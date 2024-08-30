J Studios/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Thesis

My analysis suggests Corpay, Inc. (CPAY) is poised for growth, especially in Corporate Payments and international markets, and the company’s recent Q2 2024 earnings and outlook back this up, which I'll cover in this article. As for the latter, non-GAAP EPS hit $4.55, beating estimates by $0.04.

And revenue came in at $975.7 million, right on target.

In my research, I argue that Corpay’s smart acquisitions and focus on expanding its payment solutions keep it in a strong position. For growth-focused investors, it looks like a good bet.

About Corpay, Inc.

Corpay, Inc., a big name in global corporate payments, focuses on modern solutions to streamline business expenses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Corpay is part of the S&P 500 (SP500). In 2023, the company pulled in $3.8 billion in revenue.

Founded as FLEETCOR Technologies in 2000, the company started with regional fuel cards. Over time, they grew by making strategic acquisitions. By 2024, they rebranded to Corpay to better match their wide range of payment services, including accounts payable automation, cross-border payments, vehicle payments, and lodging payments.

To break it down, Corpay is a payment solutions business that simplifies financial management by offering solutions to streamline accounts payable (AP) to disburse suppliers’ payments, cross-border payments worldwide with real-time exchange rates and risk management tools; a suite of commercial cards to enhance control and tracking of business expenses (such as business travel, corporate cards, virtual cards, and more); a vehicle payment solution to manage fuel and maintenance expenses for companies that manage their fleet of vehicles; a lodging payment system to manage hotel bookings and expenses as part of a business travel program; and risk management tools to help manage cash flow and currency fluctuations. Corpay is also known for its tech integration, with a focus on syncing its solutions and services with existing financial systems for all industries (think manufacturing, healthcare, entertainment, and finance, all sizes, small or mega), both local and international.

Corpay serves over 800,000 business clients worldwide, solidifying its place in corporate payments. The company continues to grow, like when it bought Paymerang back in May, an accounts payable automation firm, for $475 million. Corpay’s CEO, Ron Clarke, has led the company since its start, driving its growth from a niche service to a global leader in corporate payments.

I make a point to mention CEO Clarke, whom Dan Loeb, the American hedge fund manager of Third Point, once said on Seeking Alpha that he “belongs on the Mount Rushmore of capital allocators.” In the past six months, Clarke led Corpay in deploying over $2 billion in M&A and share repurchases, which Loeb believes will boost 2025 earnings by 7%.

Corpay's Market Performance

Fast Graphs

Looking at CPAY compared to the broader market, specifically the S&P 500 ETF (SPY), a few things stand out to me: the stock price jumped from $148.40 in January 2017 to $311.02 in August 2024, definitely a solid 110% increase, but when you stack that against SPY, it doesn't shine as bright. That's because SPY not only grew more but also paid dividends along the way. That is, Corpay’s annualized return of 10.16% without dividends doesn’t keep up with SPY’s 12.48%. Toss in those dividends, and SPY’s compound growth rate hits 13.58%, leaving Corpay’s 10.16% lagging.

Fast Graphs

For growth-oriented investors (like myself), Corpay not paying dividends isn't a big deal because they’re plowing profits back into the business instead of paying shareholders, and that's necessary for long-term growth. Bottom line here: Corpay has room to grow, but for income seekers, the lack of dividends and its lag SPY will give them cause for pause.

Corpay’s Q2 2024 Earnings Highlights

In Q2 2024, Corpay pulled in $976 million in revenue, up 7% (without their Russia business which sold in August 2023), hitting the high end of their goals. Cash EPS jumped 14% to $4.55, beating their midpoint by $0.05. Furthermore, business trends picked up — CEO Clarke noted “noticeable” trend improvements in all three of their key businesses with retention rates almost at 92%, a 100 basis point gain from last year. Same-store sales flattened out, improving by 2% sequentially.

New bookings shot up 21%, fueled by a 28% boost in Corporate Payments sales. The Corporate Payments segment had a standout quarter, with revenue up 18% and spend volume rising 19%. Sales in this segment soared 34%, with card penetration growing by 6% to over 11%. Management expects Corporate Payments to make up 40% of Corpay’s portfolio by next year, up from 30% now.

International operations performed very well, especially in Brazil, where revenue jumped 20% and sales shot up 27%. Brazil’s business is “clicking on all cylinders.” The business of selling toll tags is doing brisk business—it has sold 9% more tags just in this quarter—because the tags have been made available in so many places: at toll booths, at malls and retail outlets, in new cars, and anywhere people drive.

