Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) has made significant progress in being able to use its proprietary ImmTAX platform to develop T-cell receptors [TCRs] against a variety of types of cancer. It has already received FDA approval of Kimmtrak for the treatment of patients with advanced or metastatic uveal melanoma who are HLA-A*02:01-positive. Sales for this drug franchise continue to climb, especially when you consider the reported number. It was stated that in Q2 of 2024, sales of Kimmtrak were $75 million. This is a good number, because it was a 32% increase in sales from the same time period in the prior year.

It is already looking at two expansion opportunities with this drug, which are to advance its use for the treatment of patients with 2nd-line previously treated cutaneous melanoma [CM] and as an adjuvant for uveal [ocular] melanoma. The former study expected to complete enrolment in the 1st-half of 2026 and then the later one expected to initiate randomization in the 2nd half of 2024. The expansion opportunities are far away, this is true. Having said that, what are some possible near-term milestones for investors to focus on that might create shareholder value? There are two catalysts of which that might accomplish this task.

The first catalyst of which being that data from both the monotherapy and chemotherapy combination arms of heavily pre-treated platinum-resistant high grade serous ovarian cancer patients, with the use of brenetafusp will be presented as a poster at the upcoming European Society of Medical Oncology [ESMO] 2024 medical conference. This conference is going to take place between September 13th - 17th of 2024. The second milestone of which is going to be a presentation of data from an early-stage study using brenetafusp for the treatment of patients with late-line non-small cell lung cancer [NSCLC]. Such data is going to be presented in Q4 of 2024. With continued success of Kimmtrak sales in Q2 of 2024, plus a few catalysts on the way in the 2nd half of 2024, I believe that investors could benefit with any potential gains made.

Brenetafusp Program Establishes Further Proof of PRAME Targeting Program

The thing to note is that the progress with Immunocore's drug brenetafusp is going very well. That's because it has already released initial data from a phase 1/2 study using this drug to treat patients with late-line cutaneous melanoma [CM]. It was shown that only giving patients monotherapy brenetafusp resulted in a good disease control rate, along with several other efficacy measures. Consider that PRAME positive CM patients benefited the most, with a disease control rate [DCR] of 58% and a median progression-free survival [PFS] rate of 4.2 months. In terms of safety, there were no issues with this therapy not being tolerable for these patients to take. What's even more encouraging about this data is twofold. The first is that these were patients who were already previously treated with a checkpoint blockade and failed. Not only that, but this DCR data bodes well for the ongoing phase 3 PRISM-MEL-301 study, which is going to use brenetafusp in combination with nivolumab [Opdivo] versus nivolumab alone to treat 1st-line advanced or metastatic HLA-A*02:01 positive CM patients.

The ability for brenetafusp to do well is because it is a T-cell receptor [TCR] developed from the company's bispecific biologic known as ImmTAC. This stands for Immune mobilizing monoclonal TCRs against Cancer. The goal of this is to make cancer cells that are invisible become visible and then turn the immunes system towards them to kill them. It achieves this killing function with a CD3 effector that is attached. However, in the case of targeting the patients above, they are CM patients who are HLA-A*02:01 matched. Why do I bring matching up? That's because the eventual goal is to use ImmTAC to generate two other clinical candidates. Such candidates are as follows:

IMC-P115C - [PRAME HLA-A02] - This candidate is still going to target tumors with HLA-A*02:01 matching, however it is being developed with an extended half-life [longer circulation of drug exposure] to allow for less frequent dosing - I would consider this as an eventual expansion opportunity

IMC-T119C - This candidate targets PRAME HLA-A24 tumors - the goal of this is an expansion opportunity to target an additional 50,000 patients per year beyond that of PRAME HLA-A02

There are two other technology types being deployed by Immunocore. The first one known as Immune mobilizing monoclonal TCRs Against Virus [ImmTAV] and then the other bispecific drug to be derived with Immune mobilizing monoclonal TCRs Against AutoImmune disease [ImmTAAI]. The former being used to target viruses and then the latter being used to target autoimmune disorders. Speaking of targeting viruses with ImmTAV, there is a catalyst relating to this technology. It is expected that a data, from the phase 1 trial using IMC-M113V [GAG-A02] targeting patients with HIV, will be released in Q1 of 2025. The goal with this candidate, plus the other IMC-I109V [Envelope-A02] for Hepatitis B, are to develop functional cures.

Brenetafusp Advancement Continues With Two Key Inflection Points

The thing is that this brenetafusp program is coming along well, as evidenced by the subsection shown above. However, this program advancement continues on towards the possibility to target two other tumor types. The first tumor type, which is an expansion opportunity for this program would be the targeting of patients with heavily pre-treated platinum-resistant high grade serous ovarian cancer. High grade serous ovarian cancer [HGSOC] is a type of ovarian cancer that originates in the epithelium of the fallopian tubes. This is the most common type of ovarian cancer, because it accounts for about 75% of epithelial ovarian cancers. Thus, you could imagine even if only targeting a certain subset of ovarian cancer patients would still be a good market opportunity.

It is said that the global ovarian cancer treatment drugs market size is expected to exceed $5.45 billion by 2033. As it relates to this indication, there is a milestone opportunity. It is expected that clinical data from both the monotherapy and chemotherapy combination arms of the phase 1 study in heavily-pretreated platinum-resistant HGSOC patients will be presented as a poster at the European Society of Medical Oncology [ESMO] conference in 2024. The goal is to move towards testing out non-platinum therapies for these platinum-resistant patients and to possibly target platinum sensitive ovarian cancer disease by combining platinum chemotherapy with Avastin [bevacizumab]. The second key inflection point to make note of would be the development of brenetafusp for the treatment of patients with late-line non-small cell lung cancer [NSCLC]. As the name suggests, this is cancer of the lungs.

