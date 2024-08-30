EMCOR Making The Most Of Internal And External Tailwinds

Aug. 30, 2024 1:22 PM ETEMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) Stock
Robert F. Abbott profile picture
Robert F. Abbott
956 Followers

Summary

  • EMCOR Group, Inc. expects earnings to increase by up to 50% this year, driven by internal growth, improved productivity, and favorable trends.
  • The company has a one-year price target of $490.21, reflecting a 27.27% increase, and is rated a Strong Buy.
  • Despite potential risks like economic downturns and commodity price increases, EMCOR's strong financial position and strategic management support continued growth and shareholder value.

Construction workers reading blueprints

aydinmutlu

Investment thesis

Electrical and mechanical construction company EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) expects its earnings to increase by up to 50% this year. That would continue a strong upward trend that has held since coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This article was written by

Robert F. Abbott profile picture
Robert F. Abbott
956 Followers
Robert F. Abbott has been investing his family’s accounts since 1995, and in 2010 added options, mainly covered calls and collars with long stocks. He is a freelance writer, and his projects include a website that provides information for new and intermediate-level mutual fund investors. A resident of Airdrie, Alberta, Canada, Robert has earned Bachelor of Arts and Master of Business Administration (MBA) degrees.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About EME Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EME

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EME
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News