PGIM Short-Term Corporate Bond Fund Q2 2024 Commentary

Market Review
- U.S. investment grade corporate spreads widened modestly in Q2, ending the quarter slightly wider as geopolitical events led to some widening toward quarter-end. Otherwise, volatility was generally low throughout the period as both the economic backdrop and technicals remained supportive.
- BBB-rated bonds outperformed A-rated bonds over the quarter. Gross issuance totaled $344 billion in Q2 and $874 billion thus far this year, with Yankee banks, U.S. banks, and healthcare leading supply. Net issuance totaled $425 billion in 1H24, which compares to $511 billion for the entire 2023.
- Short-term credit, as measured by the Bloomberg 1-5 year Credit Index, outperformed the broader credit market, generating total returns and excess returns of 0.95% and 0.12%, respectively. The Index widened 3 bps over the quarter and finished with an average OAS of 61 bps. By comparison, the longer duration Bloomberg Credit Index posted total returns and excess returns of -0.05% and -0.03%, respectively.
- While earnings are firm and credit fundamentals remain satisfactory, credit metrics have softened over the last few quarters. In aggregate, leverage and coverage metrics for IG issuers continued to deteriorate in Q1 and revenue growth continued to slow. However, the decline masks large divergences across sectors and was skewed heavily by underperformance in energy and commodities.
Portfolio Positioning
- From a positioning standpoint, with tight valuations at the overall index level, we look for opportunities to go up in both quality and liquidity until better relative value opportunities present themselves. We continue to favor the banking, utility, and pipeline industries.
- Currently, we prefer to position in shorter-maturity BBBs as we find the carry there to be attractive.
- We continue to favor banks and the more defensive electric utilities sector as both are trading with wider spreads than similarly rated industrials, and we see room for those relationships to compress. We continue to favor financials and more defensive sectors over richer-trading industrials.
- We remain underweight to very high-quality sovereigns, supranationals, and agencies, which can be subject to political risk and offer limited upside potential.
|PGIM Investments ranked 3 out of 49, 13 out of 47, 10 out of 46 firms for the 1-, 5- and 10-year periods ended 12/31/2023, respectively. See back page for methodology which takes into account Lipper rankings. PGIM Short-Term Corporate Bond Fund (Class Z) Lipper total return ranking for the 1-, 3-, 5-, and 10-year periods as of 12/31/2023 for the Short Investment Grade Debt Funds category were: 17/178, 46/162, 24/151, and 22/113, respectively. Lipper Funds category rankings are based on total return, do not take sales charges into account, and are calculated against all funds in each fund’s respective Lipper category. Lipper total return ranking for the 1-, 3-, 5-, and 10-year periods as of 6/30/2024: 29/178, 45/163, 34/153, and 22/116, respectively. Past Performance is no guarantee of future results.
2Q 2024 Performance
- The Fund outperformed its benchmark, the Bloomberg Capital 1-5 Year US Credit Index, gross of fees.
- Overall security selection was the largest contributor to performance for the quarter, with security selection in U.S. investment grade corporates, along with an allocation to AAA-rated CLOs, the largest contributors to performance. An overweight to U.S. investment grade corporates was a modest detractor.
- Within credit, positioning in banking, electric utilities, and healthcare & pharmaceuticals were the largest contributors to performance.
- Within corporates, positioning in financials, industrials, and utilities all contributed. In financials, an overweight to and security selection in the banking sector contributed the most. Within industrials, an overweight to and security selection in midstream energy and healthcare & pharmaceuticals contributed the most. Within utilities, an overweight to and security selection in electric utilities contributed the most.
- 0Credit Quality Positioning
- We are generally positioned in shorter maturity BBB-rated bonds, where we find the carry attractive. In addition, front-end spreads have lagged the broader market, adding to their relative attractiveness.
Bottom-up Sector Positioning
Investment Grade Corporates
- Against a backdrop of rising stock prices and relatively low volatility, tight valuations are evident in the IG corporate market. Given relatively tight spread levels and the potential risks, we are expecting spreads to end Q3 modestly wider than current levels.
- Still, there are a number of positive factors that should support the IG market. First and foremost is the underlying economic backdrop. Our base case is for moderating inflation and a reduced probability of recession.
- Another strength is that the technical picture in IG remains robust, with steady inflows from pension plans and insurance companies. On the supply side, YTD gross supply has been high, but net supply is expected to taper off in the second half of 2024 as many issuers may have pre-funded ahead of potential volatility.
- Potential market risks include: weaker consumer spending, increased M&A risk, and volatility around the U.S. elections.
High Yield Corporates
- Due to the strength of most issuer’s balance sheets, the absence of a significant maturity wall through 2024, manageable maturities in 2025 and 2026, and the declining probability of a recession, we expect default rates to remain flat or even decline over the next 12 months.
- The technical backdrop, economic backdrop, and high yield fundamentals are generally supportive.
Collateralized Loan Obligations (CLOs)
- We continue to maintain a large overweight to AAA-rated CLOs, which we view as structurally cheap with robust credit enhancement and spreads comparable to mid-to-low BBB corporates.
Top Industry Overweights
Electric Utilities (Industry Weight: 8.4%, Active: +3.5%)
- U.S. utilities have weathered the challenge from inflation fairly well and underlying power demand remains solid, driven largely by the electricity needs of data centers. We are focused on deleveraging credits and those with supportive regulatory backdrops.
Energy (Industry Weight: 4.7%, Active: +2.4%)
- We still see value in select names with strong geographic exposure in the upstream segment. Midstream companies are well insulated from cost inflation pressures and supply of new pipeline assets remains limited.
Paper & Packaging (Industry Weight: 1.6%, Active: +1.2%)
- The containerboard industry outlook has improved since the start of the year, with higher benchmark prices combined with the supply/demand relationship moving more into balance as the year progresses. Our exposure lies primarily in specialty packagers with long-term volume tailwinds.
Top Industry Underweights
Banking (Industry Weight: 23.8%, Active: -4.6%)
- While we are overweight money center banks and believe the U.S banking sector remains attractive, we remain selective in regional banks given their exposure to commercial real estate, the potential for deposit outflows, and higher funding costs.
Technology (Industry Weight: 3.6%, Active: -3.6%)
- Results across the tech industry have been mixed with certain areas much weaker than others. Semiconductor and hardware names continue to work through a cyclical downturn, with timing and severity varying by end market. M&A-related event risk in the technology space remains elevated although the regulatory landscape has become more difficult. China relations also pose a risk, especially for semiconductor and semiconductor capital equipment names.
Finance Companies (Industry Weight: 0.0%, Active: -2.1%)
- We believe the fundamental outlook of U.S. finance companies has weakened given the higher cost of borrowing and the tightening of credit conditions. We are underweight the aircraft lessors given exposure to lower quality airline customers, as well as the credit card issuers, particularly those focused on lower-credit-tier customers, who will likely be the first to see pressure on spending and household balance sheets.
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.