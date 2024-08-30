tumsasedgars

Written by Sam Kovacs

Introduction

In January this year, I wrote an article titled "SCHD vs. Us After 3 Years".

In that article, I presented various reasons why I believed that dividend investors would be better suited to a do-it-yourself approach. These included security selection, timing entry and exits, and sector rotation.

We used our Low Yield Dividend Portfolio as a comparison, which has returned a total of 82.8% since inception vs. 43.7% for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Figure 1: Low Yield vs SCHD (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

This outperformance has continued this year, with the Low Yield portfolio returning 14.6% vs. the 11.7%.

Figure 2: Low Yield vs SCHD YTD (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

I expect that the difference in performance will continue in upcoming quarters and even exacerbate due to the SCHD's Achilles Heel, which I'll present in this article.

SCHD's Composition

To fully appreciate SCHD's structural weakness, let's look at how the fund is built:

SCHD tracks the Dow Jones US Dividend 100 index. This index is a subset of the Dow Jones Broad market index which focuses on 100 dividend stocks which:

Pay a dividend consistently for at least 10 years.

Have a market cap of at least $500mn

Have an average trading volume of $2mn per day.

Those stocks are ranked per dividend, and the top half are considered for selection. The final selection is based on 4 factors, given equal weight:

FCF to total debt.

Return on equity.

Dividend Yield.

Five-Year Dividend Growth Rate.

Companies are scored based on these, and the top 100 are included in the index. It applies a modified market-cap weighting process, which starts with market-cap to determine weight and adds an additional weighting factor based on dividend yield.

Every quarter it rebalances to ensure no position is more than 4% and no sector is more than 25%.

Up until now, it has sounded like a very sound index that incorporates a couple of quality/profitability metrics with dividend metrics.

No wonder it is so popular with dividend investors.

SCHD's top 10 positions

Below are the top 10 positions from SCHD. All of these are good companies, and except CSCO and KO, all of them are in our coverage. Interestingly though, only one of them is on our Buy List, with most on our watch list, and a few on our sell list.

1. Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) which has been on a tear. It is on our sell list, and I'll confess we sold too early and were too eager to get out of this one. This was a mistake. It is not a costly one as we've been just as able to generate similar returns in other names, but an error in judgment nonetheless.

Figure 3: LMT DFT Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

But looking at the DFT Chart above, one might ask how high we really think LMT will go before topping out? A 10% increase might be all that LMT has left in store if we look at the past decade as any indication.

2. AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) has also had a nice run recently. It is in our portfolios but now on our sell list. We sold 1/8th of our position at $180, another 8th at $190, and looking to further exit at $200 and beyond.

Figure 4: ABBV DFT Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

Great stock and a great company, but once again, we must consider the ratio of potential upside to downside at these levels, which is why we're gradually exiting. To be fair, SCHD is also exiting gradually as it rebalances it to a 4% weight every quarter.

3. The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) is currently on our watch list, and we're holding it as we believe it is a brilliant business, which is neither a buy or a sell currently. It's a solid watch/hold.

Figure 5: HD DFT Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

Don't be fooled by the DFT Chart here, the growth rates for HD have slowed, and we must adapt expectations accordingly.

4. BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) is also on our watch/hold list. The stock has provided us with brilliant returns despite the unsatisfactory dividend growth over the past couple of years.

Figure 6: BLK DFT Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

Above $900, we will be looking to start scaling out of our position, as the risk/reward will start to sour, especially given the low dividend growth.

5. Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is the one stock in the top 10 which we don't cover. We have owned it in the past, but the dividend growth rate has just been too low for us to care about the dividend yields the market has offered us.

Figure 7: CSCO DFT Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

Not interested in it, and don't think I would be for the foreseeable future.

6. The Coca-Cola Company (KO) was dropped from our coverage. It has many of the things we love in a business (as in many ways we're Munger/Buffett wannabes). But it seldom offers a price at which we would be willing to buy it. I need a 4% yield on KO to get behind it. When that day returns, it will also return to our portfolios. At the current price, however, it is close to historical tops relative to its dividend.

