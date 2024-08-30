Sohu Shows Modest Improvement

Aug. 30, 2024 12:12 PM ETSohu.com Limited (SOHU) Stock
Aaro Pertmann profile picture
Aaro Pertmann
86 Followers

Summary

  • Sohu shares are trading at a third below fair value.
  • Sohu's Q2 results showed positive growth in total revenue, driven by an increase in online gaming segment revenue.
  • Despite some positive changes, the company is still unprofitable.
  • The company saw a significant increase in monthly active users of mobile gamers.
Chinese Top 2 portal websites

Chinese Top 2 portal websites

wonry/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

A year ago, I analyzed the Chinese computer game manufacturer Sohu (NASDAQ:SOHU). At the time, I was quite pessimistic about the company's future prospects. Although the company is still struggling in my opinion, there are some promising signs of improvement. The

This article was written by

Aaro Pertmann profile picture
Aaro Pertmann
86 Followers
I am primarily a dividend investor and oriented towards value stocks. But at the same time, I do not limit my interests only to dividend stocks and value stocks. I have 10 years of investment and trading experience. My special interest is in the stocks of Eastern Europe and especially the Baltic region. I work as a teacher in a school and my hobby is music.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SOHU either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SOHU Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SOHU

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SOHU
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News