the risk of sounding overly bearish, I will also discuss the results of applying this concept to MO and BTI shares.

Imperial Brands Stock Goes Boom - Is It A Sell Now At Almost £22, Or Still A Buy?

The return figures shown above include dividend payments. So, given the high dividends paid by tobacco stocks such as Imperial Brands, the return in terms of capital appreciation was quite a bit lower. This in turn could suggest that IMBBY/IMBBF stock is actually cheaper than Figure 1 suggests.

I have recalculated the DCF valuation model based on Imperial Brands' current base free cash flow (FCF, as always after adjusting for stock-based compensation and working capital movements), and the statistics in Figure 2 have been updated to reflect the current share price of £21.6 (about $28.4).

If we assume that Imperial Brands' FCF declines by 3% per annum going forward, IMBBY shares would be slightly overvalued today, assuming a 9.1% cost of equity (COE, identical to my previous articles). In turn, this means that a COE of 8.9% is to be expected at the current share price, i.e. only slightly lower, if this bearish scenario turns out to be true.

In my previous article, I highlighted that even under the assumption of terminal decline, the company could cease operations after 30 years and still achieve an annual return of 9.1% at the current share price. Considering that IMBBY shares are a lot more expensive today, the company would have to survive for another 10 years to achieve the same annual return.

Figure 2: Imperial Brands p.l.c. (IMBBY, IMBBF): Discounted cash flow analysis assuming a rate of decline of 3% annually and the company going out of business after 30 years. (own work, based on data from company filings and own calculations)

This is where it gets really interesting, and why I personally feel much more comfortable investing in companies with a strong current FCF than in high-growth companies. As Figure 2 shows, the weight of the model is clearly on near-term cash flows with Imperial. Even if the company were to go out of business earlier, the impact on fair value would not really be significant - only about 2% to 3% if the company had 30 years instead of 40 years left to run. If the company were to disappear from the market after 20 years, the share would be overvalued by 10% today at the given expected return.

I therefore believe it is fair to conclude that Imperial Brands shares are far from expensive despite the strong recovery. I reported on Imperial's half-year 2024 results in May, and I maintain that the scenario outlined above is too conservative and therefore represents a significant margin of safety. Slow earnings and free cash flow growth over the longer term (i.e., 1% or 2% per annum) does not seem an unrealistic expectation given the well-diversified cigarette brand portfolio (Imperial is also benefiting from consumers switching to discount cigarettes) and the stable free cash flow margin of more than 30% of net revenue (i.e., after excise duties).

However, to be truly conservative, let's take a quick look at Imperial's valuation under a different scenario. Largely due to the effects of operating leverage, it is only reasonable to expect a disproportionate decline in FCF as revenues contract. Therefore, I have modeled a six percentage point decline in the FCF margin if net revenues fall to £6.5 billion, £5.5 billion, £4.7 billion, and £4.2 billion. In addition, I have assumed that the net revenues change year-over-year declines at an accelerating pace of 70 basis points per annum, starting from current near-term growth expectations, with the ultimate rate of decline set at 6% per annum. The evolution of net revenues and profitability is shown in Figure 3.

Figure 3: Imperial Brands p.l.c. (IMBBY, IMBBF): Conservative revenue and free cash flow margin profile (own work, based on data from company filings and own calculations)

If we plug this data into the DCF model, we arrive at a fair value of £18.2, which means that IMBBY shares are currently overvalued by around 20%. For the stock to represent fair value today, a deceleration of the revenue change year-over-year decline by 44 basis points per year would still be acceptable. If the company's revenues and free cash flow decline as shown in Figure 4 and the company goes out of business after 30 years, an investment in Imperial bought today at $28.4 would still represent a return of 6.4% per year - obviously a weak return, but I wouldn't say disastrous in light of how conservative the scenario is.

Figure 4: Imperial Brands p.l.c. (IMBBY, IMBBF): Discounted cash flow analysis assuming a revenue and free cash flow profitability decline according to Figure 3 (own work, based on data from company filings and own calculations)

Taken together, I think it has become clear that Imperial Brands shares no longer offer the "no brainer" margin of safety that they did not too long ago. However, the stock is still not expensive in my opinion, given the very conservative assumptions made above. Let's now look at the expected returns for Imperial Brands shares based on adjusted earnings per share (EPS) and taking into account current analyst estimates.

