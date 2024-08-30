aydinmutlu

Investment thesis

Electrical and mechanical construction company EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) expects its earnings to increase by up to 50% this year. That would continue a strong upward trend that has held since coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It has internal growth, improved productivity and efficiency, and several tailwinds that have propelled it and will continue into the near future, at least.

I have a one-year price target of $490.21, a 27.27% increase, and a Strong Buy rating.

About EMCOR

In its 10-K for 2023, the company describes itself as "one of the largest specialty contractors in the United States and a leading provider of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services, building services, and industrial services." 2023 revenues of about $12.6 billion back its claim to be one of the largest firms in the industry.

Through approximately 100 operating subsidiaries, it serves "commercial, technology, manufacturing, industrial, healthcare, utility, and institutional customers". Operations go through five reportable segments:

United States electrical construction and facilities services;

United States mechanical construction and facilities services;

United States building services;

United States industrial services;

United Kingdom building services.

Construction operations accounted for about 63% of 2023 revenue, while 28% came from building services, and 9% from industrial service.

Some 97% of its 2023 revenues came from the U.S. and about 3% from the United Kingdom.

EMCOR also reported it is increasingly directing its services towards delivering sustainable energy solutions, enhancing energy efficiency, reducing waste and emissions, and improving the safety and comfort of its customers' facilities.

At the close on August 29, it traded at $385.17 and had a market cap of $17.72 billion.

Competition and competitive advantages

The firm advised in the 10-K that it competes with national, regional, and local companies. In the electrical and mechanical construction services industry, its largest breadwinner, the larger public companies include APi Group Corporation (APG), Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX), and Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY).

For building services, which is also highly fragmented, major competitors include Fluor Corporation (FLR), Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK), and CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE).

EMCOR argues that it has competitive advantages, "We believe that our range of service offerings, technical capability, skilled workforce, and strong project execution, along with our safety culture and financial resources, differentiate us from our competition and position us to benefit from future capital and maintenance spending by our customers."

We can test that claim to some extent by comparing its margins with those of its publicly traded competitors. This table provides that comparison (all data TTM):

EME margin comparisons table (author)

Overall, there is no clear winner among this group, and if we judge by the net margins, EMCOR is second best.

Based on the company's claims and its margins, I believe it has a narrow moat.

Q2-2024 earnings

Released on July 25, the second quarter 2024 earnings beat estimates on revenue by $130 million while GAAP EPS beat estimates by $1.58. Other key data included:

Record revenues of $3.67 billion, 20.4% higher than Q2 last year.

Record diluted EPS of $5.25, up 78% over the same quarter last year.

Remaining performance obligations (backlog and deferred revenue) of $9.0 billion, 8.6% higher than last year.

President and CEO Tony Guzzi said the firm had an exceptional first half, and "Demand for EMCOR's specialty contracting services remains high, further reinforcing our confidence in the trajectory of the business."

This excerpt from the income statement shows major gains right down to the bottom line (all data in thousands):

EME income statement excerpt (Q2-2024 income statement)

On the balance sheet, total assets were $7.073 billion, up from $6.610 last year, while cash and cash equivalents rose to $807,318 from $789,750.

Total liabilities summed up to $4.327 billion, an increase from $4.139 billion last year. It has no short or long-term debt. Shareholder equity also rose, from $2.471 billion in Q2-2023 to $2.746 billion this year.

Comments: the latest increase in revenue follows a trend; in nine of the last ten years, EMCOR grew up its revenue, from $6.425 billion to $13.746 billion. In that same period, normalized diluted EPS has grown even more rapidly, from $2.50 in 2014 to $15.00 over the past 12 months. Third, its cash position increased from minus $7.8 million to positive $305.1 million on a TTM basis.

The company is in a powerful position; with no debt, most of its free cash flow can be used for new growth or to reward shareholders.

EMCOR dividends

The firm pays a small dividend, currently amounting to $1.00 annually, and provides a yield of 0.26% with the share price at $385.17.

While the yield is low, the Seeking Alpha system gives it A+ grades for dividend safety and growth. The following chart shows how it has grown over the past decade:

EME dividend history chart (Seeking Alpha)

The five-year growth rate is 21.86%, and the payout ratio is just 4.91%, so there's lots of room for more increases.

In addition to the dividend, it spent $149 million in Q2 to buy back shares.

Growth prospects

As the following chart of revenue, EBITDA, and net income shows, EMCOR's top and bottom lines have grown quite steadily, except during the COVID-19 period:

EME Revenue EBITDA net income chart (Seeking Alpha)

Looking ahead to the end of this year, the company provided a bullish outlook, as shown in this slide from the Q2-2024 investor presentation:

EME 2024 guidance slide (Q2 investor presentation)

Revenue in 2023 totaled $12.583 billion and reaching $14.5 billion would represent a 15.23% increase, while $15.0 billion would represent a 19.20% increase.

