My Top Investment In September As Rate Cuts And The Election Come Into Focus

alfexe

Welcome back to my weekly variety show!

Every Saturday, I put out a new missive covering the economy and my buy list. Few analysts and financial writers publish and update their buy list every single week -- at least not for free.

While it is for readers to assess the value of my stock picks, my hope is to provide a valuable and ongoing service through regularly sharing my thoughts, additional data, and any relevant updates on my buy theses.

What about the economic commentary?

In my view, having a deep, nuanced, and broad understanding of how the economy works is helpful to investors in various ways.

Moreover, having an understanding of how cycles work and a general idea of where we are within them results in more informed investment decisions.

The goal is usually to arrive at some actionable takeaways, but sometimes it's simply educational -- learning for the sake of becoming more learned. In numerous instances, an actionable use for acquired knowledge will eventually present itself.

Sometimes knowledge has to ferment for a while before it turns into wisdom.

Absolutely packed article today. In what follows, we'll cover many bases:

More on last week's discussion about the bad economic ideas being proposed during the current election cycle

Ray Dalio asks where the money will come from for increased government spending

Gold's correlation with deficit spending

Business equipment investment showing some weakness

The sausage recession indicator

Some indicators that seem to contradict the oncoming recession thesis

Where I'm directing most of my investible dollars in September

Onward!

Election 2024: Promises of More Bad Economic Policy

Why do I write about the potential economic impacts of political proposals such as Trump's tariffs or Harris's anti-price-gouging measures?

The foremost reason is that these proposals could have significant impacts on the economy and investor portfolios.

But the more motivating reason is that I believe there is great value in politically unbiased analysis of these issues and proposals. Investing based on political bias is a recipe for poor returns. Therefore, investors need a clear-eyed view of economics. They need to see the economy as it is, not as they'd like it to be.

Some commenters say I'm not being politically unbiased, but rather picking on one candidate more than the other.

It's true that in July, when Trump was way ahead in the polls and betting markets, I wrote "4 Surprising Stocks I'm Buying In Anticipation of a Republican Sweep," in which I showed through charts that the 2018–2019 tariffs had the opposite of their intended effect. They caused US manufacturing to decline rather than grow.

But after Harris put out an economic plan, I wrote "4 Stocks I'm Buying As Bad Economic Ideas Proliferate," in which I spent most of the article explaining why price controls and anti-price-gouging measures have overwhelmingly negative effects.

Investopedia recently published a helpful article titled "What Economists Love And Hate About The Harris And Trump Economic Plans" showing that the majority of economists think:

Trump's proposed tariff increases would be economically destructive and pro-inflationary

Harris's proposed price control measures would cause shortages and inhibit growth

Child tax credits (proposed by both presidential candidates) are an effective way to alleviate child poverty and boost economic growth, but may also increase inflation

Ending taxes on tips could have negative side effects, such as increasing the number of professions that solicit tips

Mass deportation would worsen the structural labor shortage and likely spur a wage-price spiral

So, if I have a bias, it's that I think a lot like an economist!

More specifically: a business economist (employed by a business rather than a university or government institution).

While academic and Federal Reserve economists are largely left-leaning, business economists are one of the few groups where you can find a healthy variety of political opinion. That's what makes the National Association of Business Economists' semi-annual surveys interesting to me.

In the latest survey put out in August 2024, I found myself nodding in agreement with the majority opinions of the 132 business economists surveyed.

Trade: Tariffs Vs. Subsidies

For example, on trade policy, the vast majority of business economists want to see more multilateral trade deals, while only a tiny minority favor 10% across-the-board tariffs or 60% tariffs on all Chinese imports.

National Association of Business Economists

Business economists are divided on whether the current tariffs on Chinese goods should be maintained or eliminated, but they are largely unified in their view that the optimal trade policy does not include higher tariffs.

As I've argued in the past, tariffs are generally an ineffective way to domesticate manufacturing. If the goal is to re-shore the supply chain, subsidies work much better.

