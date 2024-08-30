Generative AI: Software And Services Businesses Will Become Primary Beneficiaries

Summary

  • ASML's advanced lithography technology, including EUV and High NA machines, positions it as a leader in semiconductor manufacturing, crucial for AI and computing power demands.
  • TSMC's roadmap to advance chip technology from N3 to A16 demonstrates its engineering prowess, aiming to increase transistor count on GPUs to over 1 trillion.
  • Despite industry cycles and economic uncertainties, secular growth in semiconductors and AI-driven software and services underpins long-term investment potential.
  • Nvidia's high valuation reflects market enthusiasm for AI, but software and services companies are poised to benefit significantly from generative AI adoption.

Generative AI Digital Mind - Artificial Intelligence Processor - Digital AI Brain Concept

BlackJack3D

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

In 1967, leading scientists and engineers inside the Dutch conglomerate Philips (PHG) had a tremendous achievement to showcase at the company’s annual research exhibition. They had developed a six-barrel

