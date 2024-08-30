Destination XL: Problems Worse Than I Thought, Discount To Earnings Not Enough

Aug. 30, 2024 9:59 AM ETDestination XL Group, Inc. (DXLG) Stock
Quipus Capital profile picture
Quipus Capital
1.27K Followers

Summary

  • Destination XL Group's Q2 2024 results were poor, with comparables worsening and traffic issues, leading to a downgrade to a Hold due to execution problems.
  • The company lowered its FY24 sales guidance again, now expecting $470-$490 million, reflecting a 10% decline in comparables.
  • Management cited low store traffic and underpricing by carried brands, indicating model issues and slow adaptation to market conditions.
  • Despite ample cash reserves, DXLG's consistent guidance reduction and internal issues justify the discount to earnings and lack of confidence in medium-term growth.

Dos hombres multirraciales pesados jugando al lanzamiento de bolsas de frijoles

kali9/E+ via Getty Images

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) Q2 2024 results were very bad, with comparables deteriorating from Q1 2024 and Q4 2023. The company has complained about low traffic and their carried brands underpricing them, signaling some challenges

This article was written by

Quipus Capital profile picture
Quipus Capital
1.27K Followers
Long-only investment, evaluating companies from an operational, buy-and-hold perspective.Quipus Capital does not focus on market-driven dynamics and future price action. Instead, our articles focus on operational aspects, understanding the long-term earnings power of companies, the competitive dynamics of the industries where they participate, and buying companies that we would like to hold independently of how the price moves in the future. Most QC calls will be holds, and that is by design. Only a very small fraction of companies should be a buy at any point in time. However, hold articles provide important information for future investors and a healthy dose of skepticism to a relatively bullish-biased market.Disclaimer: All of the author's articles are written on an "as is" basis and without warranty. They represent the author's opinion only and in no way constitute professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions. The author disclaims all liability for any actions taken based on the information contained in any articles published.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DXLG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I have a beneficial Long position in DXLG, but I am planning on liquidating the position in the coming days.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DXLG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DXLG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DXLG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News