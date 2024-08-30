Japanese-Style Policies And The Future Of America

Lance Roberts profile picture
Lance Roberts
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The concern is whether the government can continue to fund itself, given the post-pandemic surge in fiscal deficits.
  • The massive surge in debt has led to an explosion in the financial markets, as cheap debt and leverage fueled a speculative frenzy in virtually every asset class.
  • Many believe that more spending will fix the problem of lackluster wage growth, create more jobs, and boost economic prosperity.
  • One only needs to look at the Japanese economy to understand that Q.E., low-interest rate policies, and debt expansion have done little economically.

United States and Japan two flags together realations textile cloth fabric texture

Oleksii Liskonih/iStock via Getty Images

In a recent discussion with Adam Taggart, we touched on the similarities between the U.S. and Japanese monetary policies. However, that discussion warrants a deeper dive. As we will review, Japan has much to tell us about the future of

This article was written by

Lance Roberts profile picture
Lance Roberts
31.25K Followers

After having been in the investing world for more than 25 years from private banking and investment management to private and venture capital; I have pretty much "been there and done that" at one point or another. I am currently a partner at RIA Advisors in Houston, Texas.

The majority of my time is spent analyzing, researching and writing commentary about investing, investor psychology and macro-views of the markets and the economy. My thoughts are not generally mainstream and are often contrarian in nature but I try an use a common sense approach, clear explanations and my “real world” experience in the process.

I am a managing partner of RIA Pro, a weekly subscriber based-newsletter that is distributed to individual and professional investors nationwide. The newsletter covers economic, political and market topics as they relate to your money and life.

I also write a daily blog which is read by thousands nationwide from individuals to professionals at www.realinvestmentadvice.com.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News