Retirees: How To Access Your Investment Portfolio Without Eating Your 'Seed Capital'

Many investors put a lot of thought into how to grow their retirement savings over their working lives. But later on, when we reach the point where we want to start tapping our accumulated capital, it isn't so clear what - if any - changes we need to make in our investment strategy.

The reality is that the "risk/reward" outlook changes at that point. Not because markets are any different, but because now we need to remove cash from our account on a regular basis (i.e., to pay ourselves a "pension" to live on). This adds an additional risk that never existed during the long "accumulation" period (ages 25 to 65 or whatever) when we were focused totally on growing our portfolio and didn't have to worry about taking money out of it.

Setting The Stage: Let's Take A Step Back

Most of us, whether we're 25 or several decades older, who are in the accumulation period and trying to grow our capital to fund our retirements, want to achieve what has been the historical "equity return" over the past century, of about 9-10% per annum in total return. That means if we parked money in the S&P 500 or an equivalent highly diversified equity portfolio, and left it there to reinvest and compound for 40, 50, 60 years or more, it would have achieved an average total return of 9-10% per annum. Not every year, of course. Some years it might be up 15%, others down 10%, then up 5%, etc. But regardless of the volatility, a patient investor who just left the investment alone would have achieved that average equity return of 9-10% per annum.

And they would have done very well over the long run. A portfolio averaging 9% per annum total returns would have doubled, redoubled, and redoubled again their starting capital every 8 years. At an average total return of 10%, the doubling and redoubling would be more often, about every 7 years.

So, the 25-year-old who hits the average 9% total return mark will have seen his/her original invested capital grow to 32 times its original value by age 65. But they would end up with even more than that, since besides the doubling and redoubling of the original capital they started with, they would also be adding additional contributions to their 401K or IRA or whatever sort of account they are using. Those additional contributions would then start reinvesting and compounding, growing the potential retiree's portfolio at an ever-growing pace.

Albert Einstein is credited with having called compound interest the "8th Wonder of the World." It is unlikely that the story is true, but if Einstein had said it, he would not have been judged wrong in terms of his understanding of the power of compounding as a bedrock principle of finance. (More on this topic)

How To Earn An "Equity Return"

While the goal is to earn that 9-10% equity return over the long term, there are several ways to do it. "Total return" is defined as the sum of two streams of income that an asset may provide us: (1) The cash dividends or distributions we collect from the asset during the reporting period, and (2) the amount the asset increases (or decreases) in value during the period (i.e., capital gain or loss).

An asset like a loan or bond may pay us 10% interest and then repay us the original amount borrowed, so we'd have zero capital gain or loss. In that case, we'd have a total return of 10% cash income plus 0% capital gain for a total return of 10%.

A stock like a typical S&P 500 (SPY) stock, with a yield of about 2% would have a total return of 2% cash income plus whatever the capital gain (or loss) in the stock's price was for that year. If it gained 8% in price, then its total return would be 2% cash income plus 8% capital gain, for a total return of 10%.

In both cases, the total return is 10%. Since all of the total return in the loan/bond investment comes from cash interest, and none from the actual "organic" growth of the principal, the way an investor in "accumulation mode" makes their portfolio grow in value is by reinvesting and compounding the cash interest. If you think of the portfolio as a "factory" that produces income, then reinvesting the income is like buying new "machines" for the factory, so that the factory output grows from year to year. In this case, the new machines will be new loans and bonds purchased and added to the portfolio.

With a portfolio of stocks, like our second example, the growth is a mixture of "organic" growth as well as the purchase of some new machines. As mentioned, the S&P 500 holds stocks yielding on average a bit under 2%. Any investor seeking to earn a total return of 10% is essentially betting that the portfolio will grow in value by another 8% or so every year (on average). The 10% growth then comes from a combination of (1) reinvesting the 2% cash yield every year in "new machines", and (2) organic (i.e., internal) growth of the factory itself, so it continues to grow and produce an average of 8% more output on its own.

