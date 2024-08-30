Undercovered Dozen: United Natural Foods, Procter & Gamble, Archer Aviation, Embraer +

The Undercovered Dozen profile picture
The Undercovered Dozen
604 Followers

Summary

  • The 'Undercovered' Dozen series highlights 12 lesser-known stocks, offering fresh investment ideas and encouraging community discussion on their potential.
  • Kraken Robotics Inc. is seen as a Strong Buy due to explosive revenue growth, asset-light balance sheet, and confident leadership, with a $3 two-year price target.
  • Procter & Gamble maintains high profitability and market leadership, according to Cash Flow Venue; its stock offers a margin of safety.
  • Glen Bradford highlights Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac junior preferreds as attractive due to strong net worth and earnings, despite ongoing conservatorship.
  • Take a look and share your thoughts: are any of these worth a deeper review?

twelve types of sea salt in square bowls

lvenks/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

The 'Undercovered' Dozen is a Seeking Alpha editor-curated series highlighting 12 undercovered stock articles from the last week to provide ideas and provoke discussion among the community.

Today we're looking at articles published between

This article was written by

The Undercovered Dozen profile picture
The Undercovered Dozen
604 Followers
Some tickers are covered more than others on the site, so with The Undercovered Dozen our Editors highlight twelve actionable investment ideas on tickers with less coverage. These ideas can range from "boring" large caps to promising up-and-coming small caps. Specifically, the inclusion criteria for "undercovered" include: market cap greater than $100 million, more than 800 symbol page views in the last 90 days on Seeking Alpha, and fewer than two articles published in the past 30 days. Follow this account to receive a weekly review of twelve of these undercovered ideas from our valued analysts.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given that any particular security, portfolio, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The author is not advising you personally concerning the nature, potential, value or suitability of any particular security or other matter. You alone are solely responsible for determining whether any investment, security or strategy, or any product or service, is appropriate or suitable for you based on your investment objectives and personal and financial situation. The author is an employee of Seeking Alpha. Any views or opinions expressed herein may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ABBV--
AbbVie Inc.
ABBV:CA--
AbbVie Inc.
ACHR--
Archer Aviation Inc.
ACHR.WS--
Archer Aviation Inc. WT EXP 091626
ALDX--
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News