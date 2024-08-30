Immunocore: Pipeline Expands HLA Tumor Targeting Beyond Kimmtrak

Aug. 30, 2024 11:40 AM ETImmunocore Holdings plc (IMCR) Stock
Terry Chrisomalis profile picture
Terry Chrisomalis
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • In Q2 of 2024, sales of Kimmtrak were $75 million, which was a year-over-year increase of 32%.
  • Two expansion opportunities are possible for Kimmtrak, which are using it as an adjuvant for uveal melanoma and 2nd-line advanced cutaneous melanoma.
  • Data from the phase 1/2 study, using brenetafusp for the treatment of patients with high-grade serous ovarian cancer, to be presented as a poster at the upcoming ESMO 2024 conference.
  • Data from the phase 1/2 study, using brenetafusp for the treatment of patients with late-line non-small cell lung cancer to be presented at a medical conference in Q4 of 2024.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Biotech Analysis Central get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Scientist, microscope and analysis in lab for healthcare, innovation and development in stem cell research. Black woman, investigation and experiment with biotech for dna, exam or test for bacteria

Bevan Goldswain/E+ via Getty Images

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) has made significant progress in being able to use its proprietary ImmTAX platform to develop T-cell receptors [TCRs] against a variety of types of cancer. It has already received FDA approval of Kimmtrak for

This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central pharmaceutical service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe to, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to take advantage of. My service offers a deep-dive analysis of many pharmaceutical companies. The Biotech Analysis Central SA marketplace is $49 per month, but for those who sign up for the yearly plan will be able to take advantage of a 33.50% discount price of $399 per year.

This article was written by

Terry Chrisomalis profile picture
Terry Chrisomalis
12.72K Followers

Terry Chrisomalis is a private investor in the Biotech sector with years of experience utilizing his Applied Science background to generate long term value from Healthcare.

He is the author of the investing group Biotech Analysis Central which contains a library of 600+ Biotech investing articles, a model portfolio of 10+ small and mid-cap stocks with deep analysis for each, live chat, and a range of analysis and news reports to help Healthcare investors make informed decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About IMCR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on IMCR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IMCR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News