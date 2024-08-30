The Bears Have A Steep Mountain To Climb

DNY59

The bearish narrative was handed another resounding defeat yesterday when the equal weighted S&P 500 rose to a new all-time high the day after Nvidia failed to impress with its latest earnings report, sending the shares of this technology bellwether 6% lower on the day. Additionally, the Russell 2000 small-cap index outperformed all the major market averages with an increase of 0.71%. It has now rebounded nearly 10% from its August low after testing its long-term moving average in a sign that the economic expansion remains on track.

Calls for a recession over the past two years have repeatedly failed to account for the post-pandemic anomalies that undermined what were once highly reliable leading economic indicators. To this day, I still see pundits refer to the inverted yield curve, the Leading Economic Index (LEI), the plunge in the money supply (M2), and now the Sahm Rule as harbingers of an economic contraction. When the unwinding of the yen carry trade contributed to what was the fifth pullback in the market indexes since the bull market began, they rang the alarm bell again to no avail. Now they claim that Nvidia’s underwhelming earnings report may be the tip of the iceberg in what could be the end of the bull market. I view these bearish outlooks as conclusions in search of supporting data, but there simply isn’t any.

Yesterday, the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) upwardly revised the rate of economic growth for the second quarter from 2.8% to 3% in its initial revision. The strength was fueled by consumer spending, which advanced 2.9% compared to the 2.3% in the first estimate. That more than offset the downward revision for residential investment from -1.4% to -2%, as well as lower contributions from capital spending, inventories, trade, and government spending. In another sign that the soft landing is on track, the upward revision to growth in the quarter was accompanied by a downward revision to inflation, as the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index fell from 2.6% to 2.5%. It doesn’t get much better than that.

In a sign that second-quarter growth has extended well into the third, the most recent real-time pulse on US consumer activity shows the economy is still kicking. According to the EIA, the four-week moving average of gasoline demand is running 2.6% higher than it was a year ago. That corroborates the upward revision to consumer spending by the BEA in the latest GDP report.

On top of it all, we are days away from the Fed lowering borrowing costs, which should start to melt the mountain of money market funds that hit another record this month. The Investment Company Institute reported that investors added another $100 billion to this mountain, bringing the total to more than $6.2 trillion. As the Fed lowers short-term rates and the yield on this cash starts to decline, investors will be incentivized to reallocate funds to risk assets that offer comparable if not higher yields. That is likely to support the mountain in the first chart I shared today, which is the equally-weighted S&P 500, as market breadth continues to improve and the bull market marches on.