Analyst estimates have improved slightly over the last six months, highlighting the strength of Imperial Brands' cigarette portfolio and also its current focus on share buybacks. It is worth remembering that Imperial Brands rebased its dividend in 2020, but has undertaken significant deleveraging over the last four years and is therefore now in an excellent position to buy back shares - while continuing to pay a solid dividend. The current starting dividend yield of 7.1%, assuming that the final dividend for fiscal 2024 will also be increased by 4.0%, is still quite respectable. According to FAST Graphs, Imperial Brands shares have traded at an average P/E ratio of 11.8 over the last two decades. Today, it trades at a blended P/E of 7.6, and assuming a modest multiple expansion to a P/E of 10.5 (which does not seem unrealistic in the event of falling interest rates), the stock could return 37% annually through the end of fiscal 2026:

Figure 5: Imperial Brands p.l.c. (IMBBY, IMBBF): Total annualized return expectation assuming a P/E multiple expansion to 10.5 until the end of fiscal 2026 (FAST Graphs)

Is Altria Stock A Sell Now At $53, Or Still A Buy?

I last covered Altria stock in April 2024. Since then, the company has released its Q1 and Q2 2024 results. Cigarette volumes are still declining quite rapidly, down 11.5% on average in the first half of the year. Price increases have - as always - helped to mitigate the decline, but the decline of the cigarette industry in the U.S. is still a significant headwind. As I have discussed in my previous articles, I think it is reasonable to expect the decline to moderate over the years, and Altria retains a leading position with Marlboro through which it retains strong pricing power:

Figure 6: Altria Group, Inc. (MO): Price difference between a pack of Marlboro versus the lowest effective price on a quarterly basis (own work, based on data from company filings)

In what continues to be a challenging environment, Altria was again able to increase Marlboro's market share in the premium segment (red squares in Figure 7), and the brand's overall retail share appears to have stabilized at 42% (blue bars in Figure 7). I attribute the decline from around 43% (2019-2021) to consumers switching to discount brands, where Altria is relatively weakly positioned.

Figure 7: Altria Group, Inc. (MO): Marlboro's overall retail share and share of the premium segment (own work, based on data from company filings)

Unlike Imperial Brands, Altria is making significant efforts in terms of smoke-free products, as I have explained in my previous articles. That said, Altria's heated tobacco and vaping products, in particular, still need a lot of time before we can conclude that they will make a significant contribution to revenues (and eventually cash flow). However, I do like the development of Altria's nicotine pouch category centered around the brand on!

All in all, it may seem a bit of an exaggeration to rate Altria as a company in decline. Nevertheless, I think that applying the above scenarios to Altria gives some interesting conclusions.

If we model a 3% annual decline in FCF and assume that Altria ceases operations after 30 years, the fair value at a 9.1% COE (as above) would be only $36.7 (Figure 8). According to the Capital Asset Pricing Model (CAPM) theory, IMBBY stock and MO stock currently have a similar cost of equity. However, in contrast to the volatility-based CAPM approach, I personally also take into account the company-specific risk profile in my return expectations.

Figure 8: Altria Group, Inc. (MO): Discounted cash flow analysis assuming a rate of decline of 3% annually and the company going out of business after 30 years. (own work, based on data from company filings and own calculations)

While I do not believe that Altria will be overly impacted by the looming menthol ban, as detailed in a separate article, I do think that the fact that Altria only operates in the U.S. market represents a significant concentration risk. Philip Morris International's firm conviction to gain a foothold in the U.S. via Swedish Match (ZYN brand nicotine pouches) and its heated tobacco product IQOS (and successors) is also a significant risk in my opinion. To be fair, however, the latter is an aspect of the business that is not considered in the DCF analyses. Finally, it should be noted that the results do not take into account the positive impact resulting from a gradual sale of Altria's stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD). I have covered this aspect in detail in a separate article.

If we look at the return expectation on Altria shares at the current price of $53 and under the abovementioned assumptions, we get a rather sobering result of only 4.9%. Requiring a COE of 9.1% and expecting Altria's FCF to decline by 3% annually is not a combination of input parameters that match up at the current share price, by a significant margin. This means that even if Altria stays in business forever, the sum of all future cash flows generated in this scenario and having been discounted to the present will not translate to a return of 9.1% per annum.

Understandably, the second - much more pessimistic and likely unrealistic - scenario leads to an even lower fair value. For the sake of completeness, MO stock would only be worth $36.4 today under the same assumptions described above (Figure 9). Based on the current near-term growth rate, Altria could experience a revenue decline that accelerates by 15 basis points per year for the stock to be fairly valued today. To put this figure in context, the floor of a 6% annual sales decline would not be reached until 2077, 54 years later. Considering that the scenario assumes a cessation of operations after 30 years, Altria's revenues in its last year would only decline by 2.4% year-over-year. Therefore, the 15 basis points annual increase in the rate of revenue change should be interpreted as largely flat revenues over many years.

