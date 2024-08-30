The Evolution Of Affirm: Can It Go Mainstream?

Aug. 30, 2024 9:39 AM ETAffirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) Stock
LEL Investment LLC profile picture
LEL Investment LLC
1.56K Followers

Summary

  • Affirm's user base includes middle-income consumers with manageable debt, debunking misconceptions that it primarily serves financially insecure individuals.
  • Affirm's partnerships with major players like Shopify and Amazon have driven growth, attracting prime customers and increasing spending.
  • Affirm demonstrates superior credit risk management and capital efficiency compared to large banks, with lower delinquency rates and higher return ratios.
  • Affirm's strong operating leverage, reduced expenses, and strategic partnerships position it for continued growth and potential GAAP profitability by FY 2025.

Pinky promise hands gesture

Rawpixel/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Affirm (NYSE:NASDAQ:AFRM) reported a stellar earning today and its stock went up by 30%. We first discussed Affirm in November of 2023. We demonstrated the distinctiveness of its business model, and we'll do it

This article was written by

LEL Investment LLC profile picture
LEL Investment LLC
1.56K Followers
Our mission is to help investors to grow their fortune and enjoy investing along the way. Our approach is investing in companies making a difference and creating phenomenon value for human societies. We hedge our portfolio with short positions on companies failing to take care of their customers and utilize resources economically.In this way, we are confident to help our investors achieve sustainable and long-term financial success. Associated with Twenty Alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AFRM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AFRM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AFRM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AFRM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News