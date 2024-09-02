J Studios

Introduction

As a dividend investor, I have a mix of dividend growers and showers within my portfolio. Although I expect all my holdings to reward me with stable and reliable dividends for the long term, I expect some to do more than that. Thus, why I like to call my stocks dividend showers & growers.

The showers, I expect no to very minimal dividend increases for the foreseeable future. With my growers, I suspect they will reward me with high, single-digit to double-digit increases for the foreseeable future.

Moreover, this is even better when you can collect these from sleeper stocks. One that fits the bill as a sleeper dividend growth stock is Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY). And in this article I discuss the company's latest earnings, FY2024 performance, outlook, and why this sleeper stock could be a great addition to your portfolio.

Previous Buy Rating

I last covered Casey's General Stores back in February in an article titled: A Dividend Grower Worth Owning For Long-Term Investors. I came across the company as I was having a conversation with a family member. I decided to look into the company and was utterly impressed by their fundamentals.

The market seems to also share the same sentiment, as their share price has doubled the performance of the S&P, up nearly 22% in comparison to 9.58% at the time of writing. I discussed how the company was attractive when looking at their strong fundamentals, although they seemed to be lesser-known to the average investor.

At the time, the company reported their second quarter earnings with a beat on their bottom line and revenue in-line with estimates. EPS came in at $4.24 while revenue came in at $4.06 billion.

Despite the decline in earnings from the previous quarter's $4.52, CASY managed to beat analysts' estimates by a sizable $0.37. Revenue managed to climb 4.9% from the previous quarter. Their strong performance propelled the share price past my then price target of $311.

I also discussed the company's attractive, and growing dividend, which was well-covered by a free cash flow payout ratio of just 11%. And will go more in depth on this later.

FY Performance

Despite several businesses facing headwinds from weaker consumers & higher expenses, Casey's continued to perform exceptionally, showing why the company is a great long-term stock to own.

During Q4 earnings back in June, the convenience operator beat EPS estimates by a whopping $0.64. Additionally, they managed to beat revenue estimates by a solid $130 million. These both came in at $2.34 and $3.6 billion, respectively.

Highlighting that their preference for small-town locations; 72% of their stores are in towns with a population of 20,000 or less, has proven to be a great market to establish business. EPS and revenue both rose from the prior quarter's $2.33 and $3.33 billion, respectively.

And for the full-year, EPS rose by double-digits to $13.43 from $11.91. This was driven by solid performances in same-store sales and a 12.3% increase in net income. This stood at $502 million, up from $447 million in 2023. EBITDA also grew impressively from $952 million to $1.1 billion.

Inside same-store sales were up 4.4% and rose 11.9% for the full-year. Margins also increased from the prior year from 39.6% to 41.2%. In the prepared food and dispensed beverages segment, this was also up double-digits at 14% with margins expanding from 56.5% to 58.1%. Same-store grocery & general merchandise was also up 11% with margins expanding nearly 1.5% from 33% to 34.4%.

Continued Expansion

Their loyal customer base and acquisitions can likely be attributed to their performance. Year-over-year rewards members grew from 6.5 million to 8 million in Q4. Additionally, the acquired 22 stores in Q4 and 154 stores total for the fiscal year.

They also moved into a new market in the state of Texas, which will likely be beneficial for the long term. Most may know Texas is the largest state by land area and second in population only to California. They've also seen a positive growth rate, which is likely why CASY's made the move in the first place. This brought their total to 22 states.

CASY investor presentation

Furthermore, the company acquired an additional 198 stores in an all-cash deal worth $1.145 billion, which is expected to increase inside store sales by 8%. Additionally, the acquisition is expected to expand their footprint to 2,900 stores with 148 additional ones in the state of Texas. This also pushed the company into additional southern states like Alabama, Mississippi, and Florida, a good move in my opinion.

Currently, Casey's General Stores are well ahead of their plan for 350 stores by 2026. With this, I expect CASY's to post solid growth with margin expansion and growth in their rewards membership program.

A Growing Dividend

During my previous thesis, Casey's paid a quarterly dividend of $0.43. And as previously mentioned, this was well-covered with a free cash flow payout ratio of just 11%. The company also conducts frequent buybacks, returning plenty of cash to its shareholders.

And if that isn't enough to entice you, they also raised the dividend by double-digits to $0.50 this past June. Moreover, they continued buying back shares, repurchasing $15 million worth during the quarter and $105 million worth for the fiscal year. They also had $295 million remaining, which I expect management will continue to purchase over the course of FY25.

Free cash flow growth was also strong at $92 million during Q4, up 31.4% year-over-year. And for the fiscal year this stood at $371 million. And as part of management's strategy, FCF is expected to be $1.25 billion over the next two years.

CASY investor presentation

Although FCF declined from the previous year, cash from operations grew year-over-year from $881.9 million to $892.9 million. Using their shares outstanding, this gives CASY a free cash flow payout ratio of just 17.1%, giving them ample room for sizable dividend increases in the future.

You can see from the chart below how the convenience store operator only pays out a small portion of its free cash flow in the form of dividends. Moreover, as the company continues to repurchase shares and expand, this will likely only decrease going forward.

Author chart

Balance Sheet

Casey's balance sheet was also in pristine shape, with $1.6 billion in long-term debt and nearly enough liquidity to satisfy this with $1.1 billion. This gives the company financial flexibility to continue its expansion plans, as they have no significant debt maturities until June 2025.

After that, they have no debt maturing until 2028 as most of their debt matures after the next 5 years. Their leverage ratio was a low 1.5x, down from 1.8x during my previous thesis. This was in comparison to Kroger (KR) who had a leverage ratio of 1.25x.

CASY 10-K

Risks & Valuation

With the strong performance doubling the S&P in terms of price performance, Casey's General Stores share price may have gotten ahead of itself. At the time of writing, the stock has a P/E of nearly 27x, well-above their 5-year average of nearly 23x, exposing investors to potential downside risks.

Additionally, if the economy falls into a recession and the market experiences a steep sell-off, they could potentially see significant downside due to their price appreciation of roughly 46% over the past year. But as seen by their strong performance, the stock may have re-rated higher and could be deserving of a higher premium.

In my opinion, I think the company deserves a premium between 25x - 30x earnings. Moreover, they continue to move into additional states, which should only help expand margins and increase shareholder confidence. Using their current P/E, the stock still offers roughly 24% upside from the current price of $359.

FAST Graphs

Bottom Line

Although CASY's share price has significantly outperformed the S&P and currently trades above their 5-year average, I think with their strong performance and fundamentals along with their continued expansion, the company may have re-rated higher, thus warranting a higher premium.

Additionally, they rewarded shareholders with a 16.3% increase and grew their rewards members during a time when several businesses have faced headwinds from a weaker consumer due to higher for longer interest rates. As a result of their continued expansion, low payout ratio, pristine balance sheet, and upside potential, I continue to rate Casey's General Stores a buy.