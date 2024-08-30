Drowning In Data Soup: Why Factor Investing Cannot Be Scientific

Aug. 30, 2024 9:09 AM ETEBAY2 Comments
Yuval Taylor profile picture
Yuval Taylor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Financial data is inherently unreliable due to discretionary accounting practices, making factor investing far from a truly scientific discipline.
  • Industry classifications and data provider discrepancies further complicate the reliability of financial data, affecting investment decisions.
  • To navigate through this mess, use diverse data sources, multiple metrics, and probabilistic thinking, while continuously questioning and verifying data.
  • Despite data challenges, a holistic, multifaceted approach to financial analysis can lead to consistent market outperformance, as evidenced by my own investing success.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, The Stock Evaluator. Learn More »

accounting and financial analysis

atiatiati

The Nature of Financial Data

Late last year, Marcos M. López de Prado, a hedge fund manager and professor who has pioneered machine learning in finance and who is currently global head of quantitative research and development at one of the world's

My marketplace service, The Stock Evaluator, comprehensively ranks about 10,000 stocks weekly based on a sophisticated multi-factor system with deep roots in accounting and valuation methods. It has a strong out-of-sample record: since the service began over six years ago, high-ranked stocks have consistently outperformed the market while low-ranked stocks have consistently underperformed it.


This article was written by

Yuval Taylor profile picture
Yuval Taylor
2.95K Followers

Yuval Taylor is a hedge fund manager, author, and analyst who has been using multifactor ranking systems to buy and sell stocks since 2015. He focuses on microcaps and emphasizes evaluating every stock from as many angles as possible via algorithm. He is the leader of the investing group The Stock Evaluator.

Features of the service include a spreadsheet of nearly 10,000 stocks rated from 0 to 100 weekly and live chat for questions.

Learn more

.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of KEQU either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EBAY--
eBay Inc.

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News