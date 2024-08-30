pepifoto

REITs overwhelmingly trade on Adjusted Funds From Operations or AFFO. REITs with strong AFFO/share growth over the past 5 years tend to trade at high multiples and those with low or negative AFFO/share growth trade at low multiples. While higher AFFO is of course better, our analysis suggests the market is too focused on the raw numbers and is missing the underlying quality.

AFFO comes from 18 buckets, each of which has decidedly different implications for the quality of earnings.

This article will discuss the 18 sources of AFFO growth and provide guidelines for judging the quality of each source. With this information, our analysis identifies numerous mispricings among equity REITs in which quality can be bought cheaply as market pricing largely ignores the quality of AFFO.

The 18 sources of AFFO growth

AFFO is, generally speaking, the best earnings metric for REITs. The puts and takes will vary by REIT, but there are generally 18 ways a REIT can grow AFFO, each of which fits into 4 broader categories:

Each of these categories of AFFO growth has varying degrees of quality which we will detail below.

Organic growth

Organic growth refers to a REIT growing AFFO generation of its existing portfolio. It has the same properties, but those properties can somehow produce more NOI. Organic growth can come from any of the following sources:

Rental rate growth.

Occupancy gains.

Co-location - multi-tenanting.

Higher better use (HBU) provides a bigger revenue stream.

Additional use - leasing land to solar/CCS/towers, airspace, mineral rights.

Purchased organic growth (renovations, amenity additions, expansions).

Variable rent - cyclical ups and downs.

The quality of growth depends on how repeatable it is. The best growth would be that which recurs or at least has the potential to recur. Rental rate growth is arguably the most repeatable because rental rates can go up in perpetuity. Rental rates are almost always going to be higher than they were decades ago.

The next best category is the forms of growth that are repeatable up to a finite limit. Occupancy is a clear example of this as it can only go so high. If a REIT has 85% occupancy and increases it to 88% that will increase AFFO and more occupancy gains are plausible assuming the fundamental environment is right for it. However, unlike the rental rate, there is a cap. Each class of real estate has a natural "full" occupancy at which it becomes difficult to increase it further. For shopping centers, it is somewhere around 94%-97%. Thus, the REIT that just grew occupancy to 87% might still have some occupancy growth ahead, but AFFO gains from occupancy growth can only recur up to the point of approaching full occupancy.

Co-location and multi-tenanting have similar finite caps each defined by asset type. Cell towers, for example, have the physical space to accommodate a large number of tenants, but as there are only 3 or 4 major wireless providers at any given time, their co-located tenancy is capped at 3 or 4.

Decades ago, when the tower REITs began co-locating tenants they went from just having 1 tenant to 3 or 4 tenants per tower which multiplied their NOI and AFFO. Today, as they already have AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile on many of their towers, the co-location opportunity is largely played out. If DISH becomes a major provider, it could revive some of that co-location growth.

Purchased organic growth is another repeatable but finite limit form of growth which comes in the form of expansions, renovations, or amenity additions. It usually has a much higher IRR than the original property. For example, it is quite common for apartments to add small amenities like an in-unit washer and dryer which can increase monthly rents by maybe $100. Typical IRRs would be 20%+. It is repeatable in the sense that the REIT can do this on each applicable unit, but has a finite limit based on how many opportunities are relevant.

After the buckets that are repeatable up to a certain point come the one-off opportunities which provide a permanent but 1 time boost to NOI or AFFO. For example, a REIT might own a low revenue property in a high-value location. This could be an old 1-storey self-storage facility near populated parts of Manhattan. The property is steadily producing revenues, but due to its location, it can provide substantially more revenue if it is torn down and replaced by a 20-storey apartment building. The REIT would be finding a higher better use for the well-located land. It results in a permanent, but one-time increase to AFFO.

Similar one-time, yet permanent increases happen when a REIT can find ways to get additional sources of revenue on the same property.

A building that leases out its roof space for antennas or solar panels.

Timberland that leases out mineral rights on deposits.

It can happen in various ways, but the idea is that the revenues are purely additive as they do not interrupt the existing revenue stream. AFFO will increase with the additional revenue, but it is a one-time permanent increase.

Finally, there is the lowest quality of organic growth which is increases in variable or cyclical rent.

A small percentage of REIT leases have variable rent attached in which rent owed by the tenant is determined by some sort of sales figure. We have seen it on permanent crops such as almonds where the rent will be determined at least partially by how well the almonds sell. It used to be prevalent among malls and shopping centers where rent was based on sales, but these have largely moved to fixed rate rents.

Unlike the permanent one-time growth discussed earlier, this is not necessarily permanent. The AFFO increase from higher variable rent could just be due to cyclical factors like strong almond pricing in a given year such that the AFFO goes back down the following year when almond prices normalize.

