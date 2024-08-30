PGIM Jennison International Opportunities Fund Q2 2024 Commentary

Summary

  • The second quarter of 2024 saw continued resilience in U.S. economic growth, which outpaced most economies across the rest of the world.
  • The MSCI ACWI Ex-U.S. Index returned 1.1% in the quarter driven by gains in Information Technology, Communication Services, Health Care, Financials, Utilities, and Energy.
  • The PGIM Jennison International Opportunities Fund had a lackluster quarter, trailing the 1.1% return for the MSCI All-Country World Ex-US Index.

Market Review

  • Important elections around the world, including India and Mexico, produced unexpected outcomes. Political leadership in France and the UK called snap elections leading to uncertainty and market weakness into quarter end.
  • Ongoing conflict in Ukraine and expanded Israeli military activity in the West Bank and Gaza kept geopolitical tensions high. The repercussions of a weak property market and trade restrictions on technology goods caused Chinese economic activity to stagnate.

Sector Performance

  • Consumer Discretionary, Real Estate, and Materials saw the largest declines.

Sector Performance

  • Materials and Financials were the largest detractors from performance.

Market returns

MSCI ACWI ex-U.S. SECTOR RETURNS (%)

2Q24

 1-Year

Information Technology

5.98

28.75

Communication Services

4.08

5.96

Health Care

3.87

10.39

Financials

3.00

19.67

Utilities

2.62

4.42

Energy

1.63

19.82

Industrials

-0.20

13.29

Consumer Staples

-1.36

-5.49

Materials

-1.64

5.78

Real Estate

-4.11

5.12

Consumer Discretionary

-4.49

2.34
Source: Morningstar as of 6/30/2024. Used with permissions.

FUND RETURNS VS. BENCHMARK (%)

3-Year 5-Year 10-Year

QTD

YTD

1-Year

3-Year

5-Year

10-Year

Fund Class Z

0.03

11.10

13.15

-4.53

10.03

8.98

Benchmark

1.11

5.69

11.62

0.46

5.55

3.84
Source: PGIM Inc., as of 6/30/2024. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Benchmark is the MSCI ACWI Ex U.S. Index.

Barrons: PGIM Investments ranked 3 out of 49, 13 out of 47, 10 out of 46 firms for the 1-, 5- and 10-year periods ended 12/31/2023, respectively. See back page for methodology which takes into account Lipper rankings. PGIM Jennison International Opportunities Fund (Class Z) Lipper total return ranking for the 1-, 3-, 5-, and 10-year periods as of 12/31/2023 for the International Large-Cap Growth Fund category were: 38/371, 304/342, 5/296, and 5/204, respectively. Lipper Funds category rankings are based on total return, do not take sales charges into account, and are calculated against all funds in each fund’s respective Lipper category. Lipper total return ranking for the 1-, 3-, 5-, and 10-year periods as of 6/30/2024: 86/387, 319/367, 18/323, and 2/218, respectively. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Security Contribution

> Information Technology contributed meaningfully to performance.

  • Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) continued benefiting from Artificial Intelligence [AI] chip demand and announced an increase in its quarterly dividend.
  • ASM International (OTCQX:ASMIY) reported solid first-quarter results and raised its revenue forecast for the second quarter driven by higher than previously expected sales growth in China. Sales in advanced logic and foundry equipment were also impressive given customer demand for leading-edge AI capacity.
  • Advantest (OTCPK:ADTTF) is a specialized semiconductor testing equipment maker headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The tester market has been slow to recover; however, sales of memory testers are up due to high- performance Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) for generative AI and growth in DRAM sales to China.

> Health Care was another area of strength led by Novo Nordisk (NVO). Prescriptions for Wegovy hit new highs and while supply constraints might persist in the short term, growth is being driven by production optimization and reprioritization.

> Atlas Copco (OTCPK:ATLKY) was a standout in Industrials. It enjoyed a very strong quarter driven by surprisingly good order intake. All divisions topped consensus for orders with Compressor and Power Technique posting the best results.

Consumer Discretionary had several detractors.

  • LVMH (OTCPK:LVMHF) declined on some concerns of a weaker spending environment. We believe momentum can improve as we move through the year driven by mild improvements in Chinese spending, a recovery in the U.S., and easing comparisons.
  • Hermes’ shares were down without a specific catalyst. Performance has been strong year to date.
  • Ferrari’s earnings were mostly in-line but may have fallen slightly short of elevated expectations; however, sales growth was strong, and guidance was unchanged.
  • MercardoLibre was a strong performer in the sector. The company reported a strong quarter even amid a peso devaluation and very difficult macro environment in Argentina. E-commerce and fintech both posted solid growth and margin expansion.

> In Financials, Adyen (OTCPK:ADYEY) detracted after the company reported lighter-than- expected net revenue growth. Nevertheless, new deal pipeline is still healthy, and payment volume is posting robust growth.

Sector contribution

TOP ABSOLUTE CONTRIBUTORS

Stock

Sector

Region

Average Weight

Contribution to Return

Taiwan Semiconductor

Info Tech

Emerging Mkts

6.90

1.73

ASM International

Info Tech

Dev. Europe & Mid East

4.66

1.07

Novo Nordisk

Health Care

Dev. Europe & Mid East

7.24

0.93

MercadoLibre

Cons Dis

Emerging Mkts

4.48

0.39

Atlas Copco (OTCPK:ATLKY)

Industrials

Dev. Europe & Mid East

3.26

0.38

BOTTOM ABSOLUTE CONTRIBUTORS

Stock

Sector

Region

Average Weight

Contribution to Return

Adyen

Financials

Dev. Europe & Mid East

1.49

-0.57

LVMH

Cons Dis

Dev. Europe & Mid East

3.63

-0.55

Hermes

Cons Dis

Dev. Europe & Mid East

5.12

-0.49

Advantest

Info Tech

Dev. Asia & Pacific

1.52

-0.40

Ferrari (RACE)

Cons Dis

Dev. Europe & Mid East

6.77

-0.39

Source for data: FactSet as of 6/30/2024. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Versus MSCI All Country World Index ex-U.S. (Net of Taxes). Due to attribution calculation methodology, total return may deviate from actual returns. The holdings identified do not represent all of the securities purchased, sold, or recommended by Jennison during the time period shown. Holdings subject to change.

Portfolio Positioning

> There were several notable transactions in the quarter that resulted in modest changes to Fund composition.

> Consumer Discretionary had several changes during the quarter.

  • We added Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY), as it is enjoying strong brand momentum, which should translate to strong revenue growth.
  • Luxury company Moncler (OTCPK:MONRF) was also added back to the Fund. We expect above-average growth prospects underpinned by strong brand traction, selling space expansion, and e-commerce growth.
  • Lululemon (LULU) and Porsche (OTCPK:POAHY) were eliminated in the sector.

> Other holdings that were sold from the Fund included Alchip in Information Technology, Ashtead (OTCPK:ASHTF) in Industrials, and Bank Central Asia in Financials.

Outlook

  • Halfway through the year, markets continue to reward companies generating revenues and earnings at above average-rates as the economy remains resilient.
  • A consumer slowdown is gathering pace, but employment and growing wages continue to support a positive backdrop, though with moderating gains over the balance of the year.
  • We believe the environment ahead should be supportive of further performance gains with our holdings favorably positioned to execute against our expectations.

Positioning changes

active sector weights

AVERAGEANNUAL TOTAL RETURNS %AS OF 6/30/2024

This article was written by

PGIM Investments profile picture
PGIM Investments
9 Followers
At PGIM Investments, we provide access to active investment strategies across the global markets in the pursuit of consistent outperformance for investors. We’re part of PGIM, the global investment management business of Prudential Financial, Inc.—the world’s 14th-largest investment manager with more than $1.3 trillion in assets under management (AUM)¹ and a company that individuals and businesses have trusted for over 140 years. Our scale and investment experience allow us to deliver a diversified suite of actively managed solutions across a broad spectrum of asset classes and investment styles, managed by our affiliated asset managers: PGIM Fixed Income, PGIM Real Estate, Jennison Associates, and PGIM Quantitative Solutions.

