In May, I initiated coverage for flyExclusive (NYSE:FLYX) with a sell rating as the company is experiencing revenue pressure from the contract terminations with Wheels Up, making 2024 more of a year of transition rather than a year of growth. On top of that, the company's valuation was unattractively high. Since posting my report, the stock has lost 28% of its value on a positive market. In this report, I will be discussing the most recent earnings, the risks and opportunities and assess whether the stock provides a more compelling investment opportunity at the current stock price.

flyExclusive Loss Widens On Revenue And Cost Pressures

Revenues declined by 21.2%, which was driven by several factors. The first one is the pressure from the Wheels Up contract, which represented 38% of the revenues. The company has been able to offset part of that lost business, but the overall flight hour rate has gone down, driven by a less favorable mix of small, mid and large cabin jets. flyExclusive is eliminating some non-performing aircraft, which also provided a pressure on the revenues and flight hour rates. Furthermore, the softer economy has also had a slight pressure on the business.

Cost of revenues increased by 13% or $16.7 million to $72.8 million, driven by higher salaries, lease expenses, maintenance and overhaul, insurance and affiliate lift expenses partially offset by lower insurance costs.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased $12.2 million or 35%, driven by higher staff costs as the company right-sizes refreshes its fleet, eliminating headcount associated with the non-performing airplanes. Depreciation and amortization expenses decreased 2% driven by the removal of some of the non-performing airplanes from the business with a modest gain on sale. Due to the combination of top-line decline and higher operating costs, the operating profit declined from $10.4 million to a $21.8 million.

What Are The Risks And Opportunities For flyExclusive?

While the state of the economy does provide a risk to the business, during the second quarter the flight hours were actually up, and I believe that reflects the advantage that flyExclusive has compared to peers offering services from flight services to fractional ownership of jets to sale-and-lease-back. The company also has a relatively small share of the market. So market share capture as seen previously provides a growth opportunity as well.

The company is also working on replacing 37 non-performing airplanes with more efficient airplanes. To date, 15 out of the 27 airplanes have been sold. The company is replacing the 37 airplanes with 20 Challenger 350 jets from Bombardier, and these airplanes have 18% lower operating costs and a dispatch reliability that is more than 100% higher than the Gulfstream jets they are replacing. For 2024, a total of 2 Challenger 350 jets are set to enter service, with the first one having entered service in June. Over the next 18 months or so, the remaining jets should enter service, which flyExclusive believes should drastically increase the margins.

The risk is dilution of shareholders, either via capital raises of common stock or preferred stock. The company is burning cash and for its turnaround it needs capital, so capital raises continue to be a significant risk.

flyExclusive Stock Is Still A Sell

To determine multi-year price targets The Aerospace Forum has developed a stock screener which uses a combination of analyst consensus on EBITDA, cash flows and the most recent balance sheet data. Each quarter, we revisit those assumptions and the stock price targets accordingly. In a separate blog I have detailed our analysis methodology.

For flyExclusive, its results have gotten even worse and while the company is rightsizing and absorbing more profitable jets, I believe that it will take a while before we see the company in any form of growth mode. It is good that the company is turning around, but the company is already valued richly, and I don't believe there is a compelling case to wait for the turnaround from to be completed from a fundamental perspective. The company is also raising preferred stock and in August announced another preferred capital raise of $25 million and while that does raise the capital, it decreases common ownership percentage and affects the liquidation preference. So, the risk of capital raises that I pointed at when I initiated coverage is actually materializing. The stock, at a current peer group valuation instead of a company median valuation which is, in fact, negative, does not offer any upside. In fact, looking at the 2024 forecast, the stock has no value at all.

Conclusion: flyExclusive Stock Is Unattractive At Current Levels

While the company is working hard on turning things around and has already reduced the costs on its non-performing fleet and is absorbing airplanes that are accretive to margins, there is cash needed to perform the full turn around, and I believe that from time to time the company will attract capital by issuing preferred stock. Combining that with the expensive valuation for the company at a peer group valuation, I cannot conclude any differently than the current price levels not offering a compelling entry point for investors.