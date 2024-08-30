Ollie's Bargain Outlet Stock: Stay Bullish On This Industry Outperformer

Dan Victor profile picture
Dan Victor
20.05K Followers

Summary

  • Q2 earnings from Ollie's Bargain Outlet were highlighted by strong comparable store sales.
  • Management hiked full-year guidance, marking a sharp contrast to discount industry peers that have reported more concerning trends.
  • We share our reasons why we're bullish on the stock.

Ollie"s Bargain Outlet

J. Michael Jones

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (NASDAQ:OLLI) reported its second-quarter earnings highlighted by solid growth, with the trends strong enough for management to hike full-year guidance.

Despite some recent volatility, it's been a good year for the "extreme value" discount retailer, emerging as

This article was written by

Dan Victor profile picture
Dan Victor
20.05K Followers
Dan Victor is the winner of Seeking Alpha's 2023 Market Prediction Contest. A CFA Charterholder, Dan brings 20 years of professional finance industry experience including research and trading roles at major financial institutions.https://seekingalpha.com/article/4660791-2023-market-prediction-contest-winners

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in OLLI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About OLLI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on OLLI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
OLLI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News