For diluted EPS, it hit $13.31 last year and if it rises to $19.00, that would be a 42.75% increase. At $20.00, the increase would be a 50.26% increase.

Regardless of whether we take the low or high estimates, expect significantly higher revenue and EPS this year.

Wall Street analysts have taken the midpoint on this year's management forecast, and expect a more modest increase next year:

EME EPS estimates table (Seeking Alpha)

What's behind this growth? On the topline, there are several tailwinds that help, including the construction of data centers and 5G infrastructure, an aging population that leads to the construction of healthcare facilities, the shift away from fossil fuels and toward electricity, the need for energy efficiency, and government initiatives such as the CHIPS Act and Inflation Reduction Act.

On the bottom line, take another look at the Revenue, EBITDA, and Net Income chart from above:

EME revenue EBITDA net income chart (Seeking Alpha )

While the revenue line keeps growing, the EBITDA and net income lines are growing even more quickly. EMCOR is becoming more productive and efficient, which is a credit to management.

On the Q2 earnings call, CEO Guzzi responded to a question about improvements in productivity and margins,

"A lot of stuff has got to come together, and it has been coming together. You got to start with all those things we've talked about: workforce development, investments in technology, and best practice sharing. It echoes across from estimating, mix management, means and methods, virtual design and construct, BIM [building information modeling], supply chain management."

Comments: EMCOR is on a tremendous roll this year, building on its internal accomplishments, acquisitions, and favorable outside trends.

Valuation

As the chart below illustrates, long-term shareholders have enjoyed strong capital gains over the past decade:

EME 10-year price chart (Seeking Alpha)

It's not surprising then, that it receives an overvalued grade from the Seeking Alpha Quant system:

EME excerpt from valuation page (Seeking Alpha)

However, take a look at the PEG GAAP TTM. When growth is factored into the valuation, EMCOR may be considered undervalued. And when we look at a 10-year chart comparing normalized diluted EPS with the share price, we see a fairly constant relationship:

EME price & EPS chart (Seeking Alpha)

Between the PEG ratio and findings on the chart, I believe EMCOR is undervalued to fairly valued.

As we've seen above, earnings are expected to rise 46.55% this year and a further 7.98% next year. Averaging those two numbers gives us a 27.27% increase over the next twelve months.

Adding 27.27% to the August 29 closing price of $385.17 gives us a one-year price target of $490.21. That's an increase of $105.04, which seems high. However, since the end of 2023, December 29, the share price has risen $169.74 (from $215.43).

I expect EMCOR to deliver more bullish quarterly reports this year, which should attract more investor interest. There are two earnings revisions out, and both are up. It also gets an A grade from Seeking Alpha Quant for momentum.

Based on the many positive signals, I rate EMCOR a Strong Buy. One other Seeking Alpha analyst has provided a rating in the past 90 days, and that is a Buy. The Quant system gives it a Strong Buy, while the Wall Street analysts have a collective Buy, based on one Strong Buy and one Hold.

Risk factors

Macroeconomic factors beyond its control could lead to lower demand for its services, factors such as economic downturns and rising interest rates. More specifically, many of its clients borrow to finance or help finance their capital and maintenance projects.

In doing business, EMCOR uses significant quantities of some commodities, especially copper and steel, as well as energy (it operates a fleet of some 13,800 gasoline-powered vehicles). If commodity prices increase, the firm may not necessarily be able to recover them.

A significant amount of its revenue comes from fixed price contracts, so it must estimate the total costs of projects without knowing what some costs may be in the future. To some extent, this has eased as inflation has come down.

As a company with about a hundred operating subsidiaries, it is obviously an active acquirer. And buying companies always poses some risks, from paying too much to unsuccessful integrations to inherited problems. However, with that many acquisitions, we can assume the acquisitions team has extensive expertise and experience.

Failure to comply with environmental laws and regulations could be costly. EMCOR exposures include the handling and disposal of hazardous waste products, and fuel storage. Some of its facilities contain asbestos and fuel tanks that may leak, leading to both potential fines and remediation costs.

Conclusion

EMCOR has had an exceptional year, with earnings expected to increase up to 50% and more growth, albeit modest, next year. Management is doing many things well, including acquisitions, productivity improvements, and financial stewardship.

It should remain a growth star through at least the end of next year, and likely beyond.

I consider it a Strong Buy and have a one-year price target of $490.21.