There are two types of lung cancer, which are NSCLC and small-cell lung cancer [SCLC]. It is said that NSCLC accounts for about 85% of all lung cancer cases and then SCLC accounts for 15% of all cases. PRAME is also broadly expressed in NSCLC, which makes it a good choice as a target. The global non-small cell lung cancer market size is projected to reach $36.9 billion by 2031. Data from the ongoing phase 1 study, using brenetafusp for the treatment of this patient population is expected to be presented at a medical conference in Q4 of 2024. What's even better with respect to this program targeting this cancer patient population is that there might be a way to target an earlier-line of NSCLC patients. How so? well, there is a plan to combine the use of this drug with docetaxel and osimertinib for such patients.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, Immunocore had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $859.6 million as of June 30th of 2024. However, some of this cash on hand might be reduced slightly due to upcoming financial transactions. The first of which is that there is a plan to use $50 million to repay its existing loan by the end of 2024. A second transaction of which is going to be to pay $40 million in sales-related rebate accruals in the 2nd half of 2024. As I have stated in the beginning, this company already received regulatory approvals for this drug, which is Kimmtrak. It actually produced substantial sales for this company during the most recent quarter. In Q2 of 2024, net product revenues generated by Kimmtrak were $75 million, which was a year-over-year growth of 32%.

The cash burn per quarter for this company is $86.1 million. It has a significant amount of cash on hand, but it will need to raise more in the coming months. Why do I believe this to be the case? It is because it believes it has enough cash on hand to fund its operations for at least 12 months from the date of its 10-Q SEC Filing. From what I have been able to gather, it does have an available option to raise additional funds. This would be with the use of an Open Market Sale Agreement with Jefferies LLC, pursuant to which it could issue and sell ADSs from time to time with an aggregate offering price of up to $250 million. The good news is that as of June 30th of 2024, no issuances or sales have been made under this Sales Agreement.

One item for investors to make note of is that the Chief Financial Officer [CFO] and Head of Strategy, Brian Di Donato is going to leave by the end of 2024. The reason for doing so is not anything to do with the company itself, but the fact that he had accepted the role of CEO at another private, early-stage company. This is not going to be a major issue IMO, because he is going to continue his role as CFO of Immunocore through this period, as to make a smooth transition upon a new person filling the role. Plus, the fact that he has built a solid team going forward in terms of financing.

Risks To Business

There are several risks that investors should be aware of before investing in Immunocore. The first risk to consider would be with respect to Kimmtrak sales. That's because even though sales of this drug grew by 32% year over in the most recent quarter, there is no assurance that such a trend in growth will continue.

The second risk to continue would be in terms of the possible expansion opportunities for Kimmtrak. That's because the goal is to expand the use of it towards other patient populations. This would be the targeting of patients with metastatic uveal melanoma [mUM], adjuvant uveal melanoma and 2nd-line advanced cutaneous melanoma [CM].

The third risk to consider would be in terms of the ongoing phase 3 PRISM-MEL-301 trial using brenetafusp for the treatment of 1st-line advanced or metastatic HLA-A*02:01 positive CM patients. The goal is to see if the combination of this drug combined with nivolumab is enough to beat nivolumab alone or nivolumab + relatlimab. There is no assurance that the brenetafusp combination arm will be able to beat either of these control arms, nor that statistical significance will be achieved.

The fourth risk would be in terms of the clinical data to be released from the phase 1 stud at the ESMO 2024 medical conference. The goal is to use brenetafusp for the treatment of patients with HGSOC. There is no guarantee that the data to be released at this medical conference will turn out to be positive. Nor, that the market will view such released data as being favorable.

The fifth risk to consider would be in terms of clinical data to be presented from an early-stage trial using brenetafusp for the treatment of late-line NSCLC in Q4 of 2024. The risk is that there is no assurance that this drug alone will be enough to help treat these patients. Not only that, but the plan is to use this drug in combination with docetaxel and osimertinib in earlier lines of NSCLC. There is no way of knowing whether or not such a combination will yield enough positive data to move forward with towards the next set of studies.

The sixth and final risk to consider would be the financial position that this company is in. That's because as I have stated above, it believes that it has enough cash on hand to fund its operations for at least 12 months from the date of its 10-Q SEC Filing. This means that it is likely going to raise cash in the coming months. Again, one way it could do so would be with the use of the Sales Agreement made with Jefferies. However, this is only one option if it utilizes it. It could just generate a new financial transaction on more favorable terms to raise funds.

Conclusion

Immunocore continues to make great progress when it comes to sales of Kimmtrak. What is most intriguing is that it continues to become the standard of care [SOC] in most markets for the treatment of HLA-A*02:01 positive patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma [mUM]. I discussed above the prospects of it being able to expand the use of this drug towards a few other patient populations with ongoing phase 3 studies. However, there are more opportunities possible with the development of brenetafusp in targeting 1st-line advanced cutaneous melanoma patients. Plus, the ability to expand the use of it towards the two other indications I went over above, which are HGSOC and NSCLC. Investors won't have to wait long to see data from either of these two indications, because data for each are due before the end of this year.