Figure 9: Altria Group, Inc. (MO): Discounted cash flow analysis assuming a revenue and free cash flow profitability decline as explained in the paragraph on IMBBY stock (own work, based on data from company filings and own calculations)

I don't want to come across as overly pessimistic here. I think Altria Group has a highly profitable cigarette business and its positioning in smoke-free products has potential, but, of course, comes with significant uncertainties.

If we trust management's expectations and analysts' near-term estimates, Altria's stock has quite a bit of room to run before it reaches its long-term P/E of 14 - even at $53, it trades at a blended P/E of just 10.5, according to FAST Graphs. In the context of mean reversion, however, investors should be aware that Altria has less and less room for margin expansion - one of the key drivers of earnings and cash flow growth in recent years and decades. I have explained this aspect in detail in a separate article. Therefore, I personally think a P/E ratio in the low teens is appropriate for Altria stock. But despite keeping the valuation multiple flat, and as shown in Figure 10, MO could still generate an annualized return of 11.4% by the end of 2026.

Of course, one could argue that Altria is better positioned than Imperial, so applying the same earnings multiple is probably a bit conservative. If investors were to assign a 12x earnings multiple to MO stock, the annualized return would increase to 17%, or 22% at a P/E of 13.5.

Figure 10: Altria Group, Inc. (MO): Total annualized return expectation assuming a P/E multiple of 10.5 until the end of 2026 (FAST Graphs)

British American Tobacco - Most Shunned And Still Not Expensive Even Under Very Conservative Assumptions

British American Tobacco stock is one of those I aggressively added to in late 2023 alongside PM stock, even though the position was already one of the larger ones in my portfolio. As I have explained in my articles on the company, I think the market underappreciates BTI's smoke-free portfolio and sees its cigarette portfolio as too weak. Like Altria, British American is also heavily involved in menthol cigarettes (see this article). And while I think BTI would be hit harder than Altria - it owns U.S. market leader Newport - I don't think a ban would invalidate the investment thesis. Another reason for the low valuation is BTI's debt load, and in particular its significant exposure to U.S. dollar-denominated debt.

In my view, however, the company is making good progress in reducing its debt and has even recently announced a modest share buyback program. However, particularly given the value of BTI's stake in ITC Ltd. (see this article), I would not over-interpret the company's debt. Based on ITC's current share price, British American's stake (now 25.49% vs. 29.02% at year-end 2023) is currently worth around £15 billion ($19.8 billion). At the end of the second quarter, BTI reported adjusted net debt of £33 billion.

While I don't think the concerns about BTI's balance sheet are really warranted, the company's cigarettes portfolio is currently performing somewhat weakly, highlighted by the significantly worse decline in cigarette volume in the U.S. compared to Altria - 13.7% for the first half of 2024, or 3.7 percentage points weaker than the industry as a whole. As mentioned above, I expect the decline to slow, and unlike Altria, BTI has significant exposure to markets around the globe where cigarette consumption is still growing or at least stable. Also, BTI's smoke-free portfolio is significantly more advanced than Altria's. For the first half of 2024, the company reported that around 18% of its net revenues came from smoke-free categories. In particular, strong growth in BTI's novel nicotine pouch segment has been encouraging (more than 200% year-over-year), but make no mistake, both Altria and British American are lagging far behind the market leader ZYN, which is owned by Philip Morris International (see below).

Of course, it will take some time for the segment to make a significant contribution to free cash flow, but I think it is reasonable to be optimistic. Therefore, it may be considered overly conservative to look at British American Tobacco under the scenarios discussed above.

Nevertheless, if we assume a terminal FCF decline of 3% per annum and a termination of the business after 30 years, it is quite surprising to see that BTI shares are still slightly undervalued today with a COE of 9.1% (Figure 11). In other words, today's share price of £28.1 (approx. $37) discounts a COE of 9.3%. If we maintain our 9.1% return expectation, BTI could go out of business after 26 years - four years faster than originally modeled.

Figure 11: British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI, BTAFF): Discounted cash flow analysis assuming a rate of decline of 3% annually and the company going out of business after 30 years. (own work, based on data from company filings and own calculations)

In my view, the downside to investing in BTI shares is still quite limited. If the company's net revenues were to decline at an accelerating rate of 70 basis points year-over-year and the abovementioned margin contraction were to materialize, the stock would still be worth £26.1 (about $34.3) today. At the current share price, the annual acceleration in the rate of revenue change could be as much as 60 basis points, which would still result in a return of 9.1% per annum, until British American is modeled to go out of business (Figure 12).