Here's a chart to illustrate this.

This chart shows real private investment into manufacturing structures/facilities. The red arrow is the beginning of the 2018-2019 tariff regime, while the green arrow is the date when the Chips & Science Act's subsidies for certain tech manufacturing were signed into law.

St. Louis Fed (Modified by Author)

As you can see, the tariffs had basically no impact (positive or negative) on investment into manufacturing facilities in the US. But the subsidies had an absolutely massive impact, catalyzing a near-doubling of private investment into manufacturing facilities.

To be fair, these are ultra-high tech and hugely expensive semiconductor fabs, not your average production plant.

Even so, commonsense prevails: If you want more of something, subsidize it.

Here's another chart that even more strikingly highlights the failure of tariffs to benefit US manufacturing. It shows job openings in the manufacturing sector.

St. Louis Fed (Modified by Author)

The first red arrow is when the tariffs began to ramp up in the Fall of 2018, coinciding with a sharp reversal in the previous upward trend in job openings in the US manufacturing sector.

We didn't see a revival in US manufacturing employment until COVID-19 shook up the economy.

The second red arrow is when the Chips & Science Act was signed into law. Manufacturing job openings plummeted thereafter, but I think this is mostly attributable to a rapid cooldown after the post-COVID consumption boom in 2021-2022.

The manufacturing facilities currently under construction have, for the most part, not yet been completed and begun the staffing process that would show an uptick in manufacturing job openings.

Immigration: The Only Cure For The Structural Labor Shortage

Interestingly, on the subject of immigration, the majority of NABE respondents want to see both expanded legal immigration (of low-skilled and especially high-skilled workers) and increased border enforcement.

National Association of Business Economists

Notably, only 29% think that increasing deportations is a good idea.

As I discussed in "4 Surprising Stocks I'm Buying In Anticipation of a Republican Sweep," the US now has a long-term, structural labor shortage due primarily to aging demographics. Immigrants work at higher rates than the native-born population, and thus, mass deportations would almost certainly exacerbate the labor shortage.

For more on this subject, see this recent NewsNation article on the likely economic impacts of mass deportation.

The reason these two issues are important to investors is that political mismanagement of them carries the high risk of increasing inflation, which in turn would cause interest rates to rebound higher again.

Dividend stock investors in particular should be well aware of how higher inflation and interest rates have impacted their portfolios over the last several years.

For example, when it comes to the real estate (VNQ) and utilities (XLU) sectors, there has been a strong, negative correlation with the 10-year Treasury yield over the last several years:

Data by YCharts

REIT prices have been particularly tied to bonds, which means that no matter how well-insulated these companies are from inflation and higher interest rates, price performance is highly correlated to bond prices.

Price Controls For Food Producers?

The NABE survey didn't ask about Harris's price control proposal because it was conducted before her plan was released, but I'm guessing the business economists surveyed would've given it the same "thumbs down" that many other economists have.

By the way, after I showed in last week's article that grocery stores are not price-gouging as some would suggest, one commenter suggested I look at food producers.

After all, certain products like eggs and meat saw big price spikes in the last few years, which made some think that companies were charging high prices and generating huge profit margins just because they knew cash-rich consumers would pay.

Egg producer Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) has been the center of attention (and a lot of consumer and politician ire) due to its status as a major supplier of the nation's eggs.

It also saw a huge spike in gross and net profit margins in 2022 and 2023.

Data by YCharts

As you can see, CALM's margins fluctuate over time, and its current margins remain above its 10-year average. What gives?

Well, eggs are subject to supply and demand, just like any other product in the economy. In February 2022, the USDA confirmed an outbreak of avian flu that ultimately killed millions of egg-laying hens. However, CALM reported in their fiscal 2023 annual report that:

There have been no positive tests for HPAI at any Cal-Maine Foods’ owned or contracted production facility as of July 25, 2023.