Figure 8: KO DFT Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

7. Amgen Inc. (AMGN) is the largest position in our Low Yield Dividend portfolio. It is currently on our watch/hold list, and we will be looking to exit above $360.

Figure 9: AMGN DFT Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

We're very happy with the returns we got over AMGN.

8. Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) is also on our watch/hold list, and we'll be looking to start exiting the position above $230.

Figure 10: TXN DFT Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

9. Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is the only stock on the list which is on our Buy List.

Figure 11: BMY DFT Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

I waited to see validation that the bottom was in, and I think we've seen this now, and think it's a good high yield play below $50.

10. PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) is on our watch/hold list but not in our portfolios as it hasn't yet come down to our target buy prices in the past cycle.

Figure 12: PEP DFT Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

Like all the 10 companies here (bar Cisco) We like it, just not buying at this price.

The make-up of the top 10 reflects both the good and the bad of SCHD: The good is that it inevitably picks very high quality dividend stocks. The bad is that it is a poor evaluator of valuations, and doesn't time entries and exits into positions based on under and overvaluations.

This is the biggest explanation of why SCHD has continued to underperform relative to us: We can weigh our positions based on conviction more than SCHD does (it has no conviction).

But this isn't what worries me going forward.

SCHD's Achilles Heel

Maybe you can figure out the hint by yourself by looking at the sector diversification pie chart below:

Figure 13: SCHD Diversification (Seeking Alpha)

(Hint: It's not what is there, it's what isn't)

There are 11 GICS sectors. Only 10 are presented here. One is missing entirely from SCHD: Real Estate.

Real estate is totally excluded from the Dow Jones US Dividend 100 index. I haven't quite figured out why, all I know is that it is.

In comparison, the S&P 500 (SPY) has 2.33% of holdings in real estate, and even the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) has 0.21% in real estate stocks.

Our Low Yield portfolio has 13% in REITs. Our Hybrid and High yield portfolios have 20-25%.

Recently, this hasn't been a drag on SCHD. As you can see in the chart below, the real estate stocks included in the Low Yield portfolio have underperformed the SCHD year to date.

Figure 14: our REITs vs SCHD YTD (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

This underperformance is even more marked if we look at the performance of the low-yield portfolio's REITs vs. SCHD since inception.

Figure 15: our REITs vs SCHD (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

In other words, while we have beaten the SCHD by 39% since inception, it is NOT because of REITs. If anything, our REITs have been a drag on our performance, and if we had not owned any, our performance would have been even better.

It should be noted that our REIT exposure in this portfolio was single-digit weight up until late 2023 when we increased it to double digits over the course of a couple of quarters.

But one must ask themselves: Is REIT underperformance over?

On May 16th, I wrote an article saying it was the "best time to buy REITs since the Great Financial Crisis of 2009".

Since then, The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (XLRE) has returned 21% vs. the SCHD's 9% return.

Figure 16: XLRE vs SCHD (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

In my most recent article, in which I said Jerome Powell has officially launched REIT season with his remarks at Jackson Hole, I highlighted that the undervaluation in REITs persists.

REITs are still the most undervalued they have been relative to global equities in the whole century.

Figure 17: Real Estate vs Global Equities (Hazelview Investments)

But the gap is closing, as we see in the recent performance bout, which, I believe, is launching a multi-quarter outperformance of REITs.

SCHD has no exposure to REITs, and therefore makes it an inadequate vehicle, or at least an incomplete vehicle for dividend investors.

At the very least, dividend investors would want to add a REIT fund. The Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (RQI) is one that I have recommended in the past.

But as we've shown time and time again, a do-it-yourself approach can provide better returns if done better. For those of you who are so inclined, I wrote an article with 12 REIT picks recently. You can read it here.

Conclusion

SCHD does many things right in security selection, but like most passive products it has many shortcomings which make it a suboptimal product. Sure it's set it and forget it, but I believe that investors would be better served with a vanilla S&P 500 product if that was their desire.

The lack of real estate exposure, however, is a massive Achilles heel, and dividend investors should make sure they make the right adjustments going forward.