Investment thesis

My previous bullish thesis about Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) was an earnings preview. This aged well as the stock rallied by 23% since May 29, significantly outperforming the S&P 500.

The company reports its quarterly earnings soon, and today I want to share my earnings preview again. There are several strong factors that support a long-term bullish outlook. On the other hand, the stock price might face a few headwinds soon. The sentiment around growth stocks is highly likely cooling down, which is a warning sign for a generously valued stock like ZS. Moreover, historical seasonality patterns suggest the stock is likely to return to sustainable growth only in January 2025. Taking all of this into account, I am downgrading ZS to a "Hold" before the upcoming earnings release.

Recent developments and earnings preview

Zscaler released its latest quarterly earnings on May 30 when the company topped consensus estimates. Revenue grew by an impressive 32% YoY and the adjusted EPS has almost doubled, from $0.48 to $0.88. EPS also demonstrated sequential growth, which is also positive. The EPS strength was ensured by the economies of scale effect, as the operating margin improved from -12.05% to -0.54%.

Seeking Alpha

Strong operating performance allowed ZS to significantly improve its free cash flow (FCF). In fiscal Q3, ZS generated $178 million FCF, around 58% higher YoY. Despite having strong FCF, the company's net cash positioning deteriorated slightly because ZS paid around $350 million to complete its acquisition of Avalor, a cybersecurity AI startup from Israel. It is still too early to discuss the prospects of this acquisition, but the deal itself is evidence that Zscaler boasts strong financial flexibility to boost growth and innovation.

Seeking Alpha

The upcoming earnings release is scheduled for September 3 post-market. Consensus estimates for quarterly revenue show expectations of almost $568 million, 25% higher on a YoY basis. The adjusted EPS is expected to follow the top line by expanding from $0.64 to $0.69. The crucial bullish sign is that there were 33 upward EPS revisions from Wall Street analysts over the last 90 days, indicating improving expectations around Zscaler's upcoming earnings release.

Seeking Alpha

Past achievements do not guarantee future success, but Zscaler's flawless earnings surprise history over the last 16 quarters boosts my confidence in the company's ability to deliver another positive surprise on September 3.

However, the market's reaction to the earnings release doesn't only depend on the quarterly performance. Investors will also highly likely pay a lot of attention to management's qualitative forward-looking comments to assess the company's long-term potential. The situation looks favorable from this perspective as well. Management will likely add more insights about the expanded collaboration between Zscaler and Google (GOOGL). Another promising partnership that might mean Zscaler will unveil more AI capabilities soon is the one with Nvidia (NVDA).

Secular trends also look quite favorable for Zscaler. According to the latest update from IDC, the global security product market will observe double-digit growth over the next five years to become worth at least $200 billion by 2028.

While I believe that ZS is strong from a fundamental perspective, let me also emphasize some potential near-term headwinds for the share price. The broader market's overall bullish stance was largely backed by massive financial performance of Nvidia. However, Nvidia's recent stellar earnings release was absorbed by the market negatively as the stock demonstrated by declining after the release. This indicates that massive optimism is already priced in, which might undermine sentiment around growth stocks overall.

TrendSpider

Another warning sign is that September is the weakest month for the stock. Moreover, the seasonality chart above suggests that October and December are also historically weak months for ZS. Therefore, it is likely that the strongest part of the year is in the rearview mirror for ZS. There might be a pullback in the next few months before the stock returns to growth in January 2025.

Valuation update

ZS rallied by 37% over the last twelve months, outperforming the broader U.S. stock market. This year has been tough so far for ZS's investors, as the stock price declined by around 11% YTD. Valuation ratios are sky-high compared to the sector median. However, Zscaler's stellar growth and rapid profitability metrics improvement likely deserve a premium.

Seeking Alpha

Looking only at multiples is certainly not sufficient to value a growth company. Therefore, I am switching to the discounted cash flow (DCF) simulation. I use an 8.8% WACC, recommended by valueinvesting.io. I rely on revenue consensus estimates for the next decade, projecting a 20% CAGR. My FCF ex-SBC margin for the base year is 8.03%, a TTM level. Since ZS is projected to compound revenue with a 20% CAGR and the company demonstrates rapid profitability improvement, I incorporate a 100 basis points yearly expansion of the FCF margin.

Author's calculations

According to my DCF simulation, the business's fair value is around $27 billion. This is lower than my previous $34 billion estimate because previous consensus estimates were less conservative and incorporated around 22% revenue CAGR. While long-term revenue estimation is always an extremely controversial topic, I think that ZS is currently approximately fairly valued with an approximate $30 billion market cap. This figure sits at the midpoint between my previous and current valuations, which I find reasonable.

Risks to my rating downgrade

Writing a thesis about the company that releases its quarterly earnings is inherently risky. A lot depends on non-fundamental factors like the broader market sentiment, or big macro-headlines that might not even be related to the company I am writing about. Investors' reaction is something that is almost impossible to foresee. Therefore, there is a risk that the stock price might spike after the earnings release, and this will work against my cautious stance.

As we saw in the latest reportable quarter, ZS is very close to starting to generate positive operating margin. If the company's operating margin moves notably higher than zero in fiscal Q3, investors might react with massive optimism. On the other hand, my valuation analysis suggests that this optimism is highly likely already priced in.

Bottom line

To conclude, I am downgrading ZS to "Hold" this time. There are numerous reasons to remain bullish from the long-term perspective, but there are some signs that the stock price might stagnate in the next few months.