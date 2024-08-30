JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 30, 2024 12:11 PM ETJinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.99K Followers

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript August 30, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Stella Wang - IR
Li Xiande - Chairman and CEO
Gener Miao - CMO
Pan Li - CFO
Charlie Cao - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Matt Ingraham - ROTH Capital Partners
Alan Lau - Jefferies
William Grippin - UBS
Rajiv Chaudhri - Sunsara Capital

Operator

Hello, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by for JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. After management's prepared remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. As a reminder, today's conference call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the meeting over to your host for today's call, Ms. Stella Wang, JinkoSolar's Investor Relations. Please proceed, Stella.

Stella Wang

Thank you, operator. Thank you, everyone, for joining us today for JinkoSolar's second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. The company's results were released earlier today and are available on the company's IR website at www.jinkosolar.com as well as on Newswire services. We have also provided a supplemental presentation for today's earnings call, which can also be found on the IR website.

On the call today from JinkoSolar are Mr. Li Xiande, Chairman and CEO of JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited; Mr. Gener Miao, CMO of JinkoSolar Company Limited; Mr. Pan Li, CFO of JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited; and Mr. Charlie Cao, CFO of JinkoSolar Company Limited. Mr. Li will discuss JinkoSolar's business operations and company highlights followed by Mr. Miao, who will talk about the sales and marketing. And then Mr. Pan Li, who will go through the financials. They will all be available to answer your questions during the Q&A session that follows.

Please note that today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements

Recommended For You

About JKS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on JKS

Trending Analysis

Trending News