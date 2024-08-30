PGIM Jennison Utility Fund Q2 2024 Commentary

Galeanu Mihai

Market Review

The sector advanced again this quarter, outperforming the broader market. The lack of Fed rate cuts has been a headwind to the sector after initially benefitting from the end of Fed tightening in late 2023. A handful of independent power producers (IPPs) and utilities with the ability to grow generation have been the biggest beneficiaries. Continued investor enthusiasm for the strong outlook for generative artificial intelligence-related data center power demand growth propelled shares of our utilities sector and energy midstream holdings higher during 2Q24 due to rising expectations for forward power prices, regulated utilities electricity load growth, renewable energy development activity, and natural gas demand for gas-fired generation. We believe strong long-term fundamentals and still-reasonable valuations underscore the opportunity in the utilities sector. Utilities gained 4.7% in 2Q24, slightly ahead of the 4.3% return of the S&P 500.

Within the S&P 500 Utilities Index, IPPs and renewables were the strongest performers, followed by water utilities and electric utilities. Multi-utilities also advanced this quarter, while gas utilities were down during the quarter.

Quarter

The PGIM Jennison Utility Fund advanced and outperformed the 4.7% return of the S&P 500 Utilities Index over the second quarter.

In absolute terms, utilities were the largest contributor to performance, with electric utilities, the IPPs & renewables segment, and multi-utilities accounting for most of the absolute return. Exposure to out-of-index sector midstream energy was a modest contributor to performance.

Relative to the index, the overall contribution from utilities was the largest contributor this quarter to performance. IPPs were the highest contributors within the utilities sector to relative performance due to a relative overweight and stock selection. Multi-utilities also contributed positively to relative performance, primarily due to stock selection. A relative underweight in electric utilities detracted modestly from performance. This was offset by a small relative underweight in gas utilities this quarter. An out-of-index exposure to midstream energy was another positive relative contributor. Out-of-index exposures to data center real estate investment trusts (REITs) and renewable equipment providers detracted from relative performance.

Key Contributors

NextEra Energy (NEE)

Vistra Corp. (VST)

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG)

NextEra Energy is the largest utility in the U.S. and is one of the pre-eminent developers of renewable energy in the country. After a period of sub-par performance last year, the company benefitted from a combination of moderating interest rates, a favorable conclusion to a complaint regarding Florida political contributions, and a renewed focus on NextEra’s competitive advantage in the expanding renewable development outlook. We increased our position and continue to favor NextEra as we believe the company should be able to deliver at the high-end of its earnings per share growth range long-term while benefitting from increasing U.S. power needs related to AI datacenters.

Vistra Corp. is an IPP operating an integrated retail and electric power generation business primarily in markets throughout the U.S. IPPs such as Vistra have performed very well this year given the market’s belief that data center-driven demand growth due to generative AI will drive up power prices.

Constellation Energy Corporation produces carbon-free energy and distributes nuclear, hydro, wind, and solar energy solutions. IPPs such as Constellation have performed very well this year given the market’s belief that data center-driven demand growth due to generative AI will drive up power prices. Constellation also benefitted from its status as the only pure-play nuclear operator offering both clean and reliable power.

Key Detractors

Nextracker (NXT)

NRG Energy (NRG)

Exelon Corporation (EXC)

Nextracker is an energy solutions company that provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. While NEXTracker’s Q1 results continued a trend of strong operational and financial performance, we exited our position during the quarter due to concerns regarding increasing competitive intensity and in favor of higher conviction power generation holdings.

NRG Energy together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. We initiated a position in NRG this quarter due to our positive view on power prices and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) upside related to data-center power demand growth. However, the stock along with other IPPs declined late in the quarter on profit taking and on regulatory/supply response concerns in Texas. We continue to see favorable risk/reward for NRG given its leverage to the data-center power demand outlook.

Exelon Corporation is a utility services holding company. It operates six transmission & distribution only utilities serving six states (IL, MD, PA, DE, D.C., NJ). Exelon’s shares fell during the quarter due to continued regulatory concerns in Illinois from its re-application for grid modernization spending and cost recovery, as well as a disappointing rate case outcome in Maryland. We remain underweight Exelon but see potential for a positive re-rating later this year on a benign IL regulatory outcome.

Portfolio Outlook

Continued investor enthusiasm for the strong outlook for generative AI-related data center power demand growth propelled shares of our utilities sector and energy midstream holdings higher during 2Q24 due to rising expectations for forward power prices, regulated utilities electricity load growth, renewable energy development activity, and natural gas demand for gas-fired generation. Additionally, our holdings in European utilities enjoyed a rebound during the quarter as forward power prices bounced sharply off their March lows thereby providing investors with a more gradual scenario for the anticipated normalization of profitability from utilities’ power generation assets. We believe strong long-term fundamentals and still-reasonable valuations underscore the opportunity in the utilities sector. Additionally, we continue to believe that sustainability factors appear to be more influential in determining investment outcomes over time.

Utility fundamentals are healthy, and we believe our regulated electric utility, independent power generator, and renewable energy developer holdings are well-positioned to capitalize upon a projected upward inflection in electricity demand growth driven by rapidly rising data center power needs, continued electric vehicle adoption, and further electrification of a broad array of industries. The global quest for CO2 emissions reductions is driving increasing demand for renewable energy and electric vehicles -- the subsequent grid infrastructure investment needed to modernize aging networks and facilitate this evolution of electricity supply and demand should drive growth in the sector for the foreseeable future.

From an overall positioning standpoint, we favor utilities with above-average projected earnings and/or dividend growth, solid and sustainable dividend yields, and that operate in constructive regulatory environments that support timely and attractive returns on capital deployed. We continue to seek out companies that can mitigate customer bill impacts by focusing on operating efficiencies, versus the common strategy of serial rate increase requests. In our view, ‘energy transition’ investment is supported by two broad and enduring themes: (1) pronounced reductions in the cost of renewable energy, driven by continued technological advancement, and (2) increasing public policy support driven by concerns over greenhouse gas emissions, energy security, and most recently, job creation. The many decarbonization-related financial incentives included in 2022’s Inflation Reduction Act have made the U.S. the most attractive market for renewable energy development in the world, in our opinion, and will likely accelerate energy transition within the U.S.

Our midstream energy exposure contributed positively to Fund returns in 2Q24 as underlying fundamentals for our holdings remain strong, free cash flow improves, and capital return to shareholders continues to increase. Our energy infrastructure exposure is focused on midstream companies with assets we believe should be chief beneficiaries of a strong outlook for domestic demand for natural gas and global demand for U.S.-sourced liquefied natural gas (LNG), as well as management teams that place a priority on prudently returning excess free cash flow to shareholders. In our view, midstream companies with strong balance sheets, integrated asset systems with multiple touchpoints across the energy value chain, free cash flow generation, and strong environmental, social, and governance (ESG) metrics will continue to fare well going forward.