Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) is a biopharmaceutical company that develops innovative oncology immunotherapies. CLLS uses its proprietary gene-editing technology to create allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR-T therapies through its Universal CAR-T (UCART) platform. Its TALEN gene-editing technology can modify CAR-T cells to target cancer cells and minimize side effects. Currently, the company’s pipeline has fully owned and licensed programs, as well as strategic partnerships with Servier, Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO), AstraZeneca (AZN), Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA), and Primera Therapeutics. Nevertheless, CLLS is still speculative at this stage, but I believe it could complement some long-term biotech portfolios.

UCART: Business Overview

Cellectis is a clinical-stage biotech focused on immunotherapies that use gene-edited, allogeneic Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cells (CAR-T) for cancer treatment. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France, with additional offices in New York and Raleigh, North Carolina. What differentiates CLLS is its proprietary Universal Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell [UCART] platform. This UCART platform creates allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR-T cell therapies designed to treat cancer more effectively.

Thus, CLLS produces CAR-T cells from healthy donors, differentiating it from other gene-editing approaches. After all, those often require a customized process using the patient's cells. So, this suggests that CLLS’ technology could potentially apply to a wide range of patients with malignant cells expressing a particular antigen.

Source: Corporate Presentation. August 2024.

Moreover, CLLS uses Transcription Activator-Like Effector Nucleases [TALEN] gene-editing technology for three key purposes. First, it inhibits the genes responsible for expressing the T-cell receptor. This, in turn, helps prevent graft-versus-host disease (GvHD), where T-cells mistakenly attack the patient's healthy tissues. Second, CLLS’ TALEN inserts CAR genes into T-cells to create CAR-T cells. Then, these bind to specific antigens on malignant cells, allowing them to detect and destroy these cells by releasing cytotoxic molecules. Third, CLLS’ gene editing technology deactivates the CD52 gene. This makes CAR-T cells resistant to treatments that typically deplete endogenous T-cells during lymphodepleting therapy.

Promising But Early-Stage Product Pipeline

Currently, CLLS’ pipeline features both fully owned and partnered programs. Among these, UCART22 is a Phase 1/2 candidate for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia [ALL] that stands out. Additionally, the company has UCART123 in Phase 1 for Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML), and UCART20x22 is in preclinical stages for Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma (NHL). However, CLLS’ recent UCART22-P1 trial is particularly noteworthy, as it leverages CLLS52 (alemtuzumab) as part of the lymphodepletion regimen for ALL. The idea is to use CLLS52 to enhance UCART22’s effectiveness by creating a more favorable environment for CAR-T cells. According to CLLS’ latest corporate presentation, UCART22 and CLLS52 led to a 50% ORR in the FCA lymphodepletion cohort. So, I believe this data suggests it’s a promising combo for ALL. This approach also showed a promising safety profile with no dose-limiting toxicities (DLTs).

Source: Corporate Presentation. August 2024.

Similarly, UCART20x22 targets NHL using dual antigens CD20 and CD22. This candidate also demonstrated a favorable safety profile, with no DLTs or severe adverse events (SAEs) like ICANS or GvHD. It’s important to mention that UCART20x22 is somewhat related to UCART22. While UCART22 is designed for ALL by targeting the CD22 antigen, UCART20x22 is a dual-target therapy specifically developed for NHL. However, UCART20x22 targets both CD20 and CD22. The “20x22” in its name reflects this dual-target approach, which is ideal for addressing aggressive cancers like NHL.

Source: Corporate Presentation. August 2024.

Nonetheless, UCART22’s regulatory milestones likely make it CLLS’ main value driver for now. UCART22 and its supporting agent, CLLS52, received orphan drug designations from the FDA and EU regulators. In my view, this indicates that CLLS has a clear pathway toward securing a competitive foothold in ALL treatments. While CLLS52 itself was associated with one DLT, its corporate presentation said it was linked to cumulative chemotherapy rather than CLLS52.

Valuable Platform: Collaborations and Updates

Using its gene-editing platform, CLLS also collaborates with Iovance Biotherapeutics to enhance tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) treatments. Another key partnership is with Primera Therapeutics, where CLLS is developing an engineering toolbox to correct in vivo mutations in mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA). This last partnership is notable because it could potentially target the root causes of mitochondrial diseases.

Source: CLLS’s website.

