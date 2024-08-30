With Increased Volatility YOY Exchange Volumes Are Up Nicely In Q3 2024 To Date

SlavkoSereda/iStock via Getty Images

Volatility Metrics

Volatility, as measured by the VIX, is currently averaging 17.0 in 3QTD, up 13% from 16.5 in 3Q23 but and up 21% from 14.0 in 2Q24. Additionally, realized volatility, as measured by daily changes in the closing value of the S&P 500 is tracking at 17.6 in 3QTD, up 37% from 12.9 in 3Q23 and up 39% from 12.7 in 2Q24.

Yahoo Finance

U.S. Equities, Equity Options, & Index Options

Meanwhile, total U.S. equity volumes are tracking at 11.4 billion per day, up 10% from 10.4 billion in 3Q23 but down 3% from 11.8 billion in 2Q24. Additionally, total industry equity option volumes are tracking at 45 million per day, up 14% from 3Q23 and up 8% from 42.1 million in 2Q24. Industry Index option volumes are currently averaging 4.4 million per day in 3Q24TD, up 16% vs. 3.8 million in 3Q23 and up 8% from 2Q24.

Cboe Global Markets and OCC

Exchange Specific Volumes

Nasdaq (NDAQ)

Nasdaq’s U.S. equity volume is averaging 1.8 billion per day in 3Q24TD, up 9% relative to 3Q23 but down 3% relative to 2Q24. Based on QTD ADV, Nasdaq has lost 8 basis points of market share in U.S. equities relative to 3Q23 but picked up 4 basis points of market share relative to 2Q24. Additionally, Nasdaq’s U.S. equity options volume is averaging 13.6 million contracts per day, up 8% relative to 3Q23 and up 10% relative to 2Q24. Based on QTD ADV, Nasdaq has lost 164 basis points of market share in U.S. equity options relative to 3Q23 but picked up 72 basis points of market share relative to 2Q24.

Cboe Global Markets and OCC

Cboe (CBOE)

Cboe’s U.S. equity volume is averaging 1.3 billion per day in 3Q24TD, down 3% relative to 3Q23 and down 4% relative to 2Q24. Based on QTD ADV, Cboe has lost 146 basis points of market share in U.S. equities relative to 3Q23 and 20 basis points of market share relative to 2Q24. The Y/Y market share decline makes sense, given Cboe mentioned on its 4Q23 earnings call that it had implemented some pricing changes in U.S. equities designed to increase revenue capture (at the potential expense of market share). Cboe’s U.S. equity options volume is averaging 10.9 million contracts per day, up 1% relative to 3Q23 and up 6% relative to 2Q24. Based on QTD ADV, Cboe has lost 324 basis points of market share in U.S. equity options relative to 3Q23 and 51 basis points of market share relative to 2Q24. Meanwhile, Cboe’s index option volumes are averaging 4.3 million contracts per day in 3Q24TD, up 16% Y/Y and up 8% from 2Q24. Additionally, Cboe’s futures volumes are averaging 304k per day, up 32% from 3Q23 and up 20% from 2Q24 levels while FX volumes are averaging $47.2 billion per day, up 6% from 3Q23 but down 1% from 2Q24.

Cboe Global Markets and OCC

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange’s U.S. equity volume is averaging 2.2 billions per day in 3Q24TD, up 6% relative to 3Q23 but down 12% relative to 2Q24. Based on QTD ADV, Intercontinental Exchange has lost 60 basis points of market share in U.S. equities relative to 3Q23 and has lost 194 basis points of market share relative to 2Q24. Additionally, Intercontinental Exchange’s U.S. equity options volume is averaging 9.9 million contracts per day, up 34% relative to 3Q23 and up 6% relative to 2Q24. Based on QTD ADV, Intercontinental Exchange has gained 326 basis points of market share in U.S. equity options relative to 3Q23 but lost 44 basis points of market share relative to 2Q24. In terms of Intercontinental Exchange’s futures volumes, Energy volume is averaging 4.1 million contracts per day, up 17% Y/Y but down 5% relative to 2Q24, while Ags & Metals contracts are averaging 0.4 millions per day, down 15% vs. 3Q23 and down 27% relative to 2Q24, and Financials volume is tracking at 2.9 million contracts per day, up 25% Y/Y but down 7% relative to 2Q24 levels.

Intercontinental Exchange, Cboe Global Markets and OCC

CME Group (CME)

CME Group’s total futures and options complex volume is averaging 28.4 million contracts per day in 3Q24TD, up 27% Y/Y and up 9% from 2Q24 levels. By product line, Interest Rate futures and options are averaging 15.0 million contracts per day, up 37% Y/Y and up 19% from 2Q24, Equities contracts are averaging 7.5 million contracts per day, up 17% Y/Y and up 5% from 2Q24, FX contracts are averaging 1.0 million per day, up 7% Y/Y but down 9% from 2Q24, Agricultural contracts are averaging 1.7 million per day, up 16% Y/Y but down 11% from 2Q24, Energy contracts are averaging 2.5 million per day, up 18% Y/Y and up 3% from 2Q24 levels, and Metals contracts are averaging 0.7 million per day, up 41% Y/Y but down 11% from 2Q24 levels.

CME Group

What This Means For the Exchanges

In terms of how the above translates into revenues for the exchanges, CME Group’s performance in 3Q24TD has been the strongest relative to what the company reported in the prior year period, suggesting the most upside to 3Q24 transaction revenues on a Y/Y basis. Cboe shows the next highest Y/Y potential improvement in transaction related revenue – driven primarily by strength in index options and futures volumes. Intercontinental Exchange shows the third most upside relative to year ago transaction revenue results – primarily driven by outperformance Y/Y in Intercontinental Exchange’s energy and financial futures volumes. Nasdaq’s performance on transaction revenues looks to be up only slightly vs. what they reported a year ago, based on QTD volumes.

Based on the QTD volume information, I would suggest buying CME Group on the anticipation of upward revisions to transaction revenue estimates, particularly given the recent performance of CME relative to the other exchanges (CME group down 1% over the last 3 months vs. the other exchanges +14-18%). I would also consider buying CBOE given the strong transaction revenue and potential for additional tailwinds given the more volatile environment of late (as mentioned in my initiation note on CBOE higher volume and volatility environments have an outsized impact on CBOE’s earnings power). While ICE’s transaction revenues are likely to be up meaningfully Y/Y, the stock has reacted well recently (+18% in the last 3 months – likely due to the potential for lower interest rates in the coming months/years, which should benefit ICE’s mortgage business (as mentioned in my initiation note on ICE), so I would not suggest making changes to my position here based on transaction volumes. I also would not suggest making changes to my position on Nasdaq based on QTD volume information, as transaction revenues are likely to remain relatively unchanged Y/Y and the stock has performed quite well in recent months following strong 2Q24 earnings results (as mentioned in my latest note on NDAQ).