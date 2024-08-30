ollo

Intro & Investment Thesis

I was scrolling through Seeking Alpha's news section the other day and an article caught my eye "Goldman screens for post-selloff stocks with healthy fundamentals at a discount". GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) was on the list and I decided to take a look at the company. Naturally, I cracked open the 10-K and analyzed their business. As I was gathering information for an article I found that GXO possesses many characteristics that I find attractive in businesses, but most importantly it was trading at an attractive valuation. So I initiated a position. The characteristics include the following.

First, predicable cash flow generation stemming from long-term contracts (~5 years on average) and high renewal rate standing at 93%. Second, Multiyear industry tailwinds such as multiyear shift to e-commerce and a growing trend for outsourcing supply chains to third-party companies. Third, an Asset light business model with 63% of warehouses leased and only 0.2% owned, which allows for low capital expenditures and greater FCF generation. Fourth, an attractive valuation given the recent 12% decline in share prices following Q2-24 earnings, which I view as too aggressive. My DCF implies a $75 price per share; even with a 20% margin of safety, the stock still has a 19% upside.

Company Overview

Before moving forward, let me first explain GXO's business model and what they actually do. GXO specializes in managing supply chains for businesses by providing warehousing, transportation, and logistics services. They store products in strategically selected warehouses and use advanced technology to optimize efficiency and reduce costs. GXO provides these services to 1,200 customers located in 27 countries. They serve 30% of 100% of companies. You can see some of their clients below.

Company Presentation

On average, GXO's contracts are 5 years long, and they have a 93% renewal rate, which is understandable given their advanced technology, flexible business model, and years of experience. Management noted in their latest earnings call that contract durations are increasing and so are the deal sizes.

The nature of long-term contracts has numerous benefits, which include predictable cash flow generation, bargaining power with suppliers, and stronger relationships with clients. GXO's client base is also very diversified in terms of regions and industries. This provides the company with downside protection because it protects them against volatile times in certain industries and countries.

10-K

Asset Light Business Model

When I first looked into the company and read that they provide warehousing for clients, I thought it's not worth pursuing because business models of that nature tend to be capital inventive, but that isn't the case for GXO because out of 974 facilities, 613 are leased, and only two are owned. The rest of the facilities are owned by customers but managed and operated by GXO. Leasing doesn't only reduce cost, but it also offers flexibility, meaning they can easily scale operations if they need to.

For example, during the holiday season, e-commerce orders usually increase substantially. To meet this demand, GXO can coordinate with its clients to quickly scale up and rent additional warehouses for a month or two. Once the holiday season is over, they can scale back to their original footprint, thereby avoiding long-term financial commitments. When a client realizes that GXO can quickly adapt to specific industry trends and scale, then it will be unwise to drop them.

10-K

Industry Tailwind #1 e-commerce

Unlike traditional brick and mortar stores, e-commerce requires a greater degree of sophistication because products have to be stored in key warehouse locations to maximize efficiency, use labor to package them, pick the right distribution channel, and most importantly deliver it to the customer on a specific date.

This process is very complicated to execute correctly, especially for companies with a global reach. Hiring a third party that has deep industry experience and the right technology to execute the job correctly, such as GXO, is usually the right way to go and as supply chains get more complicated, I believe outsourcing to third-party logistics providers will substantially increase.

Handling e-commerce orders is also more profitable for GXO than a traditional wholesale or retail setup because it requires more handling. According to the company, they stand to make 3 times more revenue on e-commerce orders than wholesale and retail. The revenue multiplier can even reach 6x in the case of returns. According to Richpanel, the average e-commerce return rate hovers around 20-30%.

Investor Presentation

I don't believe the trend of returning items will stop anytime soon and consumers take full advantage of it because they know businesses want to retain customers in a forever competitive market. I have seen this unfold many times. Last semester I was sitting in my finance class and the professor suddenly asked the students "how many of you purchase an item online knowing you'll return it in a week?". Roughly 60% of students raised their hand.

The shift to e-commerce has been on the rise for more than a decade now but the industry experienced substantial growth following the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the chart below which I found in the company's investor presentation. They estimate that e-commerce penetration as a % of total retail sales can double in a matter of six years, reaching ~30% by 2027.

Investor presentation

Given that more than 50% of GXO's revenue is derived from e-commerce, I expect them to be a primary beneficiary from this growing trend. GXO can also leverage their customer base which includes well known brands such as Apple and Nike to attract new clients.

Industry Tailwinds #2 Outsourcing

Let me explain why I believe outsourcing is a significant tailwind. GXO serves many Fortune 500 and 100 companies. These firms aren't experienced in logistics. Sure maybe they have experience in brick-and-mortar stores, but supply chains are getting more complicated to manage, and it gets to a point where it is best to contract a third-party logistics providers (3PL) like GXO because expenses will be reduced by not having to invest in technology, labor, and space. 3PL will devout all its time, resources, and use its vast industry experience to find key warehouse locations to improve efficiency and product handling. Most importantly, hiring a 3PL will allow companies to free up capital and time so that they can invest and focus on their core business.