Both strategies achieve the same result, although in different ways:

(1) With stocks, the portfolio (i.e., the "factory") produces an output of 10%, but only pays out 2% and keeps the rest itself, growing from within to increase its output. If we want the full 10% to be reinvested and compounded, we only have to reinvest the 2% cash we receive, and the rest of the current year's total return is reinvested automatically by the funds or stocks remaining in the portfolio. (2) With an income strategy, like loans and bonds, all or virtually all of the factory output (i.e., the total return of the portfolio), is paid out to the investors (the factory owners), who then have the option of keeping some or all of it, or reinvesting and compounding it.

Either way, for those who reinvest and compound their portfolio's total return, the result is the same. The portfolio grows by the full amount of the total return, regardless of whether that total return was earned in the form of cash interest and dividends, or by capital gains, or by a combination of both.

Which Strategy Is Best?

Neither strategy is better than the other, because you can achieve the same total return with either one. This is obviously a fact, since "math is math" and you can achieve a total return with 10% cash yield and 0% growth, or 0% yield and 10% growth, or 5% each of both yield and growth, etc. But as explained in the article mentioned up above, the financial media and professional fund managers have a vested interest in keeping the public fixated on market prices and day-to-day, minute-to-minute movements in market indices and major corporate stock prices; since that attracts a lot more viewers and listeners than a focus on dull, boring predictable cashflows from high yielding loans, bonds and other less volatile securities. That's why CNBC has adopted a model for following the financial markets very similar to the one ESPN uses to follow sports. And it clearly works.

But despite all the attention the "market growth" model receives, both strategies are equally valid and effective. The main difference between them is psychological and emotional, rather than financial. Long-term stock investors need lots of confidence and nerves of steel to sit quietly through market downturns, collecting their very modest 2% yields while waiting for the market to recover, as it inevitably has done. Or else they need to be "Rip Van Winkle" types, who can just park their investments and forget about them for long periods of time. Nobel Prizes have been won by economists who have demonstrated that this sort of patient, stoical approach is the best way to maximize one's personal stock market returns. In fact, legendary investor and author Charley Ellis explained in his classic book Winning the Loser's Game how most investors' attempts to beat the market actually tend to lead invariably to results that are worse than the market average.

This is where an income strategy, as described above, becomes attractive to so many investors. Many of us, including the author of this article, are willing to admit that we do not have the iron will and steel nerves needed to sit quietly for years at a time while the market goes up and down, with a stock portfolio that pays us only 2% while we wait for the capital gains that we need to meet our "equity return" goal. Many of us also know from experience that when the going gets rough and markets become volatile, it is sometimes almost impossible not to want to "do something" to protect ourselves; like go to cash, "hedge" ourselves with more "stable" but lower yielding assets, and other actions that invariably end up costing money or missed opportunities.

So for many of us, a strategy of buying high-yielding assets (typically corporate loans, high-yield bonds, preferred stock, higher yielding but low-growth equities, etc.) where we can collect a regular cash payment every month or quarter at a rate of 8, 9 or 10%, that we use to "create our own growth," can seem like a pretty attractive alternative. Judging by the thousands of readers I've heard from in recent years, telling me how pleased they are to be sleeping better at night while their portfolios soldier on through thick and thin, cranking out their 8-10% (lately even higher) cash yields, I'd say there is definitely a retail investing community that welcomes such an alternative approach.

Retirement Tips The Scale To The Income Strategy

Once we retire and want (or need) to start withdrawing regular amounts from our investment portfolio, the choice becomes very different. While we're still "accumulating" savings for our retirement, and not withdrawing any funds yet, it doesn't matter how we earn our "equity return" and grow our portfolio and/or income stream from period to period. Whether we do it via regular cash income that we reinvest and compound every month or quarter, or whether we rely mostly on capital gains that are less consistent and dependable in the short term, but pretty reliable over the long term, doesn't matter if we're just leaving our portfolio (our "factory") alone to grow on its own over time.

But once we reach the point where we need to withdraw regular amounts from our portfolio (e.g., pay ourselves a "pension" from our own accumulated investment account), then it matters a great deal which strategy we are employing.

Here's why. Once investors are retired and are withdrawing funds from their investment portfolios, most of them need to withdraw a certain amount every month, or perhaps every quarter, on a regular basis. If they are collecting regular interest or dividend payments of 8, 9, or 10%, then they can keep some or all of the income, without ever touching the capital that generates that income. So regardless of whether the market goes up or down, and the market value of their portfolio changes, they can make their "pension" payments to themselves without having to sell any assets or affect the portfolio's ability to keep making future payments.

