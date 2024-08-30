PGIM Jennison International Opportunities Fund Q2 2024 Commentary

gopixa

Market Review

The second quarter of 2024 saw continued resilience in U.S. economic growth, which outpaced most economies across the rest of the world.

Important elections around the world, including India and Mexico, produced unexpected outcomes. Political leadership in France and the UK called snap elections leading to uncertainty and market weakness into quarter end.

Ongoing conflict in Ukraine and expanded Israeli military activity in the West Bank and Gaza kept geopolitical tensions high. The repercussions of a weak property market and trade restrictions on technology goods caused Chinese economic activity to stagnate.

Sector Performance

The MSCI ACWI Ex-U.S. Index returned 1.1% in the quarter driven by gains in Information Technology, Communication Services, Health Care, Financials, Utilities, and Energy.

Consumer Discretionary, Real Estate, and Materials saw the largest declines.

The PGIM Jennison International Opportunities Fund had a lackluster quarter, trailing the 1.1% return for the MSCI All-Country World (ACWI) Ex-US Index.

Materials and Financials were the largest detractors from performance.

MSCI ACWI ex-U.S. SECTOR RETURNS (%)

2Q24 1-Year Information Technology 5.98 28.75 Communication Services 4.08 5.96 Health Care 3.87 10.39 Financials 3.00 19.67 Utilities 2.62 4.42 Energy 1.63 19.82 Industrials -0.20 13.29 Consumer Staples -1.36 -5.49 Materials -1.64 5.78 Real Estate -4.11 5.12 Consumer Discretionary -4.49 2.34 Click to enlarge

FUND RETURNS VS. BENCHMARK (%) 3-Year 5-Year 10-Year QTD YTD 1-Year 3-Year 5-Year 10-Year Fund Class Z 0.03 11.10 13.15 -4.53 10.03 8.98 Benchmark 1.11 5.69 11.62 0.46 5.55 3.84 Click to enlarge

Security Contribution

> Information Technology contributed meaningfully to performance.

Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) continued benefiting from Artificial Intelligence [AI] chip demand and announced an increase in its quarterly dividend .

(TSM) continued benefiting from Artificial Intelligence [AI] chip demand and announced an increase in its quarterly dividend ASM International (OTCQX:ASMIY) reported solid first-quarter results and raised its revenue forecast for the second quarter driven by higher than previously expected sales growth in China. Sales in advanced logic and foundry equipment were also impressive given customer demand for leading-edge AI capacity.

(OTCQX:ASMIY) reported solid first-quarter results and raised its revenue forecast for the second quarter driven by higher than previously expected sales growth in China. Sales in advanced logic and foundry equipment were also impressive given customer demand for leading-edge AI capacity. Advantest (OTCPK:ADTTF) is a specialized semiconductor testing equipment maker headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The tester market has been slow to recover; however, sales of memory testers are up due to high- performance Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) for generative AI and growth in DRAM sales to China.

> Health Care was another area of strength led by Novo Nordisk (NVO). Prescriptions for Wegovy hit new highs and while supply constraints might persist in the short term, growth is being driven by production optimization and reprioritization.

> Atlas Copco (OTCPK:ATLKY) was a standout in Industrials. It enjoyed a very strong quarter driven by surprisingly good order intake. All divisions topped consensus for orders with Compressor and Power Technique posting the best results.

Consumer Discretionary had several detractors.

LVMH (OTCPK:LVMHF) declined on some concerns of a weaker spending environment. We believe momentum can improve as we move through the year driven by mild improvements in Chinese spending, a recovery in the U.S., and easing comparisons.

declined on some concerns of a weaker spending environment. We believe momentum can improve as we move through the year driven by mild improvements in Chinese spending, a recovery in the U.S., and easing comparisons. Hermes ’ shares were down without a specific catalyst. Performance has been strong year to date.

’ shares were down without a specific catalyst. Performance has been strong year to date. Ferrari ’s earnings were mostly in-line but may have fallen slightly short of elevated expectations; however, sales growth was strong, and guidance was unchanged.

’s earnings were mostly in-line but may have fallen slightly short of elevated expectations; however, sales growth was strong, and guidance was unchanged. MercardoLibre was a strong performer in the sector. The company reported a strong quarter even amid a peso devaluation and very difficult macro environment in Argentina. E-commerce and fintech both posted solid growth and margin expansion.

> In Financials, Adyen (OTCPK:ADYEY) detracted after the company reported lighter-than- expected net revenue growth. Nevertheless, new deal pipeline is still healthy, and payment volume is posting robust growth.

TOP ABSOLUTE CONTRIBUTORS Stock Sector Region Average Weight Contribution to Return Taiwan Semiconductor Info Tech Emerging Mkts 6.90 1.73 ASM International Info Tech Dev. Europe & Mid East 4.66 1.07 Novo Nordisk Health Care Dev. Europe & Mid East 7.24 0.93 MercadoLibre Cons Dis Emerging Mkts 4.48 0.39 Atlas Copco (OTCPK:ATLKY) Industrials Dev. Europe & Mid East 3.26 0.38 BOTTOM ABSOLUTE CONTRIBUTORS Stock Sector Region Average Weight Contribution to Return Adyen Financials Dev. Europe & Mid East 1.49 -0.57 LVMH Cons Dis Dev. Europe & Mid East 3.63 -0.55 Hermes Cons Dis Dev. Europe & Mid East 5.12 -0.49 Advantest Info Tech Dev. Asia & Pacific 1.52 -0.40 Ferrari (RACE) Cons Dis Dev. Europe & Mid East 6.77 -0.39 Click to enlarge

Portfolio Positioning

> There were several notable transactions in the quarter that resulted in modest changes to Fund composition.

> Consumer Discretionary had several changes during the quarter.

We added Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) , as it is enjoying strong brand momentum, which should translate to strong revenue growth.

, as it is enjoying strong brand momentum, which should translate to strong revenue growth. Luxury company Moncler (OTCPK:MONRF) was also added back to the Fund. We expect above-average growth prospects underpinned by strong brand traction, selling space expansion, and e-commerce growth.

(OTCPK:MONRF) was also added back to the Fund. We expect above-average growth prospects underpinned by strong brand traction, selling space expansion, and e-commerce growth. Lululemon (LULU) and Porsche (OTCPK:POAHY) were eliminated in the sector.

> Other holdings that were sold from the Fund included Alchip in Information Technology, Ashtead (OTCPK:ASHTF) in Industrials, and Bank Central Asia in Financials.

Outlook