Capital structure and administrative

There are 3 main ways for a REIT to gain AFFO/share from changes to capital structure and internal operations.

Debt paydown.

Share buybacks.

Expense reduction (G&A, interest rates).

Debt is usually at lower cost than acquisition cap rates so a REIT will generally have to sacrifice some growth to pay down debt. For example, if a REIT has $100 million of retained cashflow it could buy a new property at an 8% cap rate and gain $8 million in annual AFFO, or they could pay down some 5% debt and only gain $5 million in annual AFFO.

The market has a tendency to reward historic AFFO growth, so the company that bought a property might actually trade at a higher multiple, but the AFFO growth from debt paydown is a higher quality of AFFO growth because it not only increased AFFO, but also reduced risk.

Share buybacks were fairly rare in REIT history as the general model of a REIT is to pay out its cashflows as dividends and issue equity to buy properties. However, since 2022, REITs have traded at such a massive discount to NAV that buybacks became extremely accretive. AFFO yield on a buyback is just the inverse of its AFFO multiple so when a REIT is trading at an 11X AFFO multiple its buybacks are functionally a 9% AFFO cap rate.

Quality of AFFO growth from buybacks is indeterminate as it is a function of market price so it is repeatable only if the market price stays at the cheap level. That said, it often serves as a demonstration of alignment between management and shareholders so AFFO growth from buybacks would tend to be high quality.

Expense reduction would typically be 1 time permanent in nature. Reduced G&A or refinancing a loan at a cheaper rate will raise AFFO by the delta to expenses, but it can be hard to trim expenses again from the now lower level.

External growth

External growth has 5 main buckets of AFFO contribution, with the caveat that the nature of property acquisitions has substantial implications on quality.

Property acquisitions. Proprietary pipeline. Standard spreads. Spreads are made possible by high stock prices. Accretive recycling.

M&A.

HBU sales.

Development -on spec.

Build to suit.

Most of these are just different forms of increasing the pool of cash-flowing properties. M&A is chunkier than one-off acquisitions. It will usually be at a lower cap rate, but due to size, it will move the needle more. Both individual acquisitions and M&A can be high or low quality AFFO growth, and it has to be determined in a case-by-case fashion. The only rule of thumb that might point toward quality assessment is whether the purchased assets are of better or worse quality than the assets already owned by the REIT. Even if a merger doesn't immediately add to AFFO/share it might still be beneficial to quality if the acquired assets are in better submarkets or have better physical characteristics (less capex need, newer builds, better suited for re-tenanting).

HBU sales fall firmly in the category of 1-time permanent growth. When an asset has a higher better use it can usually be sold at a very low cap rate which allows the REIT to then reinvest at a normal cap rate with the difference accreting to AFFO.

Development, whether on spec or build-to-suit tends to be at substantially higher cap rates than acquisitions so REITs that develop will usually have faster growth rates during good times, but it may be wise to trade developers at a slight multiple discount because developments can fail to lease if recession hits. Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) are both excellent companies, but they got clobbered in the Financial Crisis due to having large numbers of developments underway as the crash hit.

With regard to the subcategories of property acquisitions, it is ideal for a REIT to have some sort of proprietary pipeline. It could be a niche or some unique skill which allows them to underwrite assets others cannot. Acquisitions of this nature usually get 50-150 basis points better cap rates relative to asset quality.

Most REITs, however, do not have proprietary pipelines and rely on standard acquisition spreads in which cap rates are preferably at least 100 basis points higher than the blended cost of capital. Be wary, however, of REITs that only have positive acquisition spreads due to a particularly high multiple. They may be able to create AFFO growth by issuing equity at a 4% cost of capital (trading at 25X) and buying properties, but that growth can dry up instantly if the stock price comes back to earth.

Operating and management revenues

While REITs are known for contractual and predictable income, there are a few sources of revenue that are more operating in nature.

Construction revenues.

Asset management fees.

Operating income (hotels or SHOP).

Construction revenues and operating income are similar AFFO quality to variable rent. It may go up in a given period, but it can just as easily come back down. The REIT should be valued based on what the long-term run rate looks like rather than on the peaks and troughs.

Asset management fees are a tricky category because it really depends on the source. Asset management fees from finite life vehicles are likely low quality while those attached to permanent growing vehicles can be sources of sustainable growth. 2 Examples of long-term growth asset management fee streams would be CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (CTO) managing Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (PINE) and Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) third-party managing an increasing number of storage facilities.

The takeaway

Understanding the quality of AFFO informs what multiple at which a REIT should trade. As the market is so focused on historical AFFO growth and often misses the quality aspects that guide forward AFFO growth, there are often large spreads between the multiples at which REITs trade and the multiples at which they should trade.

Knowing the difference allows one to buy the undervalued and avoid the overvalued.