Fading U.S. Inflation Keeps The Fed On The Path Of Rate Cuts

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.98K Followers

Summary

  • Inflation is on track to hit the 2% target early next year, with the latest PCE deflator print giving the green light to a September rate cut.
  • Consumer spending remains very robust, and this may make the Fed reluctant to move aggressively.
  • A soft jobs report on 6 September could still tip the odds in favour of a 50bp rate cut.

Cut the interest rate in half.

Andrii Yalanskyi

By James Knightley

Inflation is on the path to 2%

The Fed's favoured inflation measure, the core PCE deflator, has come in at 0.2% month-on-month, as expected, but the year-on-year remains at 2.6% rather than rising to 2.7% as the consensus predicted. To three decimal

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.98K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News