Wall Street Breakfast: A Good Summer

A good summer

There's a lot to celebrate as August comes to an end, with a late summer rally that saw stock market indexes head back to all-time highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) just notched its 25th record close of the year, while the S&P 500 (SP500) is within striking distance. The Nasdaq (COMP:IND) has also regained more than 1,000 points over the past month, though there are still some tech pressures out there following the latest earnings from AI darling and market leader Nvidia (NVDA).



Macro lens: U.S. Q2 GDP growth was revised up to a solid 3.0% rate on Thursday, reflecting an upward adjustment to consumer spending. It's all about the consumer these days, which has seen the pace of inflation come down across the board. Meanwhile, the U.S. central bank's favorite gauge of price pressures will be released this morning at 8:30 AM ET, and expectations are for further cooling in the core PCE index (see below).



"Stocks are rapidly recovering their losses because fears that the rate of economic growth was deteriorating are fading just as quickly," writes SA Investing Group Leader Lawrence Fuller. "On top of that, investors are adding to risk assets in anticipation of the Fed's rate-cut cycle, which has been a harbinger of outperformance for the stock market during periods when the economy slows but avoids a recession. This is why better-than-expected economic data is now good news for the stock market, as inflation is no longer the primary concern for the consensus of investors or the Fed."



Let's party! Further signs of healthy spending will be seen this weekend, with a record number of people forecast to hit the roads for Labor Day. 17M people are additionally expected to pass through airport security, according to the TSA, and United (UAL) and American Airlines (AAL) said they are anticipating their busiest Labor Day operations on record. Speaking of the strong consumer, "back-to-school and college spending along with special deal days offered by retailers clearly helped," added Jack Kleinhenz, chief economist at the National Retail Federation.

Portfolio changes before the U.S. election

Next steps

Intel (INTC) is reportedly exploring options such as splitting its foundry business and scrapping factory projects, as the chipmaker struggles to turn around its business amid mounting losses. While such a decision would mark a major U-turn for CEO Pat Gelsinger, Intel is expected to make a smaller move first, like pausing expansion plans. Gelsinger has also admitted it's been a difficult few weeks since Intel's grim results. "We were determined to lay out a clear view of where we were, but also some of the next steps we needed to address, and obviously, the market didn't respond positively." (12 comments)

Favorite indicator

Fed policymakers are keeping their eyes peeled on the July personal income and outlay report due to its preferred measure of underlying inflation - the core PCE price index. For months, Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank was looking for more evidence that inflation was sustainably headed towards its 2% goal, and just last week, he said it's time to adjust monetary policy. The PCE report will also show whether consumers' income is keeping up with inflation and whether they're spending more than they're bringing in. Mortgage rates are also declining due to rate cut expectations.

Tourist tax

It may soon become more expensive to visit Italy, as the country proposes higher tourist taxes to boost revenue and address growing public discontent over excessive visitors. Unsurprisingly, the proposal has not been welcomed by the travel industry, which claims the move will scare away tourists. "Not all taxes are a tax. The tourist tax, or rather the purpose tax, is not," Italy's tourism minister Daniela Santanchè recently responded. "In times of over-tourism, we are discussing why it is a real help to improve services and make the tourists who pay it more responsible." (1 comment)