Much more interesting is how they are getting existing customers to spend more through additional services, such as fuel and car-oriented products. One such service, for dealing with traffic tickets and car registrations, has grown by 40% in a quarter. They put reminders for these services on the app’s homepage, which leads to more sales, something management noted several times on the conference call as a “snowballing” effect happening in Brazil.

The international fleet business, especially in Australia and the UK, also boosted performance. Strategic buys were key here. The Paymerang deal, according to management, should add $25-35 million to H2 revenue, while the GPS acquisition is set to bring in over $125 million by 2025. These moves are expected to significantly boost earnings, thanks to synergies.

By synergies, you can imagine that as the “shattering (breaking down of) the acquired IT systems” of Paymerang and GPS and consolidating them into their own, whereby the company anticipates reducing expenses related to maintaining multiple systems. Furthermore, they plan to use a “broader product line to increase revenues” by cross-selling the newly acquired payment products to their existing customer base, which will help sales grow. They plan to streamline back-office operations to achieve a “significant streamlining of G&A” to help cut costs and increase efficiency. Altogether, these synergies will contribute roughly “$0.50 of accretion” to earnings next year, so these strategic synergistic moves will have a meaningful profitability boost.

Moving forward, Corpay is holding its guidance for the full-year 2024 with $4 billion in revenue and $19 in cash EPS, along with higher revenue growth in Q4 and $21 in run-rate cash EPS by 2025. Sequential revenue growth is expected, with margins expanding 200 to 250 basis points from Q2 to Q4. There is strong operating leverage in the model, with a margin flow-through rate of 80-90% on additional revenue.

Corpay intends to dispose of vehicle-related assets of up to $400 million, which should presumably go to fund share buybacks to offset dilution. The underperforming North American fleet and lodging operations are now back in growth mode, and should see organic revenue growth in Q4.

And finally, financial management is robust, with $325 million of free cash flow generated in Q2 and EBITDA margin widening to 53.1% due to tight expense control and reductions in bad debt.

Corpay’s Valuation

CPAY's blended P/E ratio is 17.00x looks cheap to me compared to its usual 19.78x. This could mean the stock is a bit undervalued, especially with its solid earnings growth.

Fast Graphs

An earnings yield of 5.88% shows Corpay is making good money, and their 14.26% earnings growth rate backs that up. The BB+ credit rating is decent but not perfect, most likely due to Corpay's debt load, with a 47.77% debt-to-capital ratio. But keep in mind, the company has a strong expense discipline ethic reflected in their bad debt expense dropping $7 million this quarter, or 20%, from last year, landing at $28 million, which is 5 basis points of total spend.

Corpay’s Risks & Headwinds

On a less positive note, there’s been very little revenue growth impact from the North American fleet and lodging businesses, an area that dropped revenue by 10% in Q2. While both segments appear to have stabilized, they’re not really growing at this point; management describes them as flat, not accelerating.

Corpay also faces broader challenges like weaker foreign exchange rates and lower fuel prices, which will likely hit revenue in late 2024. There are fewer flight cancellations and homeowner insurance claims, an issue management expects to continue, with flat room nights expected in Q3 and a seasonal Q4 dip. While organic revenue was up 6%, the growth wasn’t evenly spread across segments, with some areas dragging.

The Paymerang acquisition pushed leverage to 2.8x, and while this was within their target, it would still be risky if cash flows came in short of expectations. Rising interest expenses ($6 million more than last year because of higher rates and more debt) could drag on profits if rates stay high. Even with an expected $400 million in divestitures, dilution would likely ensue if stock buybacks do not fully offset the company’s acquisitions.

Lastly, the company also cited unsettled macroeconomic conditions, which meant results could come in at the lower end of its guidance. Much of the expected growth in the back half of the year would be seasonal, particularly gift card-related revenue, which could be unsustainable long term. Consider that the company counts on a big seasonal boost from the gift card business to drive revenue growth in the second half of the year.

Corpay's Rating

I rate Corpay, Inc. a “Buy” as the company’s growth looks good, particularly in Corporate Payments and the international arena; meanwhile, the pipeline of growth drivers, such as the acquisitions of Paymerang and GPS, along with new markets like Brazil, should give earnings a nice punch. Risks (always) abound, including the higher debt load I mentioned (with possible dilution risk) and flat spots in a few areas. But, all in all, considering strong earnings growth, an undervalued stock, and solid cash flow, Corpay, Inc. stock looks like a winner to me for the growth-oriented investor.