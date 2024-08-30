GXO Logistics: Four Reasons Why I Bought The Dip

Aug. 30, 2024 9:33 AM ETGXO Logistics, Inc. (GXO) StockNKE
I.M Investing profile picture
I.M Investing
443 Followers

Summary

  • GXO's stock recently declined as a result of Q2-24 earnings, I view this as an opportunity to buy a high quality business ata great price.
  • GXO is the global leader in logistics contracting serving 1,200 customers located in 27 countries and 30% of fortune 100% companies.
  • GXO has an asset light business model, predictable cash flow generation, and is riding multiyear tailwinds.
  • Using a 7-year DCF I arrive at a price per share of $75, implying a 19% upside, even with a 20% margin of safety, the stock is still cheap.

Distribution logistics building parking lot

ollo

Intro & Investment Thesis

I was scrolling through Seeking Alpha's news section the other day and an article caught my eye "Goldman screens for post-selloff stocks with healthy fundamentals at a discount". GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) was

This article was written by

I.M Investing profile picture
I.M Investing
443 Followers
I.M Investing is a college junior majoring in finance. He looks for high-quality dominant businesses, buys them at an attractive valuation to maximize returns.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GXO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GXO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GXO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GXO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News