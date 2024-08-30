Erik Isakson

The Thesis

As anticipated earlier in my last article, Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT) topline continued its strong growth into the second quarter of 2024 as order growth remains strong. I am expecting this to continue further in 2024 due to a healthy demand environment across all the regions in both the industrial and commercial end markets and strong elevated backlog levels. The company is also well-positioned to benefit from a tailwind in the data center end market and its significant exposure in it, which along with its diverse product portfolio and capacity expansion initiative to deal with rising demand for cooling technologies should drive the company's sales growth in the coming years. Margins also look good with volume growth in the future, which along with continued focus on operational improvements should drive margin growth further beyond 2024. The stock is currently trading at a premium to its historical levels, but the outlook remains strong, making me stick with a buy rating at the current levels.

Last Quarter Performance

VRT exited the first half of 2024 with another strong quarter, reporting approximately 14% organic topline line growth versus the prior year's second quarter. This continued growth was primarily a result of consistent robust performance in the Americas region, which grew 17% during the last quarter as order growth remains strong followed by continued AI scaling, particularly in this region. APAC region also continued its mid-single-digit growth after a bad 2023, as it grew 6% organically during the quarter despite a slowdown in China, due to strong growth in India and the rest of Asia. Talking about the EMEA region, it delivered double-digit topline growth for the second consecutive quarter due to healthy growth in the company’s modular solutions in the region.

VRT Q2 2024 data (Company presentation)

Strong topline performance is also reflected in the company’s margin performance, as VRT’s adjusted operating margin jumped by 510 bps year-on-year to a record 19.6% during the second quarter of 2024, just 40 bps short of its long-term target. This was primarily driven by higher volume and benefits from price cost and productivity gains during the quarter. While America's margin climbed the most, by 540 bps to 25.4%, EMEA reported the highest margin at 25.9% during the quarter with the help of strong volume growth and operational benefits. The Bottom-line performance was also good, with a year-on-year increase in adjusted EPS to $0.67, beating the consensus estimates by $0.10 during the quarter.

Outlook

VRT started 2024 at a slower pace, with topline growth in mid-single digits in the first quarter; however, the second quarter was strong due to a significant jump in the Americas sales during the last quarter. In my last bullish article on VRT, I expected the company to report its topline growth in the high single-digit despite strong order growth and backlog, due to tougher comparisons from the 2023 quarter. However, VRT exceeded my expectations due to robust performance, mainly in America. I remain optimistic about the company’s top line as the market activity remains healthy across all the regions in both commercial and industrial end markets. The Americas region is benefiting from continued strong momentum in the hyper-scale (large Data Centers operated by big tech companies)and co-location market (renting space in these large Data Centers to small companies), while, the EMEA region is increasing the use of modular solutions among its customers to accelerate data center capacity expansion. In my opinion, these tailwinds along with record backlog levels and increased pipeline velocity should drive the company’s sales further in 2024.

VRT is seeing a continued acceleration of infrastructure built out in hyper-scale and colo markets due to increasing demand for AI-driven technologies like high-density and liquid-cooled chips. This growth is visible in the Americas, EMEA, and Asia along with favorable signs in co-location and cloud sectors in China. Infrastructure spending is also happening across the region, indicating a healthy market environment, mainly for data centers. The good thing is that approximately 75% of VRT end market exposure consists of data centers, which should benefit the company’s business in the coming years. In addition to this, In my view, the company’s significant exposure in the data center market should act as a competitive advantage due to VRT’s complete solutions ranging from power and cool to service data centers.

While the company’s focus is mainly on the liquid cooling part of the market, it also has a comprehensive portfolio apart from cooling tech, which includes, direct-to-chip, immersion, in-row-CDUs, and in-rack CDUs. The company also has a complete portfolio of technology solutions ready for deployment with a strong network of locally available field service engineers globally, which should also benefit the company’s sales through enhanced customer experience in the longer term.

VRT service capabilities (Company presentation)

Vertiv is also significantly expanding its production capacity primarily for its modular, liquid cooling, and thermal management technologies and is on track to achieve 45x growth in the liquid cooling production capacity by the end of 2024 versus the prior year. As AI is scaling in North America, the need for liquid cooling is rising for next-generation chips and is expected to continue growing further. This aggressive expansion aligns with the company’s demand projections, which along with the capital expenditure forecast of $175 million to $200 million should help the company meet the expected rise in demand in the future, benefiting the company’s sales in the coming years.

Overall, I remain confident about the company demand outlook in 2024 as the demand environment remains healthy across all the regions, resulting in strong order growth. The longer term, on the other hand, should benefit from scaling AI and the rising need for AI infrastructure primarily in the Americas region, which along with VRT’s strong market position and a comprehensive product portfolio should drive the company’s top-line growth in the coming years.

Valuation

Since my last bullish article on VRT in July, the stock is down approximately 9% and reaching $79.92, however, is still up over 70% YTD. Currently, the company's stock is trading at a Non-GAAP forward P/E ratio of 31.61 based on FY2024 EPS estimates of $2.55. While compared with its five-year average P/E ratio of 22.9, the stock still looks at a premium, however, the recent stock correction has cooled down the stock valuation a bit, making the valuation better, considering the strong growth prospects in the coming quarters.

VRT Growth Grade (Seeking Alpha)

I am expecting the company's top line to continue its consistent growth further in 2024 as the order activity remains healthy and pipeline velocity increases. Backlog levels also remain strong, which should drive volume growth in the coming quarter, leading to top-line growth in 2024. The volume increase should help the company's margin, which along with the company's focus on operational execution and benefits from productivity gains should drive the company's margin in 2024.

Consensus EPS estimates (Seeking Alpha)

As we can see in the VRT growth table above, its EBITDA has grown at an average of approximately 42% in the past five years, versus the average revenue growth of 10.75%. This has resulted in a significant jump in the company's margin in the last few quarters, reaching a record high of 19.6% during the last quarter from just 5.9% in the same quarter two years ago. This has helped in the valuation improvement of the company as the bottom line expanded with increased profitability. As we discussed, the company's margin should continue to grow in the future, the bottom line should also continue to grow as the market is also expecting, further leading to valuation enhancement in the quarters ahead.

Risk

Similar to my last article on VRT, the stock premium valuation is justified only if it continues to deliver strong topline and margin growth going forward to make the valuation better. However, if the company couldn't sustain its margin growth in the coming quarters, its bottom line might be impacted, potentially leading to deteriorated valuation and poor stock performance in the future.

Conclusion

As discussed above, the company's stock is down 9% since my last article, and currently trading higher than its historical average. VRT topline is expected to continue its strong momentum going ahead in the near term as the end market demand remains good. This should deliver strong volume growth, which along with the company's continued focus on operational improvements should drive margin growth in 2024. While the stock still appears to be at a higher valuation, promising longer-term prospects still make it a decent BUY.