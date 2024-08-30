Confluent: New Revenue Model & Flink Platform Are Game Changers For Growth

Aug. 30, 2024 10:03 AM ETConfluent, Inc. (CFLT) StockORCL, SNOW, MDB, ESTC
Ahmed Abdelazim profile picture
Ahmed Abdelazim
850 Followers

Summary

  • Confluent’s shift to a consumption model will drive growth, in my opinion, by attracting new customers, improving satisfaction, and encouraging customers to increase their usage.
  • Confluent’s new Flink platform is another tailwind to growth due to the benefits of using both Kafka and Flink together.
  • Confluent’s customers are looking to increase their spending at a 20% CAGR over the next 3 years, highlighting the stickiness of its platform.
  • My price target for Confluent is $237 by 2032, implying 1034% upside from its current valuation.

Abstract cloud computing technology concept

MF3d

Since posting its Q2 earnings on July 31st, Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) has been trading lower by 15% despite beating analyst estimates for revenue and EPS. The reason behind this drop is management’s conservative guidance for the second half of

This article was written by

Ahmed Abdelazim profile picture
Ahmed Abdelazim
850 Followers
As a former managing editor at a financial media publication focused on mid and small caps, I am using my experience to present investment opportunities in undervalued companies. My experience, combined with my academic background in financial markets and institutions, allows me to bring thorough research and analysis of financial statements, market trends, as well as upcoming events that may impact specific companies or industries.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CFLT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CFLT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CFLT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News