Figure 12: British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI, BTAFF): Discounted cash flow analysis assuming a revenue and free cash flow profitability decline as explained in the paragraph on IMBBY stock (own work, based on data from company filings and own calculations)

I believe both scenarios are overly conservative, especially given BTI's global footprint, manageable leverage, and strong smoke-free portfolio. Looking at adjusted EPS, i.e. valuing BTI stock based on the price-to-earnings ratio, and assuming an expansion of the multiple to 10.5x (as with Imperial and in the conservative case of Altria), we get an annualized return of 25%, according to FAST Graphs. If we assume a multiple expansion to 12x earnings - which I think is reasonable given growth expectations of 5-6% over the next two years - an investment in BTI shares could yield more than 30% on an annualized basis, including dividends (Figure 13).

All in all, I remain very confident in my position in British American Tobacco and still consider the valuation to be very undemanding. From a valuation point of view, I could imagine adding a few more shares here and there, but given the size of my position and BTI's strong performance in recent months, I have no issue leaving the position as it is.

Figure 13: British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI, BTAFF): Total annualized return expectation assuming a P/E multiple of 10.5 until the end of 2026 (FAST Graphs)

Philip Morris International: The King Of Big Tobacco Is Back - Deservedly So

Year-to-date, Philip Morris International's shares have performed in line with its peers. However, the stock is now trading at a blended P/E ratio of 19.5, a fair valuation for a non-tobacco consumer staples company. At the same time, such an earnings multiple ratio seems very high for a tobacco company, especially when looking at the FAST Graphs chart. PM shares have recently broken out of their typical trading range and are now back at their all-time high from mid-2017.

To a certain extent, the multiple expansion is justified. For the second quarter of 2024, PMI reported organic operating profit growth of 12.5%, based on net revenue growth of 9.6%. Management raised its guidance for organic revenue growth to 7.5% to 9.0%, which is definitely very strong for a tobacco company. Of course, much of this has to do with the phenomenal performance of the oral nicotine division centered around ZYN and the IQOS heated tobacco franchise. Philip Morris owns the market leaders in both categories, the difference being that the company acquired the former at a rather favorable valuation and developed the latter entirely in-house. This is one reason for the comparatively high capital expenditure, which in relation to net revenue is significantly higher than that of the competition. As I discussed in another article, a gradual return to more modest capital expenditure is a reasonable expectation.

Smoke-free revenues now account for 38% of total net revenues, and the segment's year-over-year growth was 13.6% in the second quarter of 2024. Heated tobacco consumable volume grew 13% year-over-year and ZYN grew an astounding 50% year-over-year, despite short-term supply constraints. I think PMI is managing this short-term issue very well, but it's still worth noting that ZYN's retail value and volume share are down a few percentage points year-over-year. At 75.6% and 68.6% respectively, they are still very high, but the latter number suggests that competitors took the opportunity to steal shares. It remains to be seen whether this small setback will prove to be lasting. In my view, it will be extremely difficult to challenge the leading positions of ZYN and IQOS.

However, it was not only the smoke-free products segment that performed very well. PMI was the only one of the major tobacco companies to also report slight volume growth in its cigarette business (+0.4% year-over-year).

I think it's pretty obvious why PMI shares are valued higher than its peers. The company's growth prospects are very good, and investors should keep in mind that the U.S. is still largely uncharted territory when it comes to heated tobacco. This can be seen as a risk or an opportunity, and I personally lean towards the latter. All in all, I think that applying the above scenarios to PMI is not a worthwhile endeavor and I think it is appropriate to value the company for what it is - a solidly growing and well-diversified business with leading brands. Don't forget that PMI sells the Marlboro brand outside the U.S.

The FAST Graphs chart in Figure 14 shows that Philip Morris is now trading well above its long-term average of 16.3 times earnings. Given the solid growth outlook, some expansion of the multiple is definitely warranted. Furthermore, as a company reporting in U.S. dollars, PMI's (reported) earnings volatility should weaken considerably going forward thanks to the growing contribution of ZYN (and soon IQOS) in the U.S. The company will therefore certainly need to adjust its numbers less and less - I took a close look at PMI's oft-criticized earnings adjustments in a separate article.

Figure 14: Philip Morris International Inc. (PM): Total annualized return expectation assuming a P/E multiple of 16.3 until the end of 2026 (FAST Graphs)

Buying PM shares for $122 today implies an annualized return of only 6.4%, assuming the earnings multiple returns to its long-term average of 16.3 by the end of 2026. In my opinion, this is too pessimistic an expectation.