So, supply of eggs dropped because of avian flu outbreaks at non-CALM egg-laying facilities, while CALM's facilities continued to produce at more or less their normal rate. Demand significantly outpaced supply, so the natural result was a rise in egg prices, which in turn resulted in higher margins for CALM.

You might argue that this is price-gouging and should be banned. But as I discussed last week, higher prices and margins for producers like CALM are the clarion call for other producers to increase supply as quickly as possible to take advantage of those high prices.

Again, "The cure for high prices is high prices."

That's exactly what has happened with eggs. High prices motivated producers to protect their egg-laying hens from avian flu and bring additional supply to market, which then caused egg prices to drop over the course of 2023.

Data by YCharts

Unfortunately, in late 2023 and early 2024, another outbreak of avian flu was detected, killing millions of egg-laying hens and causing another spike in prices.

Also unfortunate is the fact that backyard and free-range chickens are more susceptible to avian flu because they are more likely to interact with migrating birds that are infected. This benefits commercial egg producers like CALM with caged hens inside buildings.

In any case, if you restrict prices and profit margins in order to spare consumers, you eliminate the incentive to quickly and significantly ramp up supply. Ultimately, you'd be trading high prices for shortages. And as was discovered during Nixon's price controls in the early 1970s, shortages spur consumers to product-hoarding behavior, which further exacerbate the shortages.

(Also, remember the brief toilet paper shortage in 2020? The shortage spurred panic-buying and hoarding behavior then, too.)

By the way, you could tell a similar story about chicken producer Pilgrims Pride (PPC). Margins spiked in 2022 after the February avian flu outbreak that year. The broiler chickens in commercial chicken houses, such as those owned or contracted by Pilgrims Pride, were far less susceptible to avian flu than free-range chickens.

Data by YCharts

Supply drops, chicken prices go up, Pilgrims' margins go up, then producers gradually bring back supply, prices go down, and Pilgrims' margins recede.

The return of the avian flu in late 2023 and early 2024 is causing the exact same reaction in Pilgrims' margins this year as they did in 2022. But you need prices and margins to go up in order to bring back supply.

Where Will The Money Come From?

Ray Dalio has looked at the proposals from the populist Right and the progressive Left and asks a critical question (a question about which both parties all too rarely seem interested): "Where Will the Money and Productivity Come From?"

Dalio writes:

My study of history and logic has taught me that the most important thing that a country needs in order to be successful is broad-based productivity which produces broad-based prosperity. That broad-based productivity comes from having 1) broad-based excellent education provided by parents and schools that teach both skills and civility and 2) relatively broad-based and equal opportunities. Throughout history, successful societies have had these and those societies that didn’t have failed. I do not see either side having a credible plan for bringing these to us.

As I mentioned last week in "4 Stocks I'm buying As Bad Economic Ideas Proliferate," what works politically is often not what works economically. Rhetoric and reality have seldom seemed so far apart.

When the question is, "What will increase broad-based productivity and prosperity?" or, "What will increase the American population's standard of living?", answers like "tariffs" and "price controls" are not serious.

For that matter, neither are answers like "extending the 2017 tax cuts" or "expanding the child tax credit."

Maybe those measures will be marginally good or bad for the economy, but they aren't going to meaningfully increase broad-based productivity or prosperity.

Moreover, neither side has any plan to address the $35 trillion national debt (~125% of GDP) or historically high level of deficit spending.

Bloomberg

Why does deficit spending matter? A few reasons:

Higher government spending as a percentage of the economy, whether financed through debt or taxes, reduces GDP growth, according to this 2021 analysis put out by the Congressional Budget Office.

Reviews of all recent economic studies on the impact of government debt on GDP growth, such as this one, find that debt-to-GDP ratios above a certain threshold, which can vary from 80-100% based on the country's level of development, progressively weigh down economic growth. Lower economic growth = lower growth in productivity and prosperity.

My theory is that the average dollar spent or invested by the private sector is far more productive, as measured by its resulting effect on GDP, than the average dollar spent or invested by the federal government.

