PGIM Short Duration High Yield Income Fund Q2 2024 Commentary

Market Review
- U.S. high yield bonds posted positive returns in Q2 (with spreads rising modestly from their early May post-GFC tights) amid supportive fundamentals, light net new supply, increased evidence of an economic soft landing, and growing expectations that there will be a pivot to rate cuts by the Fed sometime in the second half of 2024.
- Retail demand remained positive in Q2, with flows into high yield bond mutual funds and ETFs accelerating the last two months of the quarter. Primary market activity was the lightest of 2024 in June following several months of heavy issuance. Year to date, new issue volume totals $165 billion, up from $94.6 billion through the same period last year. However, refinancings comprised the bulk of that activity, with issuance totaling just $31.2 billion excluding refinancing activity.
- Spreads ended Q2 at 309 bps, up from 299 bps at the end of Q1. Average yields rose 25 bps to end the period at 7.91%. For the quarter, the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate High Yield Index gained 1.09%, producing excess returns of 0.36% versus Treasuries.
- Meanwhile, the par-weighted U.S. high yield default rate, including distressed exchanges, ended June at 1.79%, down from 2.59% at the end of Q1 and down from 2.84% at the end of 2023, according to J.P. Morgan.
Portfolio Positioning
- In terms of positioning, we continue to look for opportunities to add risk on pullbacks.
- Overweights in the Fund include cable and housing. The Fund is underweight consumer, retail, and healthcare.
2Q 2024 Performance
- The Fund underperformed its benchmark, the Bloomberg US High Yield Ba/B-rated 1-5 Year 1% Capped Index, gross of fees.
- Overall sector allocation was the largest contributor to performance during the period, with an underweight to the U.S. high yield corporate sector, along with an overweight to emerging markets high yield sector, contributing most.
- Overall security selection also contributed to performance, with selection in cable & satellite, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, and electric utilities, contributing most. This was partially offset by security selection in telecom, technology, and chemicals, which detracted.
- Within industry, overweights to cable & satellite and telecom, along with an underweight to technology, detracted most. An underweight to media & entertainment and an overweight to chemicals contributed.
- From a market perspective, on average, having less risk in the Fund relative to the relevant benchmark over the reporting period contributed modestly to performance.
|PGIM Investments ranked 3 out of 49, 13 out of 47, 10 out of 46 firms for the 1-, 5- and 10-year periods ended 12/31/2023, respectively. See back page for methodology which takes into account Lipper rankings. PGIM Short Duration High Yield Fund (Class Z) Lipper total return ranking for the 1-, 3-, 5-, and 10-year periods as of 12/31/2023 for the Short High Yield Funds category were: 18/63, 20/61, 3/49, and 2/37, respectively. Lipper Funds category rankings are based on total return, do not take sales charges into account, and are calculated against all funds in each fund’s respective Lipper category. Lipper total return ranking for the 1-, 3-, 5-, and 10-year periods as of 6/30/2024: 20/75, 34/70, 9/61, and 3/48, respectively. Past Performance is no guarantee of future results.
Bottom-up Sector Positioning
High Yield Corporates
- With spreads hovering near post-GFC tights, we believe they are close to fair value and we expect excess returns to come mostly from carry in Q3 2024. While the economic backdrop and overall high yield fundamentals are generally supportive of tighter spread levels, we believe the market is underpricing global geopolitical risk and uncertainty regarding the U.S. elections. Therefore, we maintain a slightly cautious outlook. That said, any geopolitical flare-up will likely provide any opportunity to add risk, as most instances typically cause only temporary spread widening.
- While the credit ratings profile of the high yield market is very strong by historical standards and balance sheets for high yield issuers remain solid, fundamentals are no longer on an improving trajectory as revenue growth appears to be stalling. Overall, U.S. high yield issuers are enjoying margin expansion and able to pass through and hold onto price increases. However, higher costs are leading to some margin deterioration in certain sectors.
- The lagged effects of higher policy rates and tighter lending standards from banks remain headwinds to economic growth. Unemployment remains at historically low levels, fueling continued consumption. However, should the labor market weaken and consumers pull back, downward pressures on corporate earnings and profit margins will increase. Moreover, as high yield issuers are forced to refinance debt at higher interest rates, higher interest costs will continue to lead to continued deterioration in coverage ratios—albeit from very high levels.
- Due to the strength of most issuer’s balance sheets, the absence of a significant maturity wall through 2024, manageable maturities in 2025 and 2026, and the declining probability of a recession, we expect default rates to remain flat or even decline over the next 12 months. That said, the increased frequency of aggressive liability management exercises and distressed exchanges from sponsored issuers bears watching.
Bank Loans
- While our outlook is tempered by recession risk and price volatility, we expect loans to post strongly positive total returns in 2024, with any expected decline in prices to be offset by currently high all-in current coupons. Given the more challenging fundamental backdrop, we favor public, BB and high single-B loans over sponsor-owned, low single-B and CCC loans as we expect those lower-quality loans to be most impacted by higher interest rates.
- We believe that credit selection and deep, fundamental credit research/modeling is becoming increasingly important, and that the avoidance of defaults will be the biggest driver of alpha over the next 12– 24 months.
Emerging Markets Debt
- We own select emerging markets corporate bonds that offer compelling relative value and spread-tightening potential.
Investment-Grade Corporates
- We are overweight select investment grade names that trade at attractive, high yield-type spreads that should benefit from meaningful spread tightening.
Credit Quality
- By quality, all credit tiers posted positive returns, with lower-quality credit (CCCs) outperforming on a total return basis. The automotive, metals & mining, and retail industries were among the outperformers, while cable & satellite and telecom underperformed.
Bottom-up Sector Positioning
Top Industry Overweights
Building Materials & Home Construction (Industry Weight: 6.2%, Active: +3.1%)
- Homebuilders are coming off an exceptionally strong 2023 and the outlook remains healthy in 2024. The sector continues to benefit from strong demand and reduced existing home sales as homeowners with low mortgage rates are reluctant to move. Companies have used free cash flow to significantly improve their balance sheets.
Gaming & Lodging & Leisure (Industry Weight: 11.0%, Active: +2.3%)
- Cruise lines continue their recovery, with positive EBITDA and occupancies approaching 100%. We expect 2024 results to show continued improvement amid high occupancies and higher pricing.
Cable & Satellite (Industry Weight: 6.3%, Active: +2.6%)
- Cable’s business model continues to be resilient relative to other sectors, driven by its subscription-based revenue streams, strong consumer demand, high barriers to entry, and relative durability during economic downturns. Despite slowing broadband subscribers, we still expect to see EBITDA growth in 2024.
Top Industry Underweights
Consumer (Industry Weight: 4.1%, Active: -4.1%)
- Sentiment is deteriorating, and consumers remain under pressure from broad-based inflation. While job security remains high, credit card balances are increasing, and consumers are seeing personal finances erode.
Retailers & Restaurants (Industry Weight: 3.1%, Active: -2.2%)
- Restaurant traffic continues to lag as consumers opt to dine out less in the face of macroeconomic pressures. Fundamentals remain challenged for many high yield retailers.
Media & Entertainment (Industry Weight: 2.1%, Active: -1.6%)
- Fundamentals remain weak as publishers and radio struggle to maintain share of overall advertising spend. Television remains vulnerable to cord-cutting and declining audiences.