Given the strong position of PMI's smoke-free portfolio and a surprisingly well-performing cigarette business, I think earnings growth rates in the high single digits are realistic, even over the longer term. Therefore, an earnings multiple of almost 20 and a price-to-earnings-growth (PEG) ratio of 2 seem quite reasonable. There are many consumer staples companies operating in highly saturated markets and therefore with limited growth prospects that are trading at considerably higher - and, in my view, unjustified - valuations. Procter & Gamble (PG) stock, which currently trades at a blended P/E ratio of 25.6, is a popular example (see this article). Taking into account its long-term average earnings growth rate, the stock currently trades at a PEG ratio of over 5.

However, I personally don't like to chase stocks, and given the sharp rise in the share price since April, a short-term correction in PM stock should be considered likely. Opportunities come and go, and PM stock has exited the discount window in which it has traded in recent years on many occasions. While I can't rule out the possibility of the share price falling back to these levels in the near future, which I would certainly use for further purchases, I think this will only happen in the context of a broader market collapse, which of course comes with plenty of other good opportunities.

Conclusion

The tobacco sector - one of the most shunned sectors in today's market, also due to regulatory restrictions that apply to certain investors (see this article) - has staged a massive comeback since April. To a certain extent, a sector-wide rally was to be expected. In an environment where interest rates are very likely to fall - particularly due to rapidly growing government debt that is increasingly difficult to service (Figure 15) - companies that possess pricing power, generate reliable and strong free cash flow in the short term, and return a large proportion of this to shareholders are increasingly attractive investments.

Figure 15: Interest payments of the federal government divided by the gross domestic product (retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis)

Imperial Brands stock, the least followed after the much better-known Altria Group, Philip Morris International, and British American Tobacco, has performed extremely well since the October 2023 rout. Nevertheless, even under very conservative assumptions, it is still far from being expensive. Since Imperial has de facto no smoke-free portfolio, the company is extremely easy to analyze. In addition, the strong current free cash flow makes the valuation of the stock fairly insensitive to expectations far into the future.

If we conservatively assume that Imperial's net revenues decline at an accelerating pace of 44 basis points per year and the company goes out of business after 30 years, the stock would still be a good value today - at a cost of equity of 9.1%. Of course, the margin of safety is much smaller today than it was a few months ago, so I'm personally a little hesitant adding to my position. However, if the current estimates prove to be true and the management continues to focus as strongly on the core business as before, I think IMBBY shares will most likely continue to deliver market-beating returns.

Altria and British American Tobacco are more expensive, and the latter in particular has an already very significant smoke-free portfolio. Recent results confirm Altria's strength in premium cigarettes, but I maintain that free cash flow growth will be increasingly limited going forward due to the more and more impactful price elasticity of demand, the stepped-up investments in smoke-free products, and the increasingly limited room for margin expansion through efficiency gains. Valuing MO and BTI as companies in terminal decline seems somewhat overstated, and in the case of MO the current valuation does not reflect the high probability of such a scenario, despite significant uncertainties in relation to its smoke-free portfolio. However, in the case of BTI, the market is still very bearish, which is not justified in my opinion. Granted, BTI has its challenges, but they are manageable, and I believe that the market has not yet fully grasped the potential of the smoke-free portfolio and the ITC stake, which alone is currently worth about $20 billion.

Philip Morris is - quite rightly - trading at a premium to its peers. The tobacco company, which now generates 38% of its net revenues from smoke-free products, is enjoying growth rates that are rare in the consumer staples sector and its cigarettes portfolio is also outperforming the competition. While I wouldn't rule out a short-term consolidation in PMI's share price amid the strong rally, I think a P/E in the high teens is justified given its difficult-to-challenge leadership position and strong long-term growth prospects. I see no reason why Philip Morris could not eventually regain its status as a "conventional" consumer staples company and trade in line with its non-tobacco peers (while likely delivering considerably better growth).

While my position in Imperial Brands is comparatively small, I have a sizable percentage of my portfolio invested in shares of Altria, British American, and Philip Morris International. All three account for around 3% to 3.5% of my portfolio value in terms of invested capital. Therefore, I do not currently intend to increase any of these positions, with the exception of Imperial Brands. However, of the "Big 3" and from a valuation perspective, British American still represents the best opportunity in my opinion. A P/E ratio of 8 is a very undemanding valuation for a well-diversified tobacco company with a meaningful smoke-free portfolio, and the current starting dividend yield of 8.4% is also quite tempting.

Thank you very much for reading my latest article. Whether you agree or disagree with my conclusions, I always welcome your opinion and feedback in the comments below. And if there's anything I should improve or expand on in future articles, drop me a line as well. As always, please consider this article only as a first step in your own due diligence.

