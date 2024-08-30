Alnylam: HELIOS-B Success Priced In Already

ONeil Trader
  • Alnylam's stock surged due to positive HELIOS-B trial results, but lacked additional upside today after the company presented the data at the ESC congress.
  • Amvuttra shows competitive efficacy and safety in ATTR amyloidosis, with the potential to rival Pfizer’s Vyndaqel and other emerging treatments.
  • I believe HELIOS-B's success is priced in at current levels and that further upside is limited in the near term.
  • I remain a long-term bull on Alnylam based on its expanding and maturing RNAi pipeline.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Shares of Alnylam (NASDAQ:ALNY) surged in the last few months, driven by the positive topline results from the HELIOS-B trial of Amvuttra (vutrisiran) in patients with ATTR amyloidosis cardiomyopathy. The stock is down as I am finishing this article

ONeil Trader
