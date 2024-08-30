Robert Way

JD.com "JD" (NASDAQ:JD) peaked along with most Chinese companies in early 2021. China has had a challenging time in recent years. Low growth, high-interest rates, geopolitical tensions, and other factors have caused Chinese companies' valuations to decline, and the stocks have been heading lower or stuck in the mud for years.

Moreover, recent reports from Alibaba (BABA), PDD Holdings (PDD), and other Chinese tech giants have been uninspiring. Contrary to the trend, JD's earnings were solid, and despite record profitability, JD is dirt cheap.

Today, JD.com is swimming in money, as the recent stagnant growth phase has enabled the company to become increasingly profitable. Considering JD's enormous $28B cash position and relatively insignificant debt load, its enterprise value is only around $24B (5.6x TTM net income).

JD's missing component is sales growth. However, growth could return after the recent sideways period is over. Moreover, a lower interest rate environment should increase liquidity, potentially sparking global growth and increasing JD's revenues and profitability potential. This dynamic could enable JD's multiple to expand, leading to a higher stock price in future years.

Technical Image - Likely Turning Around Long-Term

JD (stockcharts.com )

JD has been in a long-term bear market that began in early 2021 and may have ended earlier this year. From peak to trough, we've seen about an 80% drop in JD's stock price, from an ATH of around $100 to a recent low of around $20.

It looks like we have a long term inverse head and shoulders developing, with the "head" around $20, and the neck/shoulder line support is around $25. On the upside, JD faces $35-40 resistance, but could go higher after breaking out above the resistance line.

Recent Earnings - Very Solid

JD reported Q2 non-GAAP EPADS of $1.29 vs. the estimate of just $0.87. It reported sales of $40.1B, 1.2% YoY. TTM's operating cash flow came in at $10.2B, a 41% increase YoY. While sales missed the consensus estimate by $710M, the considerable profitability increase more than made up for the weaker-than-expected sales figure.

JD's Profitability Continues Improving

EPS vs. estimates (seekingalpha.com )

Despite the slower than expected growth environment, JD has not missed its EPS estimates in at least its last 20 quarters (5-years). The consensus TTM EPS estimate was $2.94, yet, JD achieved $3.75, an impressive 28% outperformance rate. While JD's EPS estimates are for around $4 in 2024 and 2025, we may see considerable outperformance as we advance.

If we apply a relatively modest 10% outperformance to 2024's EPS estimate and a 15% outperformance rate to the 2025 estimate, we arrive at about $4.30 in EPS for 2024 and roughly $5 for 2025. This dynamic suggests that JD trades at only about 5.2 times forward EPS estimates, which is extremely cheap for a company in JD's position.

JD Is Just Too Cheap

EPS estimates (seekingalpha.com )

JD trades at a very low P/E multiple. Also, despite the consensus estimates being $4.11 for 2025, higher-end estimates range from $5-5.50 and higher. JD's EPS estimates are likely sandbagged, and it is highly likely to outperform. Moreover, we could see sales growth improvements leading to a higher-than-expected profitability increase, multiple expansion, and a considerably higher stock price.

JD's Stock - Below Wall Street Targets

Targets (seekingalpha.com)

The average price target for JD is around $41, roughly 56% above current deeply depressed levels. Moreover, even the lowest price target is around $28, well above current prices. Higher-end estimates go up to $70, implying the potential for approximately 170% upside in the next year. In any case, JD's price is extremely low and will likely not remain this depressed for long.

Where JD's stock could go in the future

Year 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Revenue Bs $160 $174 $185 $196 $208 $218 Revenue growth 6% 9% 7% 6% 6% 5% EPS $4.30 $5.20 $5.80 $6.44 $7.08 $7.80 EPS growth 38% 21% 12% 11% 10% 9% Forward P/E 7 8 9 10 11 11 Stock price $36 $46 $58 $71 $86 $99 Click to enlarge

Source: The Financial Prophet

As growth returns to the global economy and China, growth should return to JD. Moreover, JD should benefit as the Fed and other central banks pivot toward a more accessible monetary environment. JD's increased sales growth should enable it to continue improving profitability, and we could see double-digit EPS growth persisting in future years. The improving economic and growth dynamic should enable JD's P/E ratio to expand from the recent 5-6 range to 7-10 or higher. Therefore, JD's stock has a high probability of appreciating in the coming years.

Risks to JD.com

JD is a solid company, but it is Chinese. Chinese companies have increased geopolitical and other risk factors associated with them. The increased risk and uncertainties are why the P/E multiple is low in JD and other top Chinese companies. JD also faces macroeconomic and competition risks in China and its foreign markets. JD's most significant risk may be its stagnant growth image and whether it can shake off the low growth phase, enabling its business to shift to higher growth in a more attractive economic environment. Investors should consider these and other risks before investing in JD.com.