Contracting a 3PL can also serve as a competitive edge. For example, if Nike (NKE) contracts GXO to take care of its e-commerce store in the United Kingdom. This means NKE can easily scale its online operation without needing to invest much, leading to higher margins. Orders will also be processed quickly and, most importantly, NKE can focus their full attention on designing products. Competitors such as Adidas and Puma will eventually pick up on this and hire a 3PL to do the same for them.

The image below is based on old data from 2021, but it does give an idea of the market opportunity that is out there for outsourcing and given the benefits companies can experience. I believe it's just a matter of time before we see the gap close. GXO is well positioned to capture the growth given that they operate in multiple verticals.

Investor Presentation

Fragmented Market

Although this isn't a tailwind, the contract logistics market is highly fragmented with the top five players having a combined market share of less than 8% of the total addressable market in 2021. Compared to other asset light businesses, such as contract catering and hotel management, a 25-30% market share for the top five players is much more typical.

Management has taken full advantage of this by pursuing strategic M&A. Their size and financing power both serve as an advantage in such a market. Recent M&A transactions include the acquisition of Clipper Logistics plc, an omnichannel retail logistics specialist based in Leeds, England for $1,106 million, consisting of $902 million in cash and the issuance of 3,757,657 shares of GXO common stock having a value of $204 million.

The acquisition of PFSweb, Inc., an e-commerce order fulfillment company based in Irving, Texas on October 23, 2023, for $7.50 per share in cash, representing an equity value of approximately $181 million and the recent acquisition of Wincanton Plc, a logistics company based in Chippenham, United Kingdom for total consideration of approximately £762 million ($958 million) or 605 pence ($7.64 as of the acquisition date) in cash.

Recent Earnings

One of the reasons I decided to look into GXO was because the stock fell following Q2 earnings by roughly 12%. I looked into the results of the quarter to try and find why that happened. It was a bit challenging because the company beat top and bottom line estimates, inventory cycles are improving, meaning demand is strong, management stated a record amount of business will be signed this year, 2024 guidance was reaffirmed, and most importantly, the duration and size of the contract are increasing.

There are two things I can attribute the decline to. First is the uncertainty regarding the North American region in terms of returning to growth. This is critical because roughly 40% of GXO's revenue is derived from the U.S. The CEO said the following:

And while we're not yet seeing that return to growth in the North American market, it's still a little uncertain

Second is lower margins ahead in Q3 and Q4 as a result of the Winconton acquisition. Management stated that the $55 million in cost synergies will not be realized until the full integration of the two businesses, perhaps untill 2025. The CFO said the following in the earnings call:

This quarter, it was a drag in our margins and I expect that drag to slightly increase into Q3 and Q4 as more and more period of Wincanton is consolidating our operation. This will turn into a tailwind to 2025, given the roughly $55 million of cost synergies we are targeting once we start the integration process at Wincanton.

I don't believe these concerns will effect GXO in the long run because margins are expected to improve after the integration of the two businesses. As for the uncertainty regarding North America, I believe the market overreacted because the inventory to sales ratio in the U.S. is on the rise meaning there is increases demand for storage. The graph below should be taken with a grain of salt because it only represents retailers.

FRED

Aside from these two hick-ups the company reported a strong quarter with free cash flow growth (from $3 mm to $31 mm), leverage decreased to 3.1x and is expected to go down to 2.5x by end of year. Deal sizes are getting bigger and the duration of the contracts are getting longer which is a big in my book.

Valuation

Given that GXO is a predictable business I decided to use a discounted cash flow analysis to value it. My 7 year DCF (8.5% WACC and 2.8% Perpetuity growth rate) implies a price per share of $75, even with a 20% margin of safety the stock is offers a 19% return from the current price of $50.00.

Author

Usually, when I try to forecast a company's revenue, I look for what's driving it or what metrics the company reports to help me project revenue, such as the number of clients or number of users, but GXO doesn't provide such metrics. So, to forecast revenue, I took their industry market share and assumed a 0.05% increase annually driven by new contracts signed and strategic M&A.

According to Grand View Research, the third-party global logistics market is expected to grow at an annual CAGR of 8.5% from 2023-2032. Taking GXO's 2023 revenue and dividing it by the industry sales for the same year. I arrive at a 1.8% market share, with a 0.05% increase annually. I have got a 12.2% annual revenue growth rate (not all of it is organic) for the next seven years. The revenue estimates I arrived at are somewhat similar to those of street analysts, as you can see below.

Author

As for the company's 2027 revenue and ADJ EBITDA targets, i believe they are completely feasible given industry tailwinds, room for M&A, and margin expansion arising from cost synergies and economies of scale. In my model, I have a 2027 revenue target of $15.6 billion and ADJ EBITDA target of $1.26 billion.

Investment Risks

Although GXO's business is somewhat defensive given the long tenure of contracts and diversification. They are exposed to numerous risks, such as overpaying for a business during M&A, which could lead to impairment charges and diluted shareholder value. The logistics industry is labor-intensive, and rising labor costs could disrupt operations. On a macro level, GXO operates in different countries globally and, as a result, is subject to changes in tariffs, trade restrictions, trade agreements, tax rules, and policies.

Takeaway

The bottom line is, I view the recent decline in the share price as nothing more than an overreaction by the market. I believe the current headwinds are only that "current", the long-term trajectory of the business won't be affected by them. Furthermore, the company provides some solid downside protection given its revenue diversification (segment and region) and long-term contract tenure.