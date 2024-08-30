J Studios

Powell Industries: Expanding Capacity To Convert Backlog

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) is a leading industrials sector company focused on the electrical components and equipment industry. It has benefited from the AI surge, driving a significant upside in its stock. Accordingly, POWL notched a 1Y total return of more than 90%, attributed to its broad-based growth across several sectors.

In my bullish POWL article in June 2024, I enunciated the benefits of its increased data center exposure. However, I also highlighted that capacity constraints could slow its growth. Therefore, Powell Industries must execute a solid capacity expansion phase to capitalize on its robust backlog.

In POWL's FQ3 earnings release, management assured investors the company's capacity expansion is on track. The company updated investors that it has completed expanding its "Houston facility on the Gulf Coast." In addition, its electrical products factory expansion is on track for completion sometime in FY2025. Powell has also acquired "nine acres of property neighboring" its Houston HQ, broadening its warehousing capabilities and fabrication opportunities.

Therefore, I assess that Powell Industries has demonstrated its ability to expand its capacity quickly to improve the efficacious conversion of its vast backlog worth $1.3B in Q2. While the metric was "unchanged sequentially," POWL recorded a 50% revenue growth in the same quarter, suggesting strong visibility for new orders ($356M in Q2). In addition, POWL's book-to-bill ratio of 1.2 corroborates the stability in its backlog, lending credence to the company's revenue outlook.

Consequently, management updated investors that it has confidence in improving the "convertibility" in its backlog to the 60% range. Therefore, I assess that it has afforded investors improved clarity into its forward outlook, even though we must still be careful about a possible growth normalization phase.

Powell Industries' Secular Growth Thesis

Powell estimates (TIKR)

As seen above, Powell Industries has benefited from robust commercial activity across several sectors over the past year. The secular global electrification trend has remained robust. While downstream challenges impacted the EV market growth, energy storage is becoming increasingly important, helping to mitigate some of the headwinds.

Moreover, the long-term data center opportunity is expected to help maintain substantial order flow visibility as electrical utilities ramp up their capabilities to supply the power-hungry data centers. These massive thematic growth drivers are expected to sustain POWL's long-term profitability growth inflection.

Although Powell Industries' topline growth could slow as it laps tough comps while increasing its capacity to leverage its backlog, its margins are expected to remain relatively stable. As a result, it should help provide more confidence to long-term investors in holding on to their bets, further bolstering buying sentiments on the stock.

POWL Investors Must Scrutinize Its Cash Flow Management

Powell Industries estimates (TIKR)

Notwithstanding my optimism about POWL, there are valid concerns about its cash management as the company seeks to actualize its backlog. The company indicated cash and equivalents of $374M in Q2, up from Q1's $365M. Its debt-free balance sheet affords the company substantial investment flexibility bolstered by its solid operating margins.

However, there are concerns about whether a potentially more aggressive investment cadence could affect its free cash flow margins over the next FY. Wall Street's estimates suggest a marked decline from last year's 25% FCF margin, behooving caution.

Furthermore, POWL management highlighted that it anticipates "rising working capital requirements" to convert its backlog. Therefore, the company must maintain robust profitability margins to help improve its cash flow conversion. While Powell Industries' debt-free balance sheet works well in its favor, investors must reflect caution into its FCF conversion and scrutinize its cash management capabilities over the next year.

POWL Stock: Valuation Bifurcation Suggests Undervaluation

POWL Quant Grades (Seeking Alpha)

POWL's "A" range factor grades underscore the bullishness of its growth prospects. It suggests that the company's solid fundamentals are aligned with market sentiments ("A" momentum grade). It also boasts a sector-leading "A+" growth grade, although its "B" valuation grade suggests a discernible valuation bifurcation.

POWL's forward adjusted PEG ratio of 1.24 is more than 30% below its sector median, suggesting relative undervaluation. Therefore, it seems like the market has not gone overboard in re-rating its secular growth prospects. Hence, I assess that the market has accorded a substantial margin of safety against a possible growth normalization phase as it executes its capacity expansion to convert its massive backlog.

Is POWL Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

POWL price chart (weekly, medium-term, adjusted for dividends) (TradingView)

POWL's price action suggests it's undergoing an extended consolidation zone between the $120 support level and $210 resistance level. Buying momentum has remained robust, corroborating that it's increasingly likely to be an accumulation zone.

As a result, I'm confident that POWL is building up toward a potential breakout zone above its $210 level. More aggressive buy entries can be considered above its $120 critical support level, providing potentially more attractive risk/reward upside.

Despite that, I assess that POWL's risk/reward remains relatively attractive, given the bullishness of its uptrend continuation thesis.

Risks To POWL's Thesis

Powell Industries is required to execute a massive capacity expansion program to actualize its substantial backlog. However, it could also substantially affect its working capital requirements, heightening its execution risks. As a result, it could also affect its cash flow management, potentially impacting its FCF margins.

While POWL has diversified exposure across several industries, growth prospects in data centers have lifted buying optimism in the stock. An unanticipated slowdown in AI infrastructure investments could affect buying optimism as investors adjust their expectations about the downstream AI growth inflection. Therefore, downstream AI monetization must be monitored closely as it could affect the robustness of upstream AI infrastructure investments in the medium term.

Rating: Maintain Buy.

