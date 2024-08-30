blackdovfx

Thesis

My analysis argues that while QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK) has shown promising growth in revenue and strategic initiatives, I will argue that recent financial results lead me to believe that the company might have some serious long-term problems on its hands.

Seeking Alpha

And despite a revenue increase of 41.29% year-over-year to $4.13 million, the company's earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.05 missed expectations by $0.06, and revenue fell short by $373,000, raising red flags for me about its current valuation and future profitability.

Seeking Alpha

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a fabless semiconductor company based in San Jose, California, was founded in 1988 and designs and manufactures eFPGA intellectual property, discrete FPGAs, and SoCs. Its products are used in the industrial, aerospace, defense, and consumer electronics markets. QuickLogic offers low-power, multicore semiconductor platforms, AI software, and hardware products. They cater to markets such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and consumer devices.

Here's an expanded breakdown of what they do:

Embedded FPGA Technology: QuickLogic specializes in technology called embedded FPGA (eFPGA), which enables hardware (the physical components of devices) to be reprogrammable after manufacture. This means that designers of chips can change the hardware or improve upon it without going back to first principles. Applications that require relatively fast refreshes benefit from this capability.

Discrete FPGAs and SoCs: They manufacture various types of FPGAs (or Field Programmable Gate Arrays) and SoCs (or System on Chips). For example, their PolarPro 3 FPGAs use very little power, which makes them ideal for battery-powered devices such as smartphones and wearables. The PolarPro 3 chip has up to 2,000 programmable functions, which can be customized for a range of applications.

Low-Power Semiconductor Platforms: QuickLogic designs chips for devices that are energy efficient and need to be frugal with power. Its PolarPro FPGAs are specifically useful in handheld devices, wearables, and the IOT- all burgeoning markets in energy-saving electronics.

AI Software and Hardware Products: They make hardware-based products that embed AI, and they have a subsidiary called SensiML that makes tools to help IoT developers add machine learning capabilities to their devices so that they can perform smart functions offline, without relying on the cloud.

Market Performance

Fast Graphs

Clearly, the company has been having problems, as the stock has plunged from $15.82 in 2016 to $8.16 as of August 28, 2024. And while the S&P 500 has seen a solid annual return of 12.34%, QuickLogic's annual return sits at a troubling -7.36%, a spread that reveals a serious problem in the company.

Seeking Alpha

QUIK's peers have taken a massive hit this year and despite a -7% return over the past year, QUIK stands out as leading the pack compared to the major losses seen by its competitors.

Market Ratings vs. Growth Metrics

Seeking Alpha

Overall, the stock has minimal coverage, yet the two Wall St. analysts have pegged QUIK with a 'Strong Buy' rating and anticipate an average price performance target with 50% upside potential from here.

Seeking Alpha

Meanwhile, Seeking Alpha's Quant metrics strongly contradict that assessment, with an average "Strong Sell" rating almost across the board, with the main exception being the growth metrics, which I'll cover next in its recent quarter highlights.

QuickLogic's Q2 2024 Earnings Highlights

On the surface, QuickLogic Corporation recently posted decent financial results for Q2 2024 on August 13, 2024. Revenue improved 41% to $4.1 million, compared to last year and new products drove a 37% revenue boost, totaling $3.1 million. Meanwhile, mature products also saw a solid 56% growth, reaching $1.1 million.

Seeking Alpha

In terms of growth, QuickLogic definitely shows an interesting mix of metrics. First off, their revenue growth stands out as year-over-year (YoY), it's up 66.32%, which is huge compared to the sector's median of 3.26%, and that massive difference probably lends support to how it's not performing as badly as its peers. Even when I see forward revenue growth at 25.46%, it's still ahead of the sector's 6.51%, suggesting that, at the moment, they're doing something right to have some momentum going. But there's a catch here, as key profitability metrics like EBITDA, EBIT, and EPS growth aren't covered, and without these numbers, it's hard for me to judge if their growth is sustainable.

Turning back to the quarter transcripts, QuickLogic's sales funnel hit $189 million, with over half linked to storefront deals and management's sentiment is that they're feeling good about growth, expecting actual storefront revenue to possibly outpace the current funnel by a substantial margin.

However, I want to temper this optimism by highlighting keywords below for (potential) investors by pointing out something that CEO Brian Faith said on the analyst call:

Last quarter I stated that we anticipated resuming our efforts on this design during the second half of 2024. However, due to a delay with one of the customer's subcontractors, the completion of our deliverables and revenue recognition have been pushed out to 2025. The program is still a solid go and could represent tens of millions of dollars in potential Storefront revenue starting in a couple of years.

Faith also noted that more than half of the $189 million funnel is related to storefront deals. He pointed out that the funnel is a two-year perspective, primarily for the development of those designs, and he noted that actual store revenue will be vastly larger, beginning to ramp at the end of next year and likely far exceeding the funnel value by at least an order of magnitude.

Moreover, QuickLogic locked down key strategic contracts, including the third tranche of a Strategic Radiation Hardened FPGA government deal worth $5.26 million with a total contract value, including future options, that could hit $72 million.

The company is also gearing up to be the first eFPGA firm to offer Hard eFPGA IP on Intel's new 18A node, set for mass production late next year. QuickLogic also spotted around $40 million in potential chiplet deals, expecting that number to rise as opportunities develop. According to management, the strategic alliance with Intel Foundry has solidified their role as a top source for eFPGA Hard IP optimized for Intel 18A tech.

Looking ahead, QuickLogic expects strong revenue growth in 2025 and 2026, especially from the Strategic Rad Hard program and chip developments tied to typical design cycles. They saw a threefold jump in eFPGA Hard IP proposals, with stable R&D costs. Their contract win rate improved, thanks to better customer targeting and a broader IP portfolio across various process technologies. The partnership with CTG is set to speed up qualified opportunities in the Defense Industrial Base, feeding the sales funnel.

Moreover, revenues at QuickLogic's SensiML subsidiary are expected to set a record in 2024, driven in part by new Generative AI features and partnerships with the top microcontroller manufacturers. The company expects to be profitable moving into 2025 with a gross profit margin in the upper 60% range, which is impressive.

Lastly, management also expects operating expenses to be flat through the end of the year, which is great news as it shows top-notch cost control. So even with a lowering of its 2024 growth outlook, management still remains confident that it will achieve or exceed a 30% CAGR over the next few years, which could point to sound long-term growth.

QUIK Valuation

There's little sugarcoating QuickLogic's stock performance and financials that raise a few red flags for me. For starters, the high blended P/E ratio of 32.34x stands out, especially when you look at their earnings growth rate of just 7.89%. Normally, a P/E like that suggests big growth ahead, but with growth under 10%, it certainly feels overvalued.

FAST Graphs

Also, the fair value ratio of 15.00x compared to the normal P/E of 81.53x shows a serious mismatch, suggesting the stock might be priced way too high. Such an overvaluation usually means the market's way too hopeful about QuickLogic's future, or there's a serious gap between what investors have been expecting and what the company has or could actually achieve. The high normal P/E adds to my worry, hinting that the market has historically overpaid for QuickLogic's earnings, which might not be justifiable now.

QuickLogic's market cap of $118.04 million puts it squarely in the small-cap territory, always adding that extra risk component as these small-cap stocks tend to be more volatile and more sensitive to market swings, which is more "trader" territory than long-term investing (which is my mission).

The silver lining here is that its long-term debt-to-capital ratio of 2.01% is low, which is good, showing me that they're not drowning in debt, but without strong earnings growth or a dividend, this low debt doesn't fully offset those other concerns.

Risks & Headwinds

Turning back to recent earnings, there are more red flags in the financial results that dampen any of the positive outlooks. QuickLogic cut its full-year growth forecast to 15% because of scheduling delays. Q2 2024 revenue dropped 31% from Q1 2024, hitting the lower end of their expected range. The gross margin took a big hit, falling to 53.1% in Q2 from 70.3% in Q1. This drop was due to lower IP revenue and higher R&D costs moved to COGS. QuickLogic also posted a non-GAAP net loss of $0.7 million, or $0.05 per share, in Q2 2024, flipping from a $1.7 million net income in Q1 2024.

The company's cash balance cushion fell to $23.3 million at the end of Q2, down from $27.4 million at the end of Q1, due to the timing of the Strategic Radiation Hardened contract. QuickLogic expects flat quarter-over-quarter revenue growth for Q3 2024, estimating around $4.2 million, plus or minus 10 percent. Add to all this that some revenues are being pushed out into Q4 2024 and 2025 due to delays in contract delivery of some revenue streams, adding more uncertainty into the mix. There is significant uncertainty over how much of the R&D investments QuickLogic will make over the next several quarters. That, in turn, will cause volatility in gross margins and operating results. And finally, shipments of EOS S3 to a leading smartphone customer are expected to decline seasonally in Q3 before (potentially) rebounding in Q4, which could weigh on near-term revenue.

QUIK Rating

Given the current financials and market outlook for QuickLogic, I would have to rate the stock as a 'Hold' as I see significant growth and opportunity for the business in the long term. And yes, at the same time, there are risks associated with the company, including declining gross margins, recent losses, and a current valuation that doesn't seem supported by the current growth rate. But in my analysis, I would hold off on a more aggressive rating here (like 'sell') until I have more clarity on whether or not they can deliver and sustain profitability.