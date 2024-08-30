MF3d

Since posting its Q2 earnings on July 31st, Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) has been trading lower by 15% despite beating analyst estimates for revenue and EPS. The reason behind this drop is management’s conservative guidance for the second half of the year due to lumpiness among some digital native customers.

That said, the company’s earnings have shown a glimpse of the expected benefits of its ongoing shift to a consumption revenue model as it witnessed its highest quarterly customer increase in 2 years. Moreover, Confluent has several tailwinds that could impact its future growth including possible interest rate cuts as soon as September as well as the expected growth in adoption for its Apache Flink platform which is already gaining traction.

Given the stickiness of Confluent’s offering and its ability to upsell its services, I expect these factors to expand its share in the streaming analytics market which is forecasted to see substantial growth over the coming years. As such, I’m rating Confluent as a buy with a price target of $237 by 2032, implying 1034% upside from current levels.

Business Overview

Confluent provides a data streaming platform that allows businesses in various sectors to process and analyze data in real-time. The company’s platform is built on top of Apache Kafka, an open-source distributed streaming platform, and has recently introduced a platform built on top of Apache Flink.

Given the growing need for real-time data analytics, especially in generative AI applications, Confluent has been growing rapidly in terms of its customer count and revenues. In Q2 2024, the company’s revenues grew 24% YoY from $189.3 million to $235 million. This was mainly attributed to subscription revenue growing 27% YoY from $176.5 million to $224.7 million, which has also contributed to gross margin expanding YoY from 69.4% to 72.35%.

The margin expansion has allowed Confluent to post an adjusted operating income of $1.3 million compared to a loss of $17.3 million a year ago. Accordingly, Confluent reported an adjusted net income of $20.6 million compared to $58 thousand in the prior year.

In terms of cash flow, Confluent reported $8.6 million in operating cash flow in Q2, compared to operating cash outflow of $29 million in the prior year. As such, the company was able to generate $2.7 million in free cash flow during the quarter at a free cash flow margin of 1.2%. This is a substantial improvement from a year ago where the company reported free cash outflow of $35.2 million.

Confluent also boasts a robust balance sheet with cash and marketable securities worth $1.93 billion compared to $1.1 billion long-term debt that matures on January 15, 2027, and is convertible at a price of $100.06 per share. This means that the company has a net cash position of $841 million which could be used to further improve its existing offerings or acquiring startups with promising technologies.

Looking forward, Confluent is guiding Q3 subscription revenue between $233-234 million and $910 million for the full year. This would result in total full year revenue of around $950 million as the company is on track to realize $40 million in services revenue. The company is also guiding adjusted EPS of $0.05 and $0.20 for Q3 and the full year, respectively.

Benefits Of The Consumption Model

Historically, Confluent relied on a revenue model that is a combination of subscription fees and usage-based pricing. This means that customers pay a fixed subscription fee to access its platform, as well as additional charges based on their usage of the platform. However, the company has been shifting its revenue model to a consumption model where customers will only pay for what they use. With that in mind, the company shared in the Q2 earnings call that the revenue model transformation is nearly over.

In my opinion, this shift will drive more demand for Confluent’s platform thanks to the flexibility and scalability it provides for customers as their data processing needs change. This could actually see customers increase their usage of Confluent’s platform for a wider range of applications which could lead to higher revenues.

At the same time, a consumption model can attract new customers who may have been hesitant to commit to Confluent’s platform due to the fixed subscription fee. In fact, this might have been the case in Q2 where the company reported an increase in its customer count to 5440 compared to 4830 a year ago and 5120 in the prior quarter. This marked the largest sequential growth in customers in 2 years, per management in the Q2 earnings call.

In addition to customer growth, the new model could improve customer retention thanks to its potential to increase customer satisfaction. By ensuring the satisfaction of its customers, Confluent might be presented with more cross-selling and upselling opportunities. This is actually a part of Confluent’s strategy as it is looking to get into customers earlier in the development life cycle.

This has allowed the company to increase its customer with an ARR greater than $100 thousand to 1306 in Q2 compared to 1144 a year ago and 1260 in the prior quarter. At the same time, customers with an ARR of greater than $1 million increased to 177 compared to 147 a year ago and 168 a quarter ago.

Although Confluent reported an NRR of 118% in Q2, below its target of 120-125%, due to consumption volatility within its large digital-native customer base, I expect the new customer adds to boost its NRR in the coming quarters. This is mainly due to the stickiness of Confluent’s offering given that its GRR remained over 90% despite the drop in NRR.

Accordingly, as these new customers increase their usage of Confluent’s platform and expand their usage to more products, NRR should increase to the company’s target range. With that in mind, management shared in the Q2 earnings call that customers using multiple products have an NRR of more than 130%. Therefore, I believe Confluent’s new platform built on top of Apache Flink is a major tailwind to NRR and revenue growth.

Flink Platform To Drive Growth

While Confluent is mainly known for its Apache Kafka platform, the company has introduced a new platform built on top of Apache Flink that is still in its early stages. In the Q2 earnings call, management shared that the platform has more than 1000 prospects, up from 600 at the end of Q1, highlighting the traction the new platform is gaining. As is, management expects the Flink platform to contribute significantly to revenue in 2025.

As a powerful stream processing engine, Confluent’s Apache Flink platform could have a material impact on the company’s future growth thanks to the growing demand for real-time data processing. As is, using both Apache Kafka and Flink is more efficient for businesses due to both platforms’ complementary strengths. Apache Kafka excels at capturing, storing, and distributing data streams at high throughput and low latency. Meanwhile, Flink is a stream processing engine for complex data transformations and analysis.

By using both platforms together, businesses would be able to capture and distribute data streams efficiently, perform complex data transformations and analysis in real time, and build scalable and fault-tolerant data pipelines that can handle large volumes of data and complex processing requirements. As such, leveraging the strengths of both Kafka and Flink would help businesses achieve better performance and efficiency in their real-time data processing applications.

According to Confluent’s management in the Q2 earnings call, Flink is about 3 years behind Kafka in terms of maturity. That said, management sees scaling up the new Flink platform would be much easier than initially setting up Kafka with its customers. This is mainly due to businesses having the required cloud infrastructure and data streams to support Flink’s ramp. Accordingly, as these customers see the benefits of using Flink alongside Kafka, Confluent could see a significant boost in terms of revenue growth and customer retention.

Revenue Projections

For Confluent’s FY 2024 revenues, I believe management’s guidance is conservative due to 2 factors. The first factor is upcoming interest rate cuts this year which could make it more attractive for businesses to invest in new technologies. The second factor is the seasonality of Confluent’s business.

TrendSpider

Looking at the TrendSpider chart above, Confluent generally realizes more revenue in the second half of the year compared to the first half. This could be due to businesses allocating a higher portion of their IT budgets for the second half of the year and their need to process and analyze large amounts of data for year-end reporting and analysis. In my opinion, all of these factors could see Confluent add more customers compared to the first half of the year, while also benefiting from higher usage of its platform in light of its new consumption revenue model.

Over the past 3 fiscal years, Confluent has realized 44.9% of its total revenue in the first half of the year. Accordingly, I’m forecasting the company’s revenues for FY 2024 to be more than $1 billion, implying around $950 million in subscription revenue.

Period Revenue % of Revenue H1 2021 $165,366,000 42.6% FY 2021 $387,864,000 100% H1 2022 $265,546,000 45.3% FY 2022 $585,944,000 100% H1 2023 $363,587,000 46.8% FY 2023 $776,952,000 100% H1 2024 $452,223,000 44.9% FY 2024 $1,006,797,132 100.0% Click to enlarge

*Data compiled from Confluent’s earnings reports.

As for the long-term, I expect Confluent’s new revenue model and the new Flink platform to increase its share in the data streaming market. This market was worth $22.34 billion in 2023 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 26.72% to reach $185.08 billion by 2032. The main factor driving this forecasted growth is the growing need for real-time data processing and analysis in light of the growing adoption of AI, machine learning, and IoT devices.

In addition, J.P Morgan’s latest Confluent customer survey indicated that the company’s customers were looking to grow their spend at a CAGR of 20% over the coming 3 years, on average. I believe this growth will be mainly fueled by more customers expanding their usage of Confluent’s platform to include Flink alongside Kafka.

According to my 2024 revenue forecast for Confluent, its share in the data streaming market is expected to grow by 3.98% this year. By applying such growth for the coming 8 years, my revenue forecast for Confluent until 2032 is as follows.

Own Calculations

My forecast implies that Confluent could grow its revenues at a CAGR of 31.8% from 2024 until 2032.

Valuation

At its current share price of $20.9, Confluent has an EV of $5.9 billion considering its net cash position of $841 million. This translates to an EV/sales multiple of 5.86 relative to my FY 2024 revenue forecast. In comparison, Confluent’s direct competitors in the real-time data streaming and analytics space, Oracle (ORCL), Snowflake (SNOW), MongoDB (MDB), and Elastic (ESTC), are trading at the following EV/sales multiples.

Company EV/Sales ORCL 8.02 SNOW 9.57 MDB 8.65 ESTC 6.83 Average 8.27 Click to enlarge

By applying the average 8.27 EV/sales multiple to my revenue projections for Confluent, my price targets for the stock until 2032 are as follows.

Own Calculations

Risks

Risks to my bullish thesis on Confluent include competition from major cloud providers such as Amazon’s (AMZN) AWS, Alphabet’s (GOOGL) Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft’s (MSFT) Azure which can impact Confluent’s pricing power and market share. Another risk to consider is possible emergence of new technologies or open-source alternatives to the company’s offerings which challenge Confluent’s market position. Moreover, any slowdown in growth could lead Confluent’s stock to plunge in a similar way to Snowflake which plummeted 13% on decelerating growth.

Conclusion

In conclusion, I’m bullish on Confluent due to its growth potential driven by its new consumption revenue model and its new Flink platform. The company’s shift to a consumption model could boost revenue growth and NRR by attracting new customers, increasing customer satisfaction, and potentially encouraging existing customers to increase their usage of Confluent’s platform. The introduction of the Flink platform could also boost growth due to the benefits of leveraging the strengths of Kafka and Flink in terms of performance and efficiency. In light of these factors, I’m rating Confluent as a buy with a price target of $237 by 2032, representing 1034% upside from current levels.