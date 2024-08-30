Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) stock is assigned a Buy investment rating now. ATAT achieved a significant Q2 2024 results beat, as all of its key financial metrics were better than the consensus forecasts. The company also lifted its full-year revenue growth guidance to an impressive +50%. I have turned positive on Atour Lifestyle following its beat-and-raise quarter, and my rating for ATAT is upgraded from a Hold to a Buy.

My latest write-up assesses Atour Lifestyle's Q2 2024 performance and full-year prospects. The earlier May 26, 2024, article reviewed ATAT's first quarter results.

ATAT's Second Quarter Results Beat The Market's Expectations

Atour Lifestyle issued an earnings release revealing the company's financials for the second quarter of the current year on Thursday, August 29.

ATAT's top line jumped by +64.5% YoY from RMB 1,092.7 million for Q2 2023 to RMB 1,797.1 million in Q2 2024. The company's most recent second quarter revenue was equivalent to a +9.6% beat as compared to the consensus projection of RMB 1,639.3 million based on S&P Capital IQ data.

The company's normalized EBITDA and non-GAAP adjusted net profit increased by +32.4% YoY and +32.0% YoY to RMB 442.8 million and RMB 327.5 million, respectively for the latest quarter. According to data obtained from S&P Capital IQ, ATAT's actual Q2 2024 non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and normalized net income in RMB terms were +8.9% and +5.4% above their respective consensus forecasts.

With my prior May 26, 2024 write-up, I mentioned that a "potential rebound in business travel demand" and the "favorable growth prospects" for the company's Atour Light brand" could boost ATAT's future financial performance. This has been the case as evidenced by the company's latest quarterly disclosures.

ATAT highlighted at its Q2 earnings call that its "leading position as the preferred brand for business travel" was validated by a +90 basis points YoY increase in "the contribution of room nights sold to corporate members" for the recent quarter.

Separately, Atour Lifestyle referred to the mid-scale Atour Light as a potential "second 1,000-hotel brand" in the making at the company's second quarter results briefing. The company's flagship upper mid-scale brand Atour had 1,063 hotels as of end-Q2 2024. In comparison, the Atour Light brand boasted 123 hotels at the end of June 2024, and has exhibited positive growth momentum.

In Q2 2024, more than a fifth of ATAT's new hotel signings were contributed by the Atour Light 3.0 hotels. The company has previously described Atour Light 3.0 as a new offering under the Atour Light brand which is "uniquely positioned to cater to young, urban business travelers who seek quality services and exceptional experiences."

In summary, ATAT's Q2 2024 results beat was driven by solid business travel demand and the expansion of the Atour Light brand.

Atour Lifestyle Raised Its Full Year Top Line Growth Guidance

ATAT revised the company's full-year fiscal 2024 revenue expansion guidance from +40% earlier to +50% (mid-point of guidance) now as disclosed in its Q2 2024 earnings release.

Atour Lifestyle's favorable top line growth outlook for the full year is supported by new hotel openings.

New hotel openings for ATAT surged by +76% YoY to 123 in Q2 2024. This was the highest number of hotels added in any single quarter since the company's public listing in late 2022.

Looking ahead, Atour Lifestyle revised its full-year FY 2024 new hotel openings goal upwards from 360 previously to 400 after it announced its Q2 results. Specifically, the Atour Light 3.0 hotels mentioned in the preceding section are expected to be a key driver of the company's new hotel openings this year.

At its Q2 2024 earnings briefing, ATAT noted that it has witnessed "a significant increase in the proportion of young consumers and female consumers" with its Atour Light brand and Atour Light 3.0 hotels. The company anticipates that it can double the number of Atour Light 3.0 hotels from slightly above 50 as of end-1H 2024 to 100 by December 31, 2024.

Atour Lifestyle also guided for a healthy normalized net margin of 18% for FY 2024 supported by the "continuous optimization of our cost structure" at its latest second quarter analyst call. This implies that ATAT's normalized net profit could potentially rise by an impressive +40% to RMB 1,260 million this year.

Company Disclosed New Shareholder Capital Return Policy

Previously, I highlighted "the lack of clarity pertaining to its future capital return" for Atour Lifestyle in my May 26, 2024, update. This is no longer a concern for the stock.

On the same day as its Q2 results release, ATAT announced that "its Board of Directors has approved a three-year annual dividend policy" which will see the company distributing "less than 50% of its net income."

The stock's potential FY 2024, FY 2025, and FY 2026 dividend yields are reasonably attractive at 3.3%, 4.1%, and 5.1%, respectively. These are calculated based on Atour Lifestyle's consensus forward earnings estimates sourced from S&P Capital IQ and a 50% dividend payout assumption.

Key Risk Factors

There are two major risks that investors should consider.

The first risk is that slower-than-expected economic growth in China might result in weak corporate travel demand that hurts ATAT's future revenue growth.

The second risk is that Atour Lifestyle fails to deliver on its new hotel openings target due to a delay in construction activity or an unfavorable change in hospitality demand.

Conclusion

I have become bullish on Atour Lifestyle, considering the company's above-expectations Q2 results and the upward revision in its FY 2024 top line guidance. More significantly, ATAT's current valuations are still appealing.

The market is now valuing Atour Lifestyle at 14 times the consensus next twelve months' normalized P/E. In comparison, ATAT's guidance implies a +40% increase in its earnings for FY 2024, while the company's consensus FY 2023-2026 EPS CAGR is +28% as per S&P Capital IQ data. Taking into account its positive bottom line growth outlook, ATAT could possibly command a higher P/E ratio at the high-teens or low-twenties level in the future that is closer to its expected earnings growth rate.