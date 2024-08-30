Chinese Top 2 portal websites wonry/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

A year ago, I analyzed the Chinese computer game manufacturer Sohu (NASDAQ:SOHU). At the time, I was quite pessimistic about the company's future prospects. Although the company is still struggling in my opinion, there are some promising signs of improvement. The number of users of the company's mobile games has increased significantly, and this gives hope that the company's business model could become profitable in the future.

Q2 results

On August 5, Sohu announced its Q2 results, which were positive in many ways. For example, total revenue for the quarter was $172 million, which was 13% higher than a year earlier. Although brand advertising continues to show signs of fading, the online gaming segment, which forms the bulk of Sohu's business, is on the rise. The online games segment generated $147 million, which is 24% more than a year earlier.

Commenting on these results, the company's CEO, Charles Zhang, said that in terms of brand advertising, the result of the previous guidelines were achieved and in terms of online games, the previous guideline was exceeded. Despite growing revenues, Sohu continues to be unprofitable. Q2 non-GAAP net loss was $34 million, or $1.05 per share. A year earlier, the company's quarterly net loss had been $21 million.

So we can see that although the quarterly revenues increased by 13%, the net loss for the quarter increased by 61.9%. Analyzing what caused the increase in net loss, it can be seen that the cost of revenue increased by $19 million quarter over year and operating costs increased by $22 million quarter over year. The increase in operating costs was caused by subsidiary Changyou's marketing and development costs for online games.

Growth Of Mobile Game Active Users

The number of monthly active users (MAU) of mobile games increased by 273% year-over-year and now stands at 4.9 million. This is undoubtedly good news for investors. This user growth was mainly achieved due to the updated version of the Westward Journey game. However, the company predicts in its guidance for the third quarter that the revenue of online games will decrease to $104-$114 million, or 22-29% compared to the second quarter. The main reason for this decline can be seen as the natural decline in the number of users of the Westward Journey game.

Maintaining and growing the number of users of online games is a key factor in the business of companies in this industry. With the exception of a few particularly popular games, in most cases the number of users of new or updated games tends to decline after the initial launch. This is also the case with most Sohu online games.

The term MAU expresses the number of player accounts that have logged in at least once during the month. If the player uses only the base equipment of the game, then it is free for the player. But if a player chooses to use so-called additional equipment for the game, then the player has to pay for it. Such accounts are called active payment accounts (APA). Sohu had 1.1 million APA accounts in the second quarter, or 299% more than a year earlier.

Why Does Sohu Need Brand Advertising At All?

Such a question may arise for an investor when analyzing Sohu's business results by segment. The company's business consists of two segments, of which Changyou is engaged in computer games and a segment called Sohu is engaged in brand advertising. If these segments are analyzed separately, you will notice that Changyou is a profitable business, but the Sohu segment has been a money-burning unprofitable business for years. In addition, the brand advertising business is losing its revenues year by year.

Wouldn't it be more beneficial for the investor if the company gave up its brand advertising altogether? Apparently, the CEO and major owner of the company, Charles Zhang, still hasn't given up hope of making the brand advertising business profitable again. In my opinion, it is highly questionable whether he will succeed. In contrast, Changyou's computer games business has been completely profitable until now. The following tables provide an overview of the company's business segment revenues and operating profit in recent years.

Year 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Sohu (308.585) (152.353) (204.341) (278.226) (289.335) Changyou 167.239 225.717 301.809 277.353 202.025 Click to enlarge

Operating profit of Sohu segments 2019-2023 in millions of USD source: Company's annual reports 2019-2023

Year 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Sohu 218.442 201.544 186.606 141.586 116.228 Changyou 455.380 548.346 648.970 592.286 484.709 Click to enlarge

Revenues of Sohu's business segments 2019-2023 in millions of USD source: Company's annual reports 2019-2023

As the table shows, brand advertising revenues have decreased by 46.79% over the past five years. Additionally, this business segment has been burning $204-$308 million in cash annually. Without this business, the Sohu company as a whole would have been a profitable company for the last five years.

The Guidance Predicts A Decline In Revenue

The guidance issued by the company for the third quarter predict a decrease in revenues in all business segments. Brand advertising revenue is estimated at $17-$19 million, which is 14-23% less than a year ago. Commenting on the decline in brand advertising, Mr. Zhang said on the earnings call that this is due to macroeconomic reasons. However, it seems to me that in addition to macroeconomics, another reason here is that Sohu continues to lose its market share in the Chinese internet advertising market in brand advertising. A quarter of Sohu's brand advertising revenue comes from the automotive industry.

However, a decrease is also predicted for online games. The company forecasts online game revenues of $104-$114 million in the third quarter, which is 3-11% less compared to the previous year. About half of this decline is due to a game called Westward Journey. But the natural decline in user numbers also affects the company's flagship game, called TLBB.

So the forecasts are not very optimistic. Although the company has slightly increased its revenues compared to the previous year, they are already threatened with a new decline in the next quarter. Therefore, the key question for Sohu is how to maintain and increase the number of online game users. The company probably uses its free money mainly to achieve this goal.

Share Buyback Program And Investments

Although Sohu's business operations are unprofitable to this day, the company's balance sheet is strong. The company has had no net debt for many years. In 2021, after the sale of a major business segment, Sogou, to Tencent, Sohu's balance sheet generated nearly $1 billion in cash.

In recent years, this money has been used for short-term investments, the share of which has increased from $400 million in 2021 to $800 million today. These short-term investments mainly concern the development and marketing of brand advertising and online games. To date, the company has $167.5 million in cash remaining on its balance sheet, of which $150 million is planned for a share repurchase program over two years. In this case, however, it is a loss-making company. Therefore, the share buyback is of rather questionable value. The CEO of the company Mr. Zhang is confident that the brand advertising segment will eventually be made profitable.

In one of his earlier earnings calls, he mentioned that Sohu's internet advertising revenue could grow significantly at some point, if the number of portal users can be increased. The peculiarity of the online media business is that when favorable conditions coincide, an explosive increase in the number of users can occur. Making a rather speculative calculation here, assuming that the company's total costs remain the same, Sohu could become profitable if its annual revenues increased by $90-$100 million. The company's current TTM revenue is $574.8 million.

If this expected explosive growth in the number of users of media portals does not occur, then, in my opinion, the practicality of the business of brand advertising becomes quite questionable.

Comparison With Competitors

Analyzing Sohu and its competitors, it stands out that only two out of six companies are currently profitable. These are GDEV Inc. (GDEV) and DoubleDown Interactive (DDI). Among the companies in the comparison group, Sohu's investments in research and development are the largest.

R&D expenditures of Sohu and competitors 2020-2024 (seekingalpha.com)

This is undoubtedly an advantage for Sohu. The chart above shows that Sohu has invested significantly more in R&D compared to its competitors for five consecutive years. In the case of this metric, it is of course important to consider the market capitalization of competitors.

Company Sohu GDEV DOYU DDI MYPS SKLZ R&D 268.72 N/A 32.36 15.47 68.93 20.14 Market Cap 495.97 516.05 606.14 706.38 194.47 104.92 Click to enlarge

R&D investments of computer game manufacturers in millions of USD 2024 source: seekingalpha.com

Among the companies in the comparison group, Sohu, GDEV, DOYU and DDI have a market capitalization of $500-$700 million. MYPS and SKLZ are smaller.

Since the majority of the comparison group is currently in loss, let's compare gross margins to analyze profitability.

Gross profit margins of Sohu and competitors 2020-2024 (seekingalpha.com)

In terms of gross margins, Sohu is in the middle among its competitors. Its current gross margin of 73.69% is below MYPS (74.82%) and SKLZ (87.99%), but ahead of GDEV (66.05%), DOYU (12.12%) and DDI (69.13%).

Valuation

Since Sohu's free cash flow is currently negative, I use relative indicators to determine the valuation.

Year 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 TTM Price/Sales per Share 1.22 1.14 0.79 0.91 0.37 0.36 0.84 0.85 0.66 0.56 0.84 Click to enlarge

Sohu`s P/S ratio 2014-2024 source: macrotrends.net

Sohu's average P/S ratio for the last 11 years is 0.77. The current 0.84 suggests that the stock is 9.09% overvalued. Some overvaluation can also be explained by the fact that the company's stock has risen by as much as 52% YTD.

Let's look at the P/B ratio below.

Year 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 TTM P/B 1.21 1.28 0.84 0.93 0.68 N/A 0.61 0.48 0.42 N/A 0.46 Click to enlarge

Sohu`s P/B ratio 2014-2024 source: macrotrends.net

The company's average P/B ratio over the past decade has been 0.80. Considering the current P/B ratio, Sohu's stock is discounted by as much as 73.91% based on this metric. Based on the 10-year average P/B indicator, the fair price of the share should therefore be $26.22. Here is my calculation: stock price 15.08/0.46= current book value 32.78. 0.80X32.78= 26.22.

As can be seen, these two relative valuation metrics give very different results. According to the P/S metric, the intrinsic value of Sohu's share should be $13.82, and according to the P/B metric, it should be $26.22 instead. If we take the average result of these metrics, the fair price of Sohu's share would be $20.02. I think this result is the closest to the truth. If my calculation is accurate, Sohu's stock would be currently 32.75% undervalued.

Risks

Sohu's PC gaming flagship, TLBB, is quite old. Although the remakes of this game will allow it to increase the number of users for a while, the number of players decreases quite quickly later on. This game seems relatively "tired," so Sohu definitely needs one or more new games to replace TLBB in the long run. At the same time, TLBB with its new versions will probably remain among Sohu's products for a long time because the players have adopted it, and it speaks to them culturally. There is a risk that the company's financial reserves will run out before it is possible to create another computer game comparable in success to TLBB.

It must not be forgotten that, despite some signs of improvement, Sohu is still an unprofitable company at the moment. Although the company's management is optimistic about the future of brand advertising, revenues from this business segment have so far been steadily declining. It is quite questionable whether we will see an explosion of users of Sohu media portals in the future.

In Conclusion

In my opinion, Sohu is at a crossroads in its current situation. This company can achieve a turnaround and become profitable over time if a new successful online game can be developed and the number of users of the company's media portals increases significantly. However, an even more likely scenario is where these positive changes are not achieved. This can lead to the company's complete demise or takeover by another company over time. My view on this company is therefore wait and see, and I give Sohu a hold rating.