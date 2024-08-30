J. Michael Jones

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (NASDAQ:OLLI) reported its second-quarter earnings highlighted by solid growth, with the trends strong enough for management to hike full-year guidance.

Despite some recent volatility, it's been a good year for the "extreme value" discount retailer, emerging as a comeback story following a couple of years of disappointing results. We last covered the stock back in 2022, citing several steps the company was taking to improve financial efficiency.

The latest trends suggest success in that strategy, supporting a positive long-term outlook. Let's take a look at reasons to remain bullish on OLLI and why we expect more upside going forward.

Data by YCharts

OLLI Q2 Earnings Recap

Ollie's Bargain Outlet posted Q2 EPS of $0.78. While that headline figure missed the consensus estimate by a penny, the result still represented an impressive 16% increase from the prior-year quarter. Revenue of $578 million was up 12.4% year-over-year, in this case, coming in $17 million above expectations.

Management noted both an increase in transactions and average ticket pricing, which drove a 5.8% increase in comparable sales as the company's key performance metric.

This was the ninth consecutive quarter of positive comp sales, highlighting the underlying brand momentum where new and existing customers. "Ollie's Army" free membership program climbed by 8% to 14.5 million members, underscoring the attraction and loyalty to the company's differentiated closeout and deep discount model.

A theme for Ollie's has been its effort to enhance supply chains with an expanding assortment. Categories like sporting goods, food, and candy have been standouts, while an increasing mix of homeware has added to profitability.

This dynamic is evident as the adjusted EBITDA margin reached 12.9%, increasing 50 basis points from Q2 2023. Overall, the takeaway here is a backdrop of strong fundamentals, including a balance sheet cash position of $353 million against zero financial debt.

For the full year, Ollie's expects revenue in a range between $2.276 to $2.291 billion, an increase of 8.6% at the midpoint over 2023. Notably, the company revised higher its outlook for comparable store sales to between 2.7% and 3.2% compared to the prior forecast of 1.5% to 2.3% growth. The target for 2024 adjusted EPS was also bumped higher to between $3.22 to $3.30, an increase of 12% compared to $2.91 in 2023.

source: company IR

What's Next For OLLI?

There's a lot to like about Ollie's Bargain Outlook, which is standing out in the discount stores industry as an outperformer while peers have painted a more concerning picture.

Indeed, that was the message from Dollar General Corp. (DG) in its latest quarterly results, blaming weaker trends on "financially constrained core customers" while slashing guidance. Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) and Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) have struggled in recent quarters.

Data by YCharts

While these companies have key differences, it is clear that Ollie's retail model and growth strategy have found the right mix of merchandise, pricing, and presentation that resonates with value-conscious target shoppers.

The ability of the company to replicate that concept with new stores should offer a long runway of growth. This year, Ollie's plans to open 48 locations, up from 45 in 2023 and taking the store count total to 525, expanding the national network by 8.9% in 31 states. The company has previously said it sees room for more than 950 locations, including entering new states.

As it relates to valuation, OLLI is trading at a forward P/E of approximately 26x or 18x as an EV to forward EBITDA multiple. While we won't go as far as calling the stock cheap, we believe the premium is justified given the company's operating and financial momentum, particularly next to discount store industry mega-cap bellwethers like Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) or Walmart Inc. (WMT). In this case, Ollie's is much smaller but proving capable of competing with the leaders.

Data by YCharts

Final Thoughts

We rate OLLI as a buy with a price target for the year ahead at $115, implying a 35x multiple on the current full-year EPS guidance. The bullish case here is that the company remains in the early stages of a significant growth opportunity as it consolidates market share at the expense of laggards in the discount stores industry, carving out a unique brand identity and customer experience.

In terms of risks, significantly weaker results over the next several quarters would undermine any positive earnings outlook. A scenario where macroeconomic conditions deteriorate significantly would also add volatility to the stock. Monitoring points over the next few quarters include comparable store sales and the trend in margins.