This theory follows logically from the data showing that higher government spending as a share of GDP and higher government debt-to-GDP usually cause GDP growth to decline.

Yes, there are certain types of federal government spending that tend to promote strong economic growth and therefore have good GDP returns on investment. Examples would be infrastructure, R&D, and certain areas of education.

But the vast majority of government spending is for uses that produce very poor or even negative GDP returns on investment over time. Examples would include transfer payments to retirees, most types of defense spending, and interest expense. Just these named items account for about 60% of the federal budget today.

(Technical note: Government spending does immediately increase GDP because it's literally a component of GDP. The paragraphs above address the intermediate- and long-term impacts of various types of government spending on GDP.)

Gold As A Hedge Against Fiscal Irresponsibility

Gold, as measured below by the SPDR Gold ETF (GLD), has been on fire in recent years and especially this year.

Data by YCharts

Why?

I have contended in the past that gold is not a good hedge against inflation. Some contend that it keeps up with or surpasses inflation over very long (multi-decade) periods of time, but the simple truth is that the correlation between the price of gold and the CPI is very low.

Since 2006, the correlation between gold and the CPI has been 0.37 with lots of fluctuation, which basically means no significant correlation at all.

Data by YCharts

Nothing about gold inherently or mechanically ties its performance to inflation. Global gold production grows slowly over time but doesn't have big swings from year to year, and thus the price of gold is overwhelmingly determined by investor demand.

Central banks have been buying an elevated level of gold since 2022, which has boosted the price of gold, but investors remain the far larger source of demand.

If inflation isn't the catalyst for investor demand for gold, what is?

I argue that it's US government deficit spending.

According to the Bipartisan Policy Center, there has been $1.5 trillion of deficit spending from October through July of fiscal year 2024. It puts the government on track for roughly the same ~$1.7 trillion deficit of FY 2023.

Bipartisan Policy Center

If you compare the price of gold to deficit spending, you'll find that the biggest spike in gold coincided with the biggest spike in deficit spending from March through June 2020.

Gold plateaued in 2021 despite a high deficit, but most of 2021's deficit spending was approved in 2020.

I suspect that the price of gold has surged this year because of the combination of a slowing economy (potentially oncoming recession) and continued deficit spending. If deficit spending is ~$1.7 trillion annually (~6% of GDP) in a non-recession year, how much would it be if the US slips into recession?

I think increased recession fears and therefore expectations for even higher deficit spending in the foreseeable future is playing a significant role in the higher price of gold.

Then again, it could also be election year dynamics. From a cursory look at history, gold typically reaches a peak sometime from July to September during election years and then falls thereafter.

It could just be that more people paying attention to politics and therefore deficit spending leads to heightened trepidation and an increased flight to gold.

A Cyclical Economic Metric Showing Some Weakness

The Commerce Department recently reported a fairly weak month for business equipment spending in July, according to Reuters. Aside from aircraft, capital goods decreased slightly.

Zooming further out, though, we find that new orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft (probably the best measurement of economically sensitive business equipment investment) have been basically flat since the Fall of 2022.

Data by YCharts

Add this to the list of economically unprecedented events that have manifested over the last four years. As you can see, this metric is almost always trending up or down and has not plateaued like this any other time in the last three decades.

It's understandable. There has arguably not been another time in the last three decades that has featured as much monetary policy (interest rates) and trade policy (tariffs) uncertainty as we have today.

A Sausage-Based Recession Indicator Has Been Triggered

Forget the inverted yield curve. Forget the Sahm Rule.

Consider the humble sausage, which is typically a cheaper meat option to which consumers trade down when feeling economically stretched.

The Dallas Fed's latest Manufacturing Outlook Survey indicates that Texas food manufacturers specifically are "preparing for recession." One illustration of this is the increased popularity of sausage over other types of meats as of late.

To wit:

As the economy weakens, we are seeing modest growth in our category of dinner sausage. This category tends to grow when the economy weakens, as sausage is a good protein substitute for higher-priced proteins and can “stretch” consumers’ food budgets.

In all seriousness, I wouldn't read too much into this other than what I have already been arguing for many months: US consumer spending power is losing steam and bringing the post-COVID consumption boom to a definitive end.

But while the temporarily and artificially high level of spending power enjoyed in the wake of COVID is now gone, higher prices remain with us, which is causing a lot of financial angst.

On The Other Hand...

To be fair, though, there are some economic indicators seemingly pointing to continued strength and potentially a "soft landing."

For example, the revised Q2 2024 GDP number was just released, showing that the US economy grew at an even faster pace than initially thought. Reuters reports that US GDP grew at a 3.0% annualized pace in Q2, revised upward from the initial estimate of 2.8% and an increase from Q1's 1.4% annualized growth.

Gross domestic output, which averages GDP and GDI, came in at a more modest 2.1%, up from Q1's 1.4%. Less impressive, but still not bad.

Another indicator that things aren't so bad in the economy is the lack of an increase in layoffs.

Torsten Slok

Publicly announced job cuts remain at very low levels. The reason the Sahm Rule was triggered is that the labor force is now growing faster than the number of available jobs.

On the other hand (back to the first hand?), both of these are coincident indicators, not leading indicators. Layoffs tend to spike and GDP tends to plunge right as the economy is dipping into recession.

My Biggest Investment In September

This article has already overstayed its welcome on your screen, so I'll make this last section brief.

I still maintain a buy list of 4 undervalued and attractive dividend stocks:

Dividend Yield Projected Average Annual Dividend Growth (Guesstimate) Arbor Realty 6.25% Series F Fixed-to-Floating Preferred (ABR.PR.F) 8.5% N/A Alexandria Real Estate (ARE) 4.4% Mid-Single-Digit Chevron (CVX) 4.4% Mid-Single-Digit Essential Utilities (WTRG) 3.4% Mid-Single-Digit Click to enlarge

Three of these four were on my buy list last week, and WTRG recently came back on because it is too small a position in my portfolio, and I like the combination of a ~3.4% dividend yield and 6-7% annual dividend growth.

WTRG has a 32-year dividend growth record, and at a P/E ratio of a little over 19x, it is much cheaper than its historically normal range of 26-30x.

When it comes to water utilities like WTRG, you have to pay up for safety and stability. I think a ~19x earnings multiple is a fair price for a wonderful dividend growth stock.

But rather than devote all available cash to buying dividend stocks, I'm planning to spend the month of September devoting most of my available cash to... well, cash.

Specifically, I plan to start building a position in the iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV). It's basically a money market fund in ETF form, as it (currently) pays a 5.2% yield for a mere expense ratio of 0.09%.

Why start to invest in 3-month Treasuries only now that the Fed is right on the verge of cutting rates?

Data by YCharts

Three reasons:

Keep in mind that SGOV has a weighted average bond duration of about 1.1 months, which means that its distribution payout should decline with about a one-month lag behind 3-month Treasuries, which themselves are immediately predictive of Fed Funds Rate movements. The distributions from MMFs should respond immediately to drops in the FFR, while SGOV's reaction should be delayed by a month or so. SGOV has almost no price volatility, like a MMF, which means it has not run up in price like bond funds with slightly longer average durations have. SGOV's lack of volatility makes a great way to hold cash while preserving immediate liquidity. This makes it unlike a MMF, which takes a business day to move into a settlement fund. Keeping cash in SGOV gives one the option to sell SGOV shares in order to invest in any attractively priced stocks that may come available.

My view remains that the most likely scenario is a mild recession sometime in the near future. Maybe that will prove inaccurate, but in any case, I believe that building a cash position via SGOV right now is a good way to hedge my bets.

I am not looking to sell anything in order to put cash into SGOV. Rather, I am planning to allocate incremental dollars from savings and dividends to SGOV as they come available.

With stock indices near all-time highs, P/E ratios lofty, and the economy weakening, it looks like a good time to raise some cash.