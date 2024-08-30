hapabapa

Shares of Alnylam (NASDAQ:ALNY) surged in the last few months, driven by the positive topline results from the HELIOS-B trial of Amvuttra (vutrisiran) in patients with ATTR amyloidosis cardiomyopathy. The stock is down as I am finishing this article today, as the data presentation at the European Society of Cardiology Congress did not reveal additional positive surprises.

YCharts, author's annotation

The last time I wrote about Alnylam, I said I was bullish on the company's long-term growth prospects regardless of the outcome of this trial due to the strength and expansion of its pipeline, and while I remain bullish on the company's long-term growth prospects after the HELIOS-B success, I think further upside in the near-term is limited after recent and very significant gains in the company's valuation.

HELIOS-B trial shows Amvuttra can compete with Pfizer's tafamidis (Vyndaqel) and other emerging competitors

Even without investment implications, I am very happy to see additional treatment options emerge for ATTR amyloidosis cardiomyopathy ('ATTR CM').

Amvuttra and Onpattro (the company's first-generation drug) are already being successfully marketed for ATTR amyloidosis patients suffering from polyneuropathy and the FDA rejected the sNDA submission for Onpattro which was based on the 6-minute walk test as the primary endpoints. I disagreed with this decision at the time but argued that Onpattro is nearly irrelevant in the medium- and long-term due to upcoming HELIOS-B results of Amvuttra and Amvuttra's better convenience profile (subcutaneous injection every three months versus IV infusions every three weeks for Onpattro) and the HELIOS-B trial having "hard" cardiovascular outcomes data.

The data cardiovascular safety data from Onpattro's trial were also the basis for my optimism about a positive outcome in the HELIOS-B trial. And Amvuttra delivered. It showed a 28% reduction on the primary endpoint - the composite of all-cause mortality and recurrent cardiovascular events.

Alnylam presentation

It also showed a 36% reduction in all-cause mortality through 42 months, although it is notable here that curves separate very late - after 18 months in the trial. After seeing these data, it is not surprising that the company decided to extend the follow-up in the trial, which delayed the readout by several months. It seems very likely that Amvuttra would show modest efficacy on some endpoints if it measured outcomes after 30 months of follow-up.

Alnylam presentation

Treatment benefits were consistent across all subgroups.

Alnylam presentation

It is also important to note that there was a substantial group of patients taking Pfizer's tafamidis (Vyndaqel) at baseline, and that Amvuttra was shown to work as monotherapy with a 33% risk reduction in the primary composite endpoint and a 36% reduction in all-cause mortality. However, these were only trends, as the trial was not powered to detect statistical significance in subgroups.

Alnylam presentation

And there was also benefit in combination with tafamidis - a 22% risk reduction on the primary endpoint and a 41% reduction in all-cause mortality. These results were also not statistically significant.

Alnylam presentation

Other secondary endpoints, such as the 6-minute walk test, the KCCQ questionnaire, and the cardiac biomarker NT-pro-BNP, all favored Amvuttra versus placebo.

Safety also looks very clean, with Amvuttra generating fewer adverse and serious adverse events compared to the placebo.

Alnylam presentation

Overall, while the dataset is not perfect due to the lack of statistical significance on some secondary endpoints and the late separation of all-cause mortality curves, I believe Amvuttra has a competitive product profile and that it can take decent market share in the rapidly growing ATTR amyloidosis market.

Competitive landscape after Amvuttra's success in the HELIOS-B trial

The key competitors are expected to be the existing market leader, Pfizer's (PFE) tafamidis (Vyndaqel), followed by BridgeBio's (BBIO) acoramidis and Ionis Pharmaceuticals' (IONS) and AstraZeneca's (AZN) Wainua (eplontersen). The major difference here is that tafamidis and acoramidis are oral drugs that stabilize the misfolded TTR protein, while Amvuttra and Wainua are TTR silencers - they significantly reduce the TTR protein in circulation.

The U.S. approval for tafamidis for the treatment of ATTR CM population in 2019 was a major inflection point for the product and after years of languishing in Europe for the treatment of polyneuropathy, sales started to surge based on the significant unmet need in this population. The 2024 sales number in the chart is my estimate based on the strong year-to-date growth of tafamidis - it generated $2.46 billion in net sales in the first half of the year.

Pfizer's earnings reports, author's estimate

Cross-trial comparisons are an ungrateful task as the study populations are different, but based on the data that are available, I believe there is no clear winner here. I do believe that tafamidis is the weakest drug among the four mentioned, but the data do not say that. The ATTR CM field has evolved considerably since tafamidis generated outcomes data and patients are diagnosed much sooner and are, on average, much healthier. We can see that clearly in the performance of the placebo arm across these trials, as shown in the presentation slide below.

X, ESC Congress presentation slide

I must say that I am biased toward BridgeBio's acoramidis because I am long BridgeBio (while having positive ratings on all companies involved), but the product profile of acoramidis looks the best to me, including favorable TTR stabilization data compared to tafamidis in its outcomes trial that suggests (to me) that it is superior to tafamidis, and it is an oral drug while Amvuttra is an injectable.

BridgeBio presentation

However, I do not believe there is a clear winner here as the topline efficacy is generally comparable in terms of cardiovascular and mortality risk reduction compared to placebo in each of these trials, and I expect the market to be split among all three drugs (and also Wainua, provided it generates positive outcomes data).

I expect tafamidis to remain the market leader in the next few years due to its considerable first mover advantage, and I expect a close battle between acoramidis and Amvuttra, and for them to eventually overtake tafamidis by the early 2030s. I expect Wainua to be a decent commercial success as well, but based on the similar mechanism to Amvuttra, Wainua being a late-comer (topline results from its outcomes trial are now likely in 2026), and the convenience advantage of Amvuttra (once every three months subcutaneous dosing versus once a month for Wainua), I expect Amvuttra to be the preferred drug in the TTR silencer class.

I will not claim false precision with the exact market split, but in terms of peak sales for the class, I believe this will become a $15 billion+ global market by the early 2030s, and I believe Amvuttra and acoramidis are capable of generating $2-$3 billion in annual net sales by the late 2020s and $3+ billion at peak in the 2030s.

Current valuation demands a perfect launch

Alnylam added more than $10 billion to its market cap since delivering positive topline results from the HELIOS-B trial and while I remain bullish on its long-term growth prospects, I believe a consolidation is in order in the following months and quarters. I also believe that significant additional upside in the near-term is unlikely, unless the company is acquired in the following months.

HELIOS-B was also the most important catalyst in the last few years, and I do not see nearly as large a value driver for the company other than its commercial launch in the second half of 2025, which, I believe, needs to be perfect and exceed expectations to drive additional significant upside from current levels.

As such, I am maintaining my bullish long-term rating on Alnylam, and neutral in the near-term.

Conclusion

I remain a big fan of RNA interference ('RNAi') drugs, and as such, a long-term bull on Alnylam and its expanding and maturing RNAi pipeline. I was pleased to see the positive outcome in the HELIOS-B trial despite being long its competitor BridgeBio through this period, and believe the data points to Amvuttra being a strong participant in the rapidly growing ATTR CM market in the second half of the decade and in the 2030s.

That said, the recent price gains pulled more of the future gains into the present, and I believe at least some form of consolidation through time is in order before the stock gets back on the path of continued value creation.