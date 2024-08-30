kali9/E+ via Getty Images

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) Q2 2024 results were very bad, with comparables deteriorating from Q1 2024 and Q4 2023. The company has complained about low traffic and their carried brands underpricing them, signaling some challenges with the business model.

Although DXLG continues to be optically cheap, the stock has ample cash reserves. I believe its management is sincere; the comparable figures lead me to believe that execution is a problem. In particular, if the cited macro issues were real, the company could have transitioned its assortment a little faster to more value-oriented brands. I am afraid that if the situation continues this way, the discount to DXLG earnings will be justified. For that reason, I am downgrading DXLG to a Hold again.

Very challenged results

Very bad comparables: DXLG's original forecast for the year was a challenging Q1 that would slowly transition into better comparables. This was based on a reading for a recovering economy.

However, the 2Q24 shows the contrary, a deterioration of the trend. Whereas 1Q24 comparables were 10% down, the figures for 2Q24 are 11%. In addition, DTC comparables were down 13%, and July comparables were down 14%. Although management commented during the call that August was sequentially better, it was still at double-digit comp decreases.

Lower guidance: The situation has led DXLG to lower its sales guidance for the second consecutive quarter. Originally FY24 was expected to generate $530 million in sales, lowered to $500 million in 1Q24, and now $470 to $490 million in 2Q24. This latter figure is consistent with comparables down 10% for the year, relatively in line with the current trend and assuming no recovery.

Traffic and brand discounting: During the call, management blamed two reasons for the performance.

The first one was traffic, commenting that when customers go to the stores, conversion is high and at full prices, but that customers are simply not visiting the stores. Although this problem can be considered macro-driven, the macro situation is not so bad to post these comparables on top of similarly downward figures in 2023. This may be indicative of customers not going to DXLG because they do not find what they need.

The remarks about DTC e-commerce are also important in this line. Management said that some brands DXLG carries are more promotional, underpricing DXLG. Management correctly pointed out that they cannot compete at those prices and that, therefore, becoming more promotional makes no sense, and I agree. The result would only be a loss of margin on the sales that do happen.

Model issues: The concern with these two dynamics is that they indicate not that DXLG's customers are simply buying a lot less apparel than they did two years ago, but rather that they are shopping elsewhere. This indicates a problem with the model, where DXLG is not price-competitive for goods easily acquired elsewhere. Although DXLG says that a big percentage of their fits are exclusive, their customers seem to be able to find them somewhere else.

Slow adaptation: The comparables and lack of competitiveness also signal some lack of adaptation to the context. If customers were more cautious with their purchasing, DXLG could have moved more quickly to cheaper inventory, either private labels or lower-tiered brands. This lack of agility is not a good sign for a retailer that is not producing its own goods, but rather selling whatever customers need and want.

Dialing down investment: DXLG's original plan for the year was to increase top-of-the-funnel marketing spending, for example via TV campaigns, to increase brand awareness. For example, whereas SG&A increased $6 million YoY, about $4 million came from higher marketing.

Given the current situation, the company has decided to decrease that level of expenditure, cancel the second stage of the TV campaigns, and focus the excess marketing dollars on bottom of funnel activities leading to traffic. Although this could improve the comparables, it should come at the expense of margins.

The company also dialed down its store opening plans for 2025, from 15 to 10, without modifying the plans for 2024, which are probably already committed for this year.

Valuation

The price of DXLG's stock has moved in line with the decreasing guidance, offering the same multiples as it did in my previous articles, around 9x.

This comes from a market cap of $165 million, minus $65 million in cash, leading to an EV of $100 million. The company's new guidance for sales of $470 million at the low end, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 6%, implies an adjusted EBITDA of $28 million. If we remove $13 million in D&A and 25% taxes, we will arrive at earnings of $11 million for the year.

However, a few quarters ago, I expected the company to post comparable improvements, at least sequentially. This was important for 2H24, given that it is seasonally slower than 1H24, and therefore, lower sales could leverage into operational losses. I commented in my last article that $470 million was about the breakeven figure for the company.

Although DXLG is still optically cheap, the deterioration in comparables and consistent guidance reduction lead me to believe that the issues are caused more internally than externally. These could come from model problems (products are too expensive and can be found somewhere else), or execution problems (management was/is too slow in rotating to a cheaper assortment). In any case, I believe the discount to Destination XL Group, Inc.'s earnings is justified, and do not have so much confidence in the company returning to comparable growth in the medium term. For that reason, I have changed my rating to Hold.