Introduction & Investment Thesis

I last wrote about Veeva (NYSE:VEEV) in July, where I upgraded my rating from a "hold" to a "buy" as I believed that the company had started demonstrating early signs of revenue and earnings acceleration with strong momentum in its R&D Solutions segment. Although investor sentiment was dull around the time of my writing, I believed that it was likely related to the management revising their FY25 guidance lower in their Q1 earnings. Meanwhile, I thought the stock was attractively priced, and since then, it has returned close to 19%.

The company reported its Q2 FY25 earnings on August 28th, where revenue and non-GAAP income from operations grew 15% and 32% YoY, respectively, beating estimates. While the momentum in its R&D Solutions segment continued, it also saw a pickup in pace from its Commercial Solutions segment with an expansion in non-GAAP operating margins.

Despite the strong Q2 performance, the management did not raise their FY25 revenue guidance, and part of the reason could be driven by management's cautious stance to better manage investor expectations. However, it revised its expectations for non-GAAP income from operations higher, which boosted investor sentiment.

Although the stock has already gained over 19% since the time of my writing, I believe that the company is at an inflection point where it should see growth rates for its R&D and Commercial Solutions accelerate as macroeconomic pressures ease, boosting pharma budgets along with a robust product innovation roadmap. Given my valuation assumptions, I believe that there is roughly another 5% upside to the stock; however, it is likely that analysts will revise their forward growth expectations and price targets higher, which could boost the stock. Although I will not be adding to my position at its current levels, I will maintain my "buy" rating given the improving underlying fundamentals with a higher price target of $227.

The Good: Strong Momentum in R&D Solutions, While Commercial Solutions Also Pick Up Pace With Expanding Margins

Veeva reported its Q2 FY25 earnings on August 29th, where revenue grew 15% YoY to $676.2M, with Subscription revenue accounting for more than 87% of Total Revenue and growing at a faster rate of 19%. This was driven by Veeva's Development Cloud which houses the R&D Solutions segment, which contributed over 51% of Total Subscription Revenue, as opposed to 48% in the previous year, growing at 27% YoY. Meanwhile, Subscription revenue from its Commercial Solutions also picked up pace compared to previous quarters, growing 12% YoY to $271.8M.

Q2 FY25 Earnings Slides: Acceleration in revenue growth

During the earnings call, the management noted that they are seeing broad-based adoption across Veeva Development Cloud on both the enterprise and emerging biotech sides, given Veeva's track record of customer success, product excellence, and innovation roadmap. From a product innovation standpoint, Veeva released new capabilities for Veeva Site Connect in August, which is already showing strong sales momentum as it is designed to improve the clinical trial processes for sites and biopharma sponsors. Simultaneously, the company is also seeing strong traction in its Veeva Clinical Database, resulting in significant cost savings and efficiency gains. Finally, the company continues to add new customers at a steady pace with their Safety and Quality solution segment within the R&D Solutions umbrella, as they position to gain market share in the coming years.

When it comes to their Commercial Cloud, I will point out that Vault CRM is the only CRM they are selling globally as of April, as they have sunset their legacy VeevaCRM that was built on the Salesforce (CRM) platform. During the quarter, the company added 14 new Vault CRM customers, while it drives a robust product innovation roadmap as it released Vault CRM Service Center as part of the overall suite, with early adopters expected to go live in early 2025 along with planned availability of Campaign Manager in December.

Shifting gears to profitability, the company generated $279.8M in non-GAAP operating income, which increased 32% YoY with a margin expansion of 380 basis points to 24.6%. This was driven by streamlining operating expenses, which grew at roughly 6.8% on a non-GAAP basis, far slower than overall revenue growth. Meanwhile, the pickup in the pace of revenue growth from the Commercial Solutions segment, as well as continued momentum in its R&D Solutions segment, also helped the company unlock operating leverage.

Q2 FY25 Earnings Slides: Expanding non-GAAP operating margins

The Bad: No Upward Revision to FY25 Revenue Guidance; Customer Migration to Vault CRM to be Monitored

Although the company is seeing strong momentum in its R&D Solutions as well as a pickup in pace in Commercial Solutions with expanding profitability, the management did not raise its revenue guidance for the full year FY25, keeping it roughly between $2.705-2.077B, which would represent a growth rate of 15% on a YoY basis, with Commercial Solutions Subscription Revenue and R&D Solutions Subscription Revenue projected to grow 9.4% and 28% YoY, respectively. While this would mark a reacceleration compared to the previous FY24, it is possible that the management is taking a cautious stance to better manage investor expectations. During the earnings call, Peter Gassner, CEO of Veeva, stated that the macroeconomic environment is likely unchanged from 90 days ago and attributed the strong Q2 performance to its execution prowess. I would like to point out that even though the company did not revise its revenue guidance for FY25, it did raise its expectations for non-GAAP operating income by close to 1% to $1.08B, which would represent a non-GAAP operating margin of 40%.

Another aspect that we have to pay close attention to is VeevaCRM migrations, which are expected to begin for smaller customers in Q4 FY25, with some of the larger customers planning to start their migration programs in early 2024. Furthermore, the management is also optimistic that with the next release of Vault CRM by the end of 2024, it will likely create a little bit of an opportunity for existing customers to see all of the innovation, which would make them want to migrate to Vault CRM faster. While migration conversations are progressing well, we need to look out for possible hiccups and churn rates, especially given that Veeva's revenue is concentrated among large pharmaceutical players.

Revisiting My Valuation: Maintaining My "Buy" Rating

In terms of my valuation model, I will maintain my previous assumptions when it comes to revenue growth, where I expect the company to continue to execute in acquiring and expanding customers for both its Commercial and R&D Solutions segments, as it drives robust product innovation along with easing macroeconomic conditions. Assuming that the trend of revenue acceleration continues into next year in the high teens, it should generate close to $3.77B in revenue by FY27.

From a profitability standpoint, I believe that Veeva can expand on its margins by 100 basis points every year from FY25 into FY27, as it streamlines its operating expenses while expanding spend per buyer through deepening adoption. This will translate to a non-GAAP operating income of $1.585B with a margin of 42%, which will be equivalent to a present value of $1.36B when discounted at 8%.

Taking the S&P 500 as a proxy, where its companies grow their earnings on average by 8% over a 10-year period, with a price-to-earnings ratio of 15-18, I believe that Veeva should trade at least 1.5 times the multiple, given the growth rate of its earnings during this period of time. This will translate to a PE ratio of 27, or a price target of $227, which represents an upside of approximately 5% from its current levels.

Author's Valuation Model

My Final Verdict and Conclusions

When I last wrote about Veeva, I argued that there was a potential for a 20% upside for the stock, given the momentum with the R&D Solutions revenue segment, where it is seeing growing adoption and market share gains. Since then, the stock has climbed to 19%, and with the current Q2 results in place, I believe that the company will continue to see an acceleration in revenue growth while expanding its profitability in the coming years as macroeconomic conditions lead to expanded pharma budgets along with Veeva's robust product innovation pipeline. Therefore, I will maintain my "buy" rating with a higher price target of $227. While the upside may not be sufficiently large given my valuation assumptions, I believe we are likely at an inflection point with the company, which can lead to analysts revising their future growth expectations and price targets.