In short, the "factory" producing their cash income remains intact; they never have to sell part of it to produce the cash they need for their withdrawal. In fact, if they are like most retirees using a high yield income strategy, and are earning a cash yield of 8-10%, they will probably keep and spend a portion of that - perhaps 5, 6, or 7% - and reinvest the additional 3 or 4%, thus continuing to grow their capital.

Contrast that to a retiree who has grown their portfolio over many decades using an equity growth strategy, of small 2% yields and relying on capital gains to average 7-8% per annum for the rest of their growth. Once they retire, they have the choice to switch to an income strategy, or they can continue with their equity growth approach.

The problem with continuing with an equity growth strategy is that now they are committed to withdrawing a certain amount of their portfolio (5, 6, 7% or more) on a regular basis. Since their portfolio only generates about 2% cash yield per annum, they have no choice but to sell some of their capital regularly in order to meet their withdrawal requirements; regardless of whether market prices happen to be up or down. That means whenever the market is down, they don't have the option of just waiting patiently until it recovers, the way they could when they were still "accumulating" and letting the market grow at its own pace, including its random ups and downs.

Now, when the market is down, they still have to sell some of their capital to meet their withdrawals. That means a permanent loss of capital, a sell-off at a market low point, which reduces the amount of capital they have working for them and available to earn future 2% dividends; but even more important, reduces the capital available to bounce back when the market recovers.

This continual erosion of capital, which is virtually unavoidable if you tie yourself to a mandated capital withdrawal program to fund your retirement, is a big drawback if you continue with an equity growth strategy once you move into retirement mode with its regular portfolio withdrawals. Those of us who utilize an "Income Factory" strategy, where your portfolio earns a high enough yield that you never have to touch your capital in order to withdraw 5-6% or even higher, avoid having to worry about "eating our seed corn" during market downturns.

Notes on Risk and Implementation

Two points that are often raised at this point in the discussion:

Aren't high income loans, bonds, and other securities awfully risky? Aren't these loans and bonds often called "junk?" If they pay such high rates doesn't that always mean they carry more risk? High yield loans and bonds are issued by "non-investment grade" rated corporations, which includes the majority of all corporations. Most stock investors own mid-cap and small-cap companies or mutual funds that specialize in mid-caps and small-caps. These mid-caps and small-caps are the same non-investment grade companies that issue high yield bonds and loans. So the same high yield loans and bonds that so many investors think are "too risky" are actually higher in the capital structure and therefore need to be paid in full, or else the equity of the same small-cap and mid-cap companies these investors own would be worthless.

Implementation. It's one thing to show that a total return of 9-10% earned mostly with cash yield is the equivalent total return as an equity return of 9-10% earned mostly with capital gains. It's another thing to show how such a 9-10% total return could actually be earned on a consistent basis. Here are some examples of high yielding funds and other credit securities that have generated consistent total returns from high yields over many years.

Barings Corporate Investors (MCI), 8.9% yield; 11.5% 5-yr average total return

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income (CCD), 9.9% yield; 12.8% 5-yr average total return

Invesco Senior Income (VVR), 11.9% yield; 10.2% 5-year average total return

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies (FRA), 11.5% yield; 9.9% 5-yr average total return

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation (ARDC), 9.2% yield; 9.7% 5-yr average total return

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible (ACV), 10.2% yield; 10.8% 5-yr average total return

Carlyle Secured Lending (CGBD), 9.5% yield; 17% 5-yr average total return

FS KKR Capital (FSK), 12.8% yield; 12.8% 5-yr average total return

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC), 9.2% yield; 12.6% 5-yr average total return

Advent Convertible & Income (AVK), 11.2% yield; 9.1% 5-yr average total return

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income (NIE), 8.9% yield; 11.8% 5-yr average total return

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy (SRV), 12.6% yield; 12.7% 5-yr average total return

Bottom Line: We have lots of options for building wealth. Choosing the right one for withdrawing it in retirement can make a big difference.

As always, I look forward to your comments, questions, and suggestions.