Here's A Reality Check On AMD Vs. Nvidia That May Surprise You (AMD Upgrade)

Nexus Research profile picture
Nexus Research
3.12K Followers

Summary

  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. stock has been trading in bear market territory for several months now, still down around 30% from its all-time high.
  • While Nvidia Corporation is celebrated as the market leader in the AI era, mounting evidence is calling for a reality check about chip demand trends that keeps AMD in the game.
  • Even Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has gradually begun admitting a truth about the dynamics of chips demand, a truth that falls in AMD’s favor.
  • While AMD may seem expensive based on a Forward P/E basis, it is actually very reasonably valued based on another more comprehensive valuation metric.
  • AMD stock is being upgraded to a “buy” rating.

Las Vegas Hosts Annual CES Trade Show

David Becker

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) stock has been trading in bear market territory for several months now, still down around 30% from its all-time high. Ever since the launch of ChatGPT triggered hype around the power of generative AI, data

This article was written by

Nexus Research profile picture
Nexus Research
3.12K Followers
Striving to uncover long-term investment opportunities (10+ years) through in-depth research and analysis. Nexus Research seeks to evaluate and compare business strategies to determine a company’s potential for market penetration, revenue growth and profit margin expansion. During market downturns, stocks often become cheap very fast, creating various investment opportunities at once. Amid such circumstances, investors often lack the time to research a company thoroughly before making investment decisions, out of fear that they will miss out on attractive entry points. Therefore, Nexus Research not only uncovers present-day buying opportunities, but also offers extensive insights on solid companies with promising growth potential despite expensive valuations, thereby allowing investors to be ready and make well-informed investment decisions when the stock becomes more reasonably valued.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AMD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AMD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AMD
--
AMD:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News