But more importantly, CLLS collaborates with Servier and Allogene in its licensed programs. One of the standout therapies from those partnerships is UCART19, also known as Cemacabtagene Ansegedleucel. It’s worth noting that UCART19 is licensed to Servier for rights outside the US, and Allogene has US rights. However, UCART19 is primarily indicated for B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) and is currently transitioning to Phase 2 pivotal trials. CLLS also has UCART19 in Phase 1 trials for Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL). However, at this point, CLLS can only expect potential milestone payments and royalties from the sales and successful development of UCART19.

Nevertheless, beyond UCART19, CLLS is exclusively developing other Phase 1 drugs with ALLO. For instance, ALLO-715 and ALLO-605 are both indicated for Multiple Myeloma (MM). Its partnership with ALLO also works on ALLO-316 for renal cell carcinoma (RCC). So, clearly, one of CLLS’ main strategic focuses is cultivating partnerships that further its oncology pipeline.

Source: BALLI-01 Trial Update.

Furthermore, it’s worth mentioning that management also disclosed that it anticipates Phase 1/2 BALLI-01 trial results by yearend 2024. It's also worth highlighting CLLS’ partnership with AstraZeneca, which centers on its proprietary TALEN gene-editing technology. This collaboration was a $220 million equity investment, with milestone payments ranging from $70.0 million to $220.0 million per product. The idea is to develop up to 10 novel oncology, immunology, and rare disease products. So, this partnership alone could provide CLLS with significant IP over time.

Relatively Cheap: Valuation Analysis

From a valuation perspective, CLLS trades at a $230.3 million market cap, making it a microcap in its sector. Its balance sheet holds $149.0 million in cash and equivalents against $44.0 million in financial debt. Its book value stands at $148.6 million, implying a P/B multiple of 1.5. For comparison, its sector’s median P/B is 2.9, so CLLS does seem relatively undervalued. Additionally, according to Seeking Alpha’s dashboard on CLLS, the company is forecasted to generate $56.4 million in revenues by 2025. This prices CLLS at a forward P/S ratio of 2.6. Once again, this looks cheap compared to its sector’s median forward P/S of 3.9.

Source: Seeking Alpha.

Moreover, I estimate its latest quarterly cash flow was $51.2 million by adding its CFOs and Net CAPEX. However, I believe Q2 2024 was an outlier in that regard, as CLLS saw a notable decrease in accounts receivable of $61.4 million, which boosted its Q2 2024 CFOs.

I calculate that if CLLS’ accounts receivable remained constant, then its quarterly cash burn would have been $10.2 million. I believe this is a more prudent cash burn estimate, and it would imply a cash runway of about 3.7 years.

This is still a relatively safe runway, but we must also consider that CLLS’ fully owned IP remains in Phase 1 or earlier stages. So, CLLS’ research is still years away from any potential regulatory approvals.

Investment Caveats: Risk Analysis

Naturally, CLLS’ main risks relate to its still highly speculative IP. None of its candidates have been approved yet, and they’re still years away from achieving that. This means CLLS will still have to perform more Phase 2 and 3 trials, which might negate its promising early trial results so far. If this happens, shareholders would likely seek significant losses because its accumulated cash burn would become substantial by then.

Source: TradingView.

Additionally, even if its products achieve regulatory approval, they’ll still face competition. For instance, the ALL market was estimated at $2.8 billion in 2023. However, it has multiple treatments and competitors, so CLLS would need a highly effective product to be competitive in that market. If CLLS’ products are subpar or not decisively superior, it’ll also limit its market potential. Since there’s a long wait until CLLS has to do any product launches, this also adds considerable uncertainty to its bull case. Nevertheless, I think CLLS’ IP seems relatively differentiated in its sector and could be a viable speculative “buy” due to its cheap valuation.

Speculative Long-Term Buy: Conclusion

Overall, CLLS could be a viable addition to a long-term biotech portfolio. The company’s IP is clearly still in the very early stages, but it could pay off if investors are willing to wait. CLLS does have enough resources to fund its research for the foreseeable future. It also has several partnerships and regulatory designations that corroborate its platform’s potential. However, I can’t give it a “strong-buy” rating since it’s all still relatively speculative now. Still, I think it’s a good speculative “buy” for investors who understand the